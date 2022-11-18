ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Week 11 Keys to a Vikings Win

The 8-1 Minnesota Vikings are set to host the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. Minnesota is coming off a win in Buffalo in what can be only called the game of the year so far while Dallas suffered a road loss to the Green Bay Packers. This game could end up being a playoff preview as both squads are well above .500. With another big game coming up, here are the Week 11 keys to a Vikings win.
Former NFL Star Calls For Packers To Trade Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers created a glimmer of hope for the 2022 season with their come-from-behind victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. It gave them some positive momentum heading into their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Tennessee Titans to kick off Week 11, but that glimmer of hope has dimmed once again.
On the Clock: Packers hit ‘mini-bye’ after loss to Titans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers finally get some down time with the so-called ‘mini-bye’ following Thursday night’s prime time match-up with Tennessee. The bad news for Green Bay, their backs are against the wall after suffering their sixth loss in the last seven games. The best Packers panel in the business breaks down what it all means for the season and more in this week’s On the Clock.
Packers Player Spotlight: Christian Watson

The Green Bay Packers have been blessed with good wide receivers. James Jones, Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, and Davante Adams are some of the most notable receivers. General manager Brian Gutentisk and head coach Matt Lafluer traded Davante Adams to the Raiders over the offseason. Packer fans had questions about how Green Bay would replace Davante Adams. The Packers decided to draft Christian Watson in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft.
