ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Recruiting Angle: USC vs. UCLA

USC's 48-45 win over crosstown rival UCLA Saturday gives the football team double-digit wins, which has traditionally amounted to a surge of momentum on the recruiting trail for the Trojans. Just a year ago, USC lost to UCLA 62-33 at home. Saturday night’s victory is emblematic of the Trojans' turnaround...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

JeyQuan Smith announces final three, decision looming

San Bernardino (Calif.) Cajon wide out JeyQuan Smith put out a final three last week and it sounds like a commitment could come any day now. Smith narrowed his choices to Oregon, Utah and Washington. He took official visits to Utah and Washington and those two programs are the schools pushing hardest right now.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy