TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After defeating Austin Peay 34-0 on Saturday, Nick Saban gave an injury report with the Iron Bowl now a week away. The Crimson Tide was missing three starters, Jahmyr Gibbs, Cam Latu and Eli Ricks, heading into the game against the Governors. Then right before halftime, it lost left tackle Tyler Steen. The tackle did not return in the second half.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO