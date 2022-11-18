Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘All the chips go in’: Buckeyes look ahead to “The Game”The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes top Bemidji State 7-1, sweep home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Could Ohio State Football still make the CFP with loss to TTUN?
The Ohio State football team is undefeated heading into The Game. They are ranked second in the country while TTUN is third. The Game is in the Shoe and will have College Football Playoff implications. Things have changed at the top of the CFP rankings though. Fifth-ranked Tennesee got absolutely...
247Sports
Ohio State favored by 8.5 points over Michigan | Buckeyes have win probability of 71.8%
In the No. 2 vs No. 3 showdown that is Ohio State-Michigan in Columbus on Saturday (noon ET; FOX), the Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) are 8.5-point favorites over the Wolverines (11-0, 8-0). Also, according to ESPN's Football Power Index, Ohio State has a win probability of 71.8 percent over UM.
College Football World Reacts To Michigan, Ohio State Weather Forecast
Ohio State and Michigan will both be 11-0 heading into next weekend's rivalry game at The Horseshoe. It should be a great one. Winter weather is in the forecast, as well. The Buckeyes and the Wolverines played in snowy conditions last year and it could be the same this year.
247Sports
What We Learned Live: Reactions after Ohio State's win at Maryland
Ohio State survived 43-30 at Maryland on Saturday and we talked all about the game on our postgame podcast, What We Learned Live. Dave Biddle is joined by Matt Baxendell, Jeff Ermann (publisher of InsideMDSports), Steve Helwagen and Patrick Murphy. What's next for the Buckeyes? Make sure you're in the...
247Sports
If I had to predict right now… Ohio State - Michigan game edition
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 6 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
TreVeyon Henderson receives big injury news for Ohio State football clash vs. Maryland
10-0 Ohio State football is set to take on Maryland on Saturday afternoon. They received a mixed bag of updates prior to the game. Pete Thamel reports that RB TreVeyon Henderson will return for the Buckeyes. However, Miyan Williams has been ruled out. The good news for Williams is that Thamel also reports Ohio State is optimistic for his return next week against Michigan.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer reveals which Playoff contender will be most challenged in Week 12
Urban Meyer revealed that Ohio State could be on upset alert against Maryland on Saturday. Ohio State has 1 more game before the massive rivalry showdown with Michigan in Week 13. Meyer believed that this could be a trap game for the Buckeyes. On the latest episode of Big Noon...
Will Ohio State football’s Matt Jones be able to play against Michigan?
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day did not know immediately after Saturday’s 43-30 victory at Maryland whether he will have his starting offensive line intact against Michigan next week. Starting right guard Matt Jones suffered an apparent foot or lower leg injury in Saturday’s...
Michigan gets great injury news with Ohio State clash looming
It looks like Michigan will have running back Blake Corum available for the Ohio State game. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed that Blake Corum will be healthy enough to play in The Game vs. Ohio State next weekend in The Horseshoe. With the Wolverines surviving a home scare vs....
Star linebacker playing through two horrible injuries
So far this season, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has been arguably the most dominant defender for the Ohio State Buckeyes, leading the team in both solo and total tackles while also having 2.5 sacks and an interception that he returned for a touchdown. He was dominant once again during Saturday’s game against the Maryland Terrapins, and Read more... The post Star linebacker playing through two horrible injuries appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
247Sports
The Hoosiers React: Watch what Miller Kopp and Tamar Bates said after No. 12 IU's 86-56 win over Miami Ohio
INDIANAPOLIS — Watch what Indiana basketball players Miller Kopp and Tamar Bates said after No. 12 IU's 86-56 win over Miami Ohio Sunday evening in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
geauganews.com
Bates, Jurevicius sign national letters of intent
During a spirited signing ceremony on Wednesday morning attended by many relatives, coaches, teachers, and teammates in the O’Brien Center, seniors Brian Bates and Caroline Jurevicius declared their collegiate athletic intentions. Brian will run track for The Ohio State University Buckeyes, while Caroline will continue her volleyball career with...
Weather Forecast For "The Game" Is Looking Ugly
There are just eight days to go until The Game between Ohio State and Michigan, but with the way the weather is trending, it's going to be very difficult to play like they usually do. As of Friday, the weather forecast for Saturday, November 26 calls for a combination of...
Delaware Gazette
ODOT seeking input on US 23 problem areas
LEWIS CENTER — Feedback is needed once again on the U.S. Route 23 Connect study. The Ohio Department of Transportation began the study last spring to determine a faster connection between Toledo and Columbus, centering on U.S. 23 between Waldo and Interstate 270, including Delaware County. Six different concepts were evaluated, each with their own sets of pros and cons. However, all were found to be ultimately lacking.
