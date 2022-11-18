Read full article on original website
Arizona father-son report bright orb object maneuvering overhead and landingRoger MarshPhoenix, AZ
Drug-Trafficking Tattoo Shop Owner Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzChandler, AZ
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
NYC Pizza Restaurant Opening In PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens New Location, Complete With Drive-ThroughGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Jim Harbaugh press conference: Michigan coach on the Illinois win, injury concerns, and onto Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh says he came from a “locker room full of heroes” to his postgame press conference after his Michigan football team beat Illinois, 19-17, on Saturday at the Big House to stay undefeated. Perhaps the biggest hero of all was Jake Moody,...
Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State lost to Indiana
The Old Brass Spittoon is going back to Bloomington, Indiana, after Michigan State's deflating loss to the Hoosiers on Saturday. After taking a 24-7 lead into halftime, the Spartans wilted in the second half and stumbled to a 39-31 loss in double-overtime. A game that was set up for MSU...
247Sports
Illinois' Bret Bielema 'very upset' with controversial ending after No. 3 Michigan edges Illini 19-17
Chase Brown rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, but No. 3 Michigan escaped Illinois’ upset bid 19-17. Jake Moody drilled a 35-yard, game-winning field goal with nine seconds left to help Michigan improve to 11-0. A questionable no-call on Michigan's fourth-and-3 conversion helped set up Moody's go-ahead kick much to the displeasure of Bret Bielema and the Illinois coaching staff.
Michigan, Illinois have tunnel issue at halftime
Michigan and Illinois football had an issue in the tunnel during halftime of their game Saturday, according to ABC sideline reporter Molly McGrath. Michigan previously had an incident when hosting Michigan State earlier this season, which caused numerous suspensions of Spartan players after altercations broke out in the postgame exit from the field. Penn State head coach James Franklin also discussed issues with the Nittany Lions visiting Michigan and utilizing the single tunnel.
247Sports
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo shares advice to Villanova's Kyle Neptune as Jay Wright's successor
Villanova basketball coach Kyle Neptune has massive shoes to fill. A former longtime assistant with the Wildcats, he took the reins of the program after former coach Jay Wright made the surprising decision to step away from coaching after the 2021-22 season. Neptune’s Villanova suffered a 2-point loss to a strong Michigan State team Friday night, going head-to-head against Tom Izzo, one of the longest tenured coaches in all of college basketball. After the game, Izzo shared the advice that he gave Neptune.
Michigan State basketball: Media sounds off on Spartans' win over Villanova
For the Spartans, it served as another indicator that Tom Izzo's bunch might be underrated this season. Michigan State led by as many as 16 at multiple points in the final 10 minutes. At their best, the Spartans defend as a group and play with toughness, and their ball movement was on-point, leading to eight first-half 3-pointers and 13-of-25 makes from deep over the course of a game.
