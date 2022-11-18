For the Spartans, it served as another indicator that Tom Izzo's bunch might be underrated this season. Michigan State led by as many as 16 at multiple points in the final 10 minutes. At their best, the Spartans defend as a group and play with toughness, and their ball movement was on-point, leading to eight first-half 3-pointers and 13-of-25 makes from deep over the course of a game.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO