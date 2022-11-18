ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 4

Related
wdiy.org

Democrats Officially Flip Control of PA State House

Pennsylvania is headed toward a divided state government at the start of next year. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports Democrats have flipped control of the state House for the first time in more than a decade. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/17/democrats-win-pennsylvania-state-house-after-picking-up-12-seats/. (Original air-date: 11/18/22)
susqcoindy.com

GOP carries county but Dems win state

Nearly 65 percent of Susquehanna County’s registered voters turned out for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, General Election, according to the county’s unofficial election results. A United States Senate seat and the Governor’s race topped the ballot. The election was also the first following redistricting, which changed the US Congressional district and moved all of Susquehanna County into the PA Senate’s 20th District and the PA House 111th.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
penncapital-star.com

Pa. House Democrats secure majority with Rep. Todd Stephens’ concession in close race

(*This story was updated at 6:20 p.m., Thursday, 11/17/2022 to include the vote total) Democrats secured control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Thursday when incumbent Republican state Rep. Todd Stephens, R-Montgomery, conceded his loss to Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato. Montgomery County elections officials counted provisional ballots on Thursday...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Democrats win majority in Pa. House

HARRISBURG, Pa. - We now know which party will control the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2023. Republican State Rep. Todd Stephens of Montgomery County conceded to Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato in the tight race for the 151st District Thursday. The win means Democrats have secured the 102 seats needed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Philadelphia DA’s impeachment not answer to crime: State rep.

(NewsNation) — A rise in crime nationwide is causing numerous district attorneys across the country, including Philadelphia’s Larry Krasner, to have their methods questioned and, in some cases, bringing about impeachment proceedings. While Pennsylvania state Rep. Jordan Harris acknowledges that crime remains a serious problem across the country,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Competence versus rhetoric in Pennsylvania elections

There is nothing as important as our electoral process. Elections have to be safe. They have to be secure. They have to be easy and accessible. All of that can seem a little contradictory at times. Does making the process encouraging prevent it from being secure? Does making it safe lock it down too much to have everyone participate?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wskg.org

Pennsylvania House impeaches Larry Krasner over policies

(WITF) – Philadelphia’s elected Democratic prosecutor faces a state Senate trial and possible removal from office after the Republican-led state House voted Wednesday to impeach him over progressive policies he has enacted amid rising crime in the city. The move toward removing District Attorney Larry Krasner began months...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pa. House to vote on whether to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania House could vote as early as Wednesday on whether to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. Tuesday, Republican state lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment.  Those articles of impeachment claim Krasner's leadership stands in connection with the increase in crime. Additionally, they claim that he obstructed the House's work by not complying with the committee investigating him.For now, at least, Republicans have the majority they would need in the House to impeach Krasner on a straight party-line vote.They also have a large majority in the Senate, but not enough to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Josh Shapiro is the blueprint for Democrats, not John Fetterman

WASHINGTON, Pennsylvania — For the first time in years, one Democrat running for statewide office came close to winning this southwestern Pennsylvania county — 900 votes separated Josh Shapiro from Republican Doug Mastriano in the gubernatorial race. That’s a big deal if you are a Democrat running for statewide office here in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Local resident wins lottery, becomes Pennsylvania's newest millionaire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a very good Christmas for one local family."We are tremendously excited to join Pa.'s newest millionaire, Kim of Allegheny County, who purchased her $3 million winning scratch-off right here at this Sheetz in Canonsburg," one representative said.The Pennsylvania Lottery presented Kim with her $3 million check.She said she couldn't believe that she won. She even scanned her ticket twice to make sure."I still don't think it's real. I get up every day and do not believe it. I think when I get my money, I'll believe it's real," Kim said with a laugh."I'm going to buy a house, maybe work a little less, and help some other people out," she added.Lottery proceeds benefit Pennsylvania seniors, and they said, since 1972, the lottery has generated almost $34 billion for programs that seniors rely on every day.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy