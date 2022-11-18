ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

NESN

NFL Rumors: Why Start Of Jets-Patriots Game Was Delayed

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots and New York Jets got off to an odd start to their Week 11 contest at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The divisional matchup, initially scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, was delayed 10 minutes. A report from Football Outsiders’ Aaron Schatz provided more clarity about the situation than the stadium?s undetailed PA announcement.
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Not Happy Sunday Night

Don't get in between a pregnant woman and her food. The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football this evening. In anticipation of the game, Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with her and Patrick's second child, decided to order some pizza. "I...
NESN

Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Miraculous Win Over Jets

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots and Jets appeared bound for overtime at Gillette Stadium — then Marcus Jones happened. With New England and New York tied 3-3 late in the fourth quarter, the rookie cornerback delivered a 84-yard punt return to give the Patriots a lead with five seconds remaining. It was a miraculous and potentially season-saving play from Jones, who left the game for a brief period due to an ankle injury.
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. Again Hints At Signing With New York Giants

The Odell Beckham Jr. watch is now in full effect in the NFL. The former Pro Bowler was recently given a clean bill of health and received a full clearance to return to football activities after tearing his ACL during the Super Bowl while playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Plenty of teams have been interested in signing him, including the New York Giants.
Yardbarker

Rams' Sean McVay may have violated NFL policy commenting on Matthew Stafford's concussion

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may have unintentionally violated NFL policy on multiple occasions over the past couple of weeks. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in November 2016 that the league directed all teams at that time to "refrain from making public comments regarding the condition of a concussed player or speculating as to when he may return to practice and play once in the concussion protocol."
NESN

Bill Belichick Offers Legit Praise For This Patriots Practice Squadder

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Murray might never play a down for the Patriots, but he already is a good story. The William & Mary product joined New England as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and spent his first two seasons in Foxboro as a practice-squad defensive lineman. However, when Murray arrived for training camp last summer, he was working as an offensive guard as part of a challenging position change.
NESN

Bill Belichick Actually Acknowledges This Patriot’s Obvious Struggles

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick on Friday got as close to publicly criticizing one of his own players as you’ll ever see. Punter Jake Bailey has been a weak link on Patriots special teams all season. Bailey, whom New England recently made one of the highest-paid punters in football, ranks dead-last in both average punt yards and net punt yards and is tied for the second-most touchbacks in the NFL. The 2020 All-Pro was especially bad in the Patriots’ Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts, with his 7-yard punt an ugly lowlight.
Yardbarker

What Bears teammates are telling Velus Jones Jr. after recent benching

Chicago Bears rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. hasn’t played a down in two weeks, but fortunately his teammates are helping lift his spirits after consecutive healthy scratches. Speaking to reporters ahead of Chicago’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Jones Jr. admitted that fellow receivers Dante Pettis and...
NESN

This Patriots Rookie Faced Big Decision Before Midseason Signing

FOXBORO, Mass. — As the NFL calendar flipped from Week 6 to Week 7, Raleigh Webb had a decision to make. The New England Patriots had a clear hole on their roster and wanted him to fill it. But it would mean accepting he almost certainly would never see the field at his primary position of wide receiver.
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Details On How Mac Jones Spent His Bye Week

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots and starting quarterback Mac Jones return to action on Sunday at Gillette Stadium following their bye week, and new details have surfaced regarding how the second-year pro spent his time off. Utilizing the available time with the Patriots following their cakewalk Week...
NESN

NFL Executives Have ‘Doubts’ About Patriots QB Mac Jones?

Mac Jones was the fifth quarterback selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, and for most of his rookie season, it looked like the New England Patriots struck gold. Jones wasn’t overly impressive, especially down the stretch last year. But he had the most immediate success of the five QBs taken in Round 1 — a group that also includes Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Zach Wilson of the New York Jets, Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers and Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears.
Yardbarker

Washington’s reported plan for Carson Wentz revealed

The Washington Commanders have won three of their last four games with Taylor Heinicke as their starting quarterback, which has led to some questions about what the team will do when Carson Wentz is cleared to return. As of now, they are not planning to make any changes. Wentz is...
Yardbarker

Could Browns Vs. Bills Game Be Delayed?

Due to the 5 1/2 feet of snow that fell on Friday and an estimated 2 feet that fell overnight into Saturday, a travel ban has been instituted in Buffalo as of 7:00 AM EST on Saturday morning. The Bills are planning to fly to Detriot on Saturday afternoon; however,...
