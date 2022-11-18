Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
Scarlet Nation
Tennessee defense struggles as Gamecocks end Vols' playoff hopes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tennessee's College Football Playoff hopes have been Rattled. The Vols turned in their worst defensive performance of the season at the worst possible time — and it cost them their chances of playing for a spot in the national championship game. South Carolina quarterback Spencer...
Scarlet Nation
GALLERY: No. 5 Vols fall at South Carolina, ending CFP hopes
No. 5 fell to South Carolina in lopsided fashion on Saturday night, spoiling the Vols' remaining hopes for a College Football Playoff appearance. Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler tossed a career-high six touchdowns on 438 passing yards, while Tennessee gunslinger and Heisman Trophy candidate Hendon Hooker left the game with a leg Injury in the fourth quarter.
Scarlet Nation
Vols rally around Hendon Hooker as team awaits more information on star QB
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Gerald Mincey put both hands on his knees and stared at the Williams-Brice Stadium turf. It was a reaction his teammates, coaches and all Tennessee fans could relate to in the moment as Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker laid on the ground being looked at by trainers. Just...
Scarlet Nation
Key takeaways: No. 5 Tennessee falls to South Carolina on the road
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a dominating win over Missouri a week prior, Tennessee failed to rise to the occasion in a 63-38 loss to South Carolina. The No. 5 Vols never led in the lopsided affair as th...
Scarlet Nation
The good, the bad and the noteworthy: Alabama 34, Austin Peay 0
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Playing in front of a half-empty Bryant-Denny Stadium, No. 8 Alabama struggled to reach full speed against its FCS opposition Saturday. Unlike recent weeks, a lackluster Crimson Tide was never in danger of losing during its 34-0 victory over Austin Peay. However, Nick Saban will have to wait another week as he searches for a complete performance from his team.
Scarlet Nation
Quick thoughts: Vanderbilt 31, Florida 24
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--How about a streak of a different sort?. On a chilly, 30-something degree day, Vanderbilt knocked off visiting Florida, 31-24, at FirstBank Stadium on Saturday. Joseph Bulovas kicked a late fourth-quarter field goal to provide the final margin. The Commodores had just forced a turnover on downs to set...
Scarlet Nation
FINAL: Auburn 41, WKU 17
AUBURN | Summary and statistics from Auburn's game against Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium. **Jarquez Hunter iced the game with a 40-yard TD run midway through the 4th quarter to put AU up 34-17. D.J. James added a pick-6 to make it 41-17. ** AU went up 20-17 on a...
Scarlet Nation
Nick Saban gives an injury report following win against Austin Peay
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After defeating Austin Peay 34-0 on Saturday, Nick Saban gave an injury report with the Iron Bowl now a week away. The Crimson Tide was missing three starters, Jahmyr Gibbs, Cam Latu and Eli Ricks, heading into the game against the Governors. Then right before halftime, it lost left tackle Tyler Steen. The tackle did not return in the second half.
Scarlet Nation
Secondary clamps WKU in 2nd half
DJ James took a desperation heave from Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed and housed it. With that play, he outscored the Hilltoppers in the second half by himself. That encapsulates the half Auburn's defense had. Auburn didn't change much in its secondary, so what inspired the improved play?. "When we...
Comments / 0