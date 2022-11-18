Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Week 11 Keys to a Vikings Win
The 8-1 Minnesota Vikings are set to host the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. Minnesota is coming off a win in Buffalo in what can be only called the game of the year so far while Dallas suffered a road loss to the Green Bay Packers. This game could end up being a playoff preview as both squads are well above .500. With another big game coming up, here are the Week 11 keys to a Vikings win.
Titans OC Todd Downing arrested after win over Packers
The Tennessee Titans cruised to a fairly easy win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, and one member of the team may have gone a bit overboard while celebrating the victory. Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning after the team returned to Nashville. Police...
NFL Analysis Network
Former NFL Star Calls For Packers To Trade Aaron Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers created a glimmer of hope for the 2022 season with their come-from-behind victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. It gave them some positive momentum heading into their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Tennessee Titans to kick off Week 11, but that glimmer of hope has dimmed once again.
Davante Adams' monster day ends with Raiders' overtime winner vs. Broncos
Davante Adams put up another monster game for the Las Vegas Raiders, including Derek Carr finding him for the overtime game-winner against the Denver Broncos.
WBAY Green Bay
On the Clock: Packers hit ‘mini-bye’ after loss to Titans
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers finally get some down time with the so-called ‘mini-bye’ following Thursday night’s prime time match-up with Tennessee. The bad news for Green Bay, their backs are against the wall after suffering their sixth loss in the last seven games. The best Packers panel in the business breaks down what it all means for the season and more in this week’s On the Clock.
Stars, studs and duds from Packers' 27-17 loss to Titans
The Green Bay Packers fell behind by scores of 7-0, 14-6 and 20-9 and eventually lost 27-17 to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night at Lambeau Field. The loss dropped the Packers to 4-7 after 11 games, putting the team’s playoff hopes on life support. Here are the stars,...
Yardbarker
Packers Player Spotlight: Christian Watson
The Green Bay Packers have been blessed with good wide receivers. James Jones, Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, and Davante Adams are some of the most notable receivers. General manager Brian Gutentisk and head coach Matt Lafluer traded Davante Adams to the Raiders over the offseason. Packer fans had questions about how Green Bay would replace Davante Adams. The Packers decided to draft Christian Watson in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft.
SB Nation
Establish the Fun: Christian Watson is exactly what Aaron Rodgers and the Packers needed
We’re entering a playoff push for a certain section of the league, but the fun never ends for the other teams with their eyes towards the NFL Draft. We’re into Week 11, and now we’re getting to find out which teams make the final playoff run and which players separate themselves going into the playoffs, or into the next season.
