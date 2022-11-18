Read full article on original website
Related
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
Jets’ Robert Saleh puts Zach Wilson on notice, and it just might end up saving this season
Let’s be honest, the first 20 games of Zach Wilson’s career with the Jets have been underwhelming – and that’s if you’re looking for the nicest possible word to describe it. A better word that would be hard to argue with: disappointing. Wilson has completed...
Uh oh. Giants look like the bad team everyone expected in listless loss to the Lions | Politi
Well, Giants fans, you can look at this Dud vs. Detroit two ways:. 1. That it was the ultimate trap game with a Thanksgiving trip to Dallas on deck, that it was an inevitable course correction that happens to every team in the NFL eventually, that it was the first bad loss under head coach Brian Daboll, and most of all, that you would have signed for a 7-3 record in late November because you might have signed for 7-10 the entire season.
DraftKings bonus code for NY secures $150 for MNF: 49ers vs. Cardinals
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. As if the race for the postseason wasn’t exciting enough, DraftKings is giving new customers $150 in free bets this week, and you don’t even need a DraftKings bonus code. Sign up at DraftKings for $150 in free bets today and win big this week on MNF.
Giants’ injury report: With Wan’Dale Robinson, Adoree’ Jackson already out, more concerns arise
The Giants got beaten up during Sunday’s loss to the Lions. And they don’t have much time to heal, since they have to play on Thanksgiving in Dallas. As expected, their Monday injury report was grim ... Did not practice: TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), LG Josh Ezeudu (neck),...
Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico City incident
Sean Kugler, the Cardinals' offensive line coach and run-game coordinator, was fired after an incident in Mexico City, a source told ESPN.
Nets vs. 76ers predictions, picks and odds for Tuesday’s NBA, 11/22
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers have both started the 2022/23 season slow, but they will face off in a highly-anticipated matchup Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. The Nets are 8-9, while the 76ers are 8-8, but the hosts will be playing without Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, and our experts think they could have their hands full with a surging Brooklyn squad.
Bills share mixed emotions about playing on Thanksgiving Day
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — For the third time in four years, the Bills will play on Thanksgiving Day, but this time, they’ve got the early slot. The 12:30 game against the Lions. Which means that, although they’ll be working on Thanksgiving, they might not have to miss it. “It will be cool to get […]
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0