Columbus, OH

What We Learned Live: Reactions after Ohio State's win at Maryland

Ohio State survived 43-30 at Maryland on Saturday and we talked all about the game on our postgame podcast, What We Learned Live. Dave Biddle is joined by Matt Baxendell, Jeff Ermann (publisher of InsideMDSports), Steve Helwagen and Patrick Murphy. What's next for the Buckeyes? Make sure you're in the...
If I had to predict right now… Ohio State - Michigan game edition

The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 6 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
TreVeyon Henderson receives big injury news for Ohio State football clash vs. Maryland

10-0 Ohio State football is set to take on Maryland on Saturday afternoon. They received a mixed bag of updates prior to the game. Pete Thamel reports that RB TreVeyon Henderson will return for the Buckeyes. However, Miyan Williams has been ruled out. The good news for Williams is that Thamel also reports Ohio State is optimistic for his return next week against Michigan.
Star linebacker playing through two horrible injuries

So far this season, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has been arguably the most dominant defender for the Ohio State Buckeyes, leading the team in both solo and total tackles while also having 2.5 sacks and an interception that he returned for a touchdown. He was dominant once again during Saturday’s game against the Maryland Terrapins, and Read more... The post Star linebacker playing through two horrible injuries appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bates, Jurevicius sign national letters of intent

During a spirited signing ceremony on Wednesday morning attended by many relatives, coaches, teachers, and teammates in the O’Brien Center, seniors Brian Bates and Caroline Jurevicius declared their collegiate athletic intentions. Brian will run track for The Ohio State University Buckeyes, while Caroline will continue her volleyball career with...
Weather Forecast For "The Game" Is Looking Ugly

There are just eight days to go until The Game between Ohio State and Michigan, but with the way the weather is trending, it's going to be very difficult to play like they usually do. As of Friday, the weather forecast for Saturday, November 26 calls for a combination of...
ODOT seeking input on US 23 problem areas

LEWIS CENTER — Feedback is needed once again on the U.S. Route 23 Connect study. The Ohio Department of Transportation began the study last spring to determine a faster connection between Toledo and Columbus, centering on U.S. 23 between Waldo and Interstate 270, including Delaware County. Six different concepts were evaluated, each with their own sets of pros and cons. However, all were found to be ultimately lacking.
