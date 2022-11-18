ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uh oh. Giants look like the bad team everyone expected in listless loss to the Lions | Politi

Well, Giants fans, you can look at this Dud vs. Detroit two ways:. 1. That it was the ultimate trap game with a Thanksgiving trip to Dallas on deck, that it was an inevitable course correction that happens to every team in the NFL eventually, that it was the first bad loss under head coach Brian Daboll, and most of all, that you would have signed for a 7-3 record in late November because you might have signed for 7-10 the entire season.
DraftKings bonus code for NY secures $150 for MNF: 49ers vs. Cardinals

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. As if the race for the postseason wasn’t exciting enough, DraftKings is giving new customers $150 in free bets this week, and you don’t even need a DraftKings bonus code. Sign up at DraftKings for $150 in free bets today and win big this week on MNF.
Nets vs. 76ers predictions, picks and odds for Tuesday’s NBA, 11/22

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers have both started the 2022/23 season slow, but they will face off in a highly-anticipated matchup Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. The Nets are 8-9, while the 76ers are 8-8, but the hosts will be playing without Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, and our experts think they could have their hands full with a surging Brooklyn squad.
