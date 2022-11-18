ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Mountain, NC

WLOS.com

Gallery: Scenes from the 76th Asheville Holiday Parade

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 76th Asheville Holiday Parade rolled through downtown on Saturday with the theme of Winter Wonderland!. Community members, local organizations and more bundled up and showcased their talents and programs. News 13's Jason Boyer and Tammy Watford were hosts of the parade. If you missed...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

North Carolina Cyclo-Cross Grand Prix held in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Sunday marked the second day the North Carolina Cyclo-Cross series hosted its Grand Prix event at Jackson Park in Hendersonville. The cold and wind didn't stop cyclists from coming out for the Hunter Subaru North Carolina Grand Prix. It's an event that’s in its 17th...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Code Purple extended through Nov. 22 as freezing temperatures remain

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Due to continuing cold conditions, the Asheville Homeless Coalition is extending Code Purple through Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 21 and 22. A Code Purple is called when temperatures drop to freezing or below. The program offers a warm place for homeless/unsheltered people to stay overnight.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

WLOS — The mother of a missing Asheville woman is asking for help to find her daughter. Jo Collins says she moved to Black Mountain to search for her daughter, 48-year-old Bethany Buckles. Buckles was last seen exactly one year ago on November 18, 2021. In February, Buckles' car was found abandoned in Swannanoa. Her mother hopes living here will help generate more leads about Bethany’s whereabouts.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Mother moves to Black Mountain to search for daughter who vanished last year

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A Georgia woman has moved to Black Mountain to find her daughter who vanished last year. “Even though she's all grown up, she’s still my daughter,” Jo Collins said, while talking about her missing daughter, 48-year-old Bethany Collins Buckles. “When you look at them, you still see them when they were in pigtails.”
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
WLOS.com

UPDATE: Upstate SC woman safely located

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: The Greenville County Sheriff's Office reports Zandra King, 74, has been safely located. Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina are conducting an active search for a missing person who reportedly suffers from schizophrenia. Zandra King, 74, was last seen...
TRAVELERS REST, SC
WLOS.com

Waynesville Recreation Center adds lifeguards, sees increase in attendance

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Waynesville Recreation Center is seeing an increase in attendance since it added more lifeguards. The COVID-19 pandemic had impacted daily visits and contributed to a shortage of lifeguards, forcing a temporary closure of the kids’ water park. But interim director Luke Kinsland said...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man found passed out in car with child inside

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Duncan man was arrested Wednesday after police found him sleeping in a car parked in front of a Spartanburg business. The Spartanburg Police Department responded to Clean 1 Laundry at 902 South Pine Street in reference to a man-down call. Upon arrival, police located a man sleeping in the […]
SPARTANBURG, SC

