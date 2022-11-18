Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenBakersville, NC
Chef Benjamin Epicure Is on the Way to North Carolina’s First Michelin StarDiana BernardoAsheville, NC
2022 Asheville Championship on 11/11 and 11/13Adrian HolmanAsheville, NC
This North Carolina Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Related
WLOS.com
Asheville Storytelling Circle holds 'Tellabration' to keep tradition alive and well
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — From Appalachian folklore, to personal narratives - dozens gathered in Asheville on Sunday to share their stories as part of a "Tellabration." The Tellabration is an annual event held the weekend before Thanksgiving in hopes of keeping the tradition of oral storytelling alive. Sunday's event...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned North Carolina Amusement Park
North Carolina is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this western-themed amusement part that was left to decay right in the middle of the woods. The park had plans of reopening several times in recent years but to no avail, keep reading to learn more.
WLOS.com
Gallery: Scenes from the 76th Asheville Holiday Parade
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 76th Asheville Holiday Parade rolled through downtown on Saturday with the theme of Winter Wonderland!. Community members, local organizations and more bundled up and showcased their talents and programs. News 13's Jason Boyer and Tammy Watford were hosts of the parade. If you missed...
WLOS.com
North Carolina Cyclo-Cross Grand Prix held in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Sunday marked the second day the North Carolina Cyclo-Cross series hosted its Grand Prix event at Jackson Park in Hendersonville. The cold and wind didn't stop cyclists from coming out for the Hunter Subaru North Carolina Grand Prix. It's an event that’s in its 17th...
WLOS.com
Uniquely WNC: Oral tradition of ghost stories give telling glimpse into mountains' past
As the calendar changed from October to November, News 13 told you three of the area's spookiest stories. While these ghostly tales can certainly raise the hair on the back of your neck, they give us an important glimpse into our past. "Ghost stories tweak our fascination with the macabre....
NC mountains wind chill lows plunging to single digits; 2 new ski areas open this week with snowmaking underway
BOONE, N.C. (WNCN) — Just as new skiing areas are opening in the North Carolina mountains, super cold weather will plunge wind chill low temps into the single digits, weather forecasters say. Two more ski areas opened this week for skiing and one open for snow tubing. The mountains have already received snow and ice […]
WLOS.com
Winter Lights opens with live music, refreshments, plenty of holiday displays
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The popular Winter Lights holiday display is back at the North Carolina Arboretum. The open-air, walk-through light show is made from more than a million lights, including a 50-foot lighted tree. Liver performances are planned nightly for the education center. Organizers said this year's theme...
WLOS.com
Downtown Asheville preps for annual holiday parade Saturday; News 13 to broadcast live
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 76th Asheville Holiday Parade starts Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m., with the theme of Winter Wonderland. After the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Grove Arcade from 2-4 p.m. for free pictures. There are great viewing areas for the parade...
WLOS.com
Code Purple extended through Nov. 22 as freezing temperatures remain
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Due to continuing cold conditions, the Asheville Homeless Coalition is extending Code Purple through Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 21 and 22. A Code Purple is called when temperatures drop to freezing or below. The program offers a warm place for homeless/unsheltered people to stay overnight.
WLOS.com
Sweet, whimsical candy barrel at Mast General will make you feel like a kid all over again
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you ever wanted to take a trip back to memory lane, now is the perfect time to experience “The Candy Barrel” located in the basement of Mast General Store in Waynesville. During a season of nostalgia this holiday, the candy barrel's nostalgic...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The mother of a missing Asheville woman is asking for help to find her daughter. Jo Collins says she moved to Black Mountain to search for her daughter, 48-year-old Bethany Buckles. Buckles was last seen exactly one year ago on November 18, 2021. In February, Buckles' car was found abandoned in Swannanoa. Her mother hopes living here will help generate more leads about Bethany’s whereabouts.
WLOS.com
Mother moves to Black Mountain to search for daughter who vanished last year
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A Georgia woman has moved to Black Mountain to find her daughter who vanished last year. “Even though she's all grown up, she’s still my daughter,” Jo Collins said, while talking about her missing daughter, 48-year-old Bethany Collins Buckles. “When you look at them, you still see them when they were in pigtails.”
WLOS.com
'Huge demand:' Buncombe County residents get needed info at WNC Affordable Housing Fair
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County residents received valuable resources at the Western North Carolina Affordable Housing Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19. The East Asheville Library hosted 10 nonprofit agencies that provided information for every level of housing need. This marked the third year that Buncombe County Public Libraries...
WLOS.com
"We love you & we're here to support you" Vigil hosted in honor of Trans Remembrance Day
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Sunday afternoon in Hendersonville, many gathered at the First Congregational United Church of Christ for their annual vigil in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance. They grieved for the many members of the trans community that have been lost around the world this year...
WLOS.com
Fire danger: Low humidity, gusty winds create increased threat for wildfires
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It's a sunny Sunday across most of Western North Carolina, but winds stay gusty at 15-25 mph out of the north northwest keeping chills in the 30s all day. McDowell County Emergency Management reminds everyone that with the low humidity and gusty winds, there's...
WLOS.com
UPDATE: Upstate SC woman safely located
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: The Greenville County Sheriff's Office reports Zandra King, 74, has been safely located. Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina are conducting an active search for a missing person who reportedly suffers from schizophrenia. Zandra King, 74, was last seen...
WLOS.com
Waynesville Recreation Center adds lifeguards, sees increase in attendance
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Waynesville Recreation Center is seeing an increase in attendance since it added more lifeguards. The COVID-19 pandemic had impacted daily visits and contributed to a shortage of lifeguards, forcing a temporary closure of the kids’ water park. But interim director Luke Kinsland said...
Pedestrian dead in Greenville Co. wreck
The Greenville County Coroner's Office announced Sunday morning that a pedestrian was hit and killed in Greenville County.
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
South Carolina man found passed out in car with child inside
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Duncan man was arrested Wednesday after police found him sleeping in a car parked in front of a Spartanburg business. The Spartanburg Police Department responded to Clean 1 Laundry at 902 South Pine Street in reference to a man-down call. Upon arrival, police located a man sleeping in the […]
Comments / 0