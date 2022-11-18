ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Tennessee defense struggles as Gamecocks end Vols' playoff hopes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tennessee's College Football Playoff hopes have been Rattled. The Vols turned in their worst defensive performance of the season at the worst possible time — and it cost them their chances of playing for a spot in the national championship game. South Carolina quarterback Spencer...
COLUMBIA, SC
GALLERY: No. 5 Vols fall at South Carolina, ending CFP hopes

No. 5 fell to South Carolina in lopsided fashion on Saturday night, spoiling the Vols' remaining hopes for a College Football Playoff appearance. Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler tossed a career-high six touchdowns on 438 passing yards, while Tennessee gunslinger and Heisman Trophy candidate Hendon Hooker left the game with a leg Injury in the fourth quarter.
COLUMBIA, SC
The good, the bad and the noteworthy: Alabama 34, Austin Peay 0

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Playing in front of a half-empty Bryant-Denny Stadium, No. 8 Alabama struggled to reach full speed against its FCS opposition Saturday. Unlike recent weeks, a lackluster Crimson Tide was never in danger of losing during its 34-0 victory over Austin Peay. However, Nick Saban will have to wait another week as he searches for a complete performance from his team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Quick thoughts: Vanderbilt 31, Florida 24

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--How about a streak of a different sort?. On a chilly, 30-something degree day, Vanderbilt knocked off visiting Florida, 31-24, at FirstBank Stadium on Saturday. Joseph Bulovas kicked a late fourth-quarter field goal to provide the final margin. The Commodores had just forced a turnover on downs to set...
NASHVILLE, TN
FINAL: Auburn 41, WKU 17

AUBURN | Summary and statistics from Auburn's game against Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium. **Jarquez Hunter iced the game with a 40-yard TD run midway through the 4th quarter to put AU up 34-17. D.J. James added a pick-6 to make it 41-17. ** AU went up 20-17 on a...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Nick Saban gives an injury report following win against Austin Peay

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After defeating Austin Peay 34-0 on Saturday, Nick Saban gave an injury report with the Iron Bowl now a week away. The Crimson Tide was missing three starters, Jahmyr Gibbs, Cam Latu and Eli Ricks, heading into the game against the Governors. Then right before halftime, it lost left tackle Tyler Steen. The tackle did not return in the second half.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Secondary clamps WKU in 2nd half

DJ James took a desperation heave from Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed and housed it. With that play, he outscored the Hilltoppers in the second half by himself. That encapsulates the half Auburn's defense had. Auburn didn't change much in its secondary, so what inspired the improved play?. "When we...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

