wdiy.org
Democrats Officially Flip Control of PA State House
Pennsylvania is headed toward a divided state government at the start of next year. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports Democrats have flipped control of the state House for the first time in more than a decade. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/17/democrats-win-pennsylvania-state-house-after-picking-up-12-seats/. (Original air-date: 11/18/22)
explore venango
The Democratic Takeover of the Pa. House Will Be a Little Messy to Start. Here’s Why.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Democrats have won control of the Pennsylvania House, but the party will need to rely on Republican support in the early months of 2023 to secure the top spot in the chamber. (Photo: Democrats will nominate state Rep. Joanna McClinton (D., Philadelphia) for speaker. Photo...
susqcoindy.com
GOP carries county but Dems win state
Nearly 65 percent of Susquehanna County’s registered voters turned out for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, General Election, according to the county’s unofficial election results. A United States Senate seat and the Governor’s race topped the ballot. The election was also the first following redistricting, which changed the US Congressional district and moved all of Susquehanna County into the PA Senate’s 20th District and the PA House 111th.
penncapital-star.com
Pa. House Democrats secure majority with Rep. Todd Stephens’ concession in close race
(*This story was updated at 6:20 p.m., Thursday, 11/17/2022 to include the vote total) Democrats secured control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Thursday when incumbent Republican state Rep. Todd Stephens, R-Montgomery, conceded his loss to Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato. Montgomery County elections officials counted provisional ballots on Thursday...
WFMZ-TV Online
Democrats win majority in Pa. House
HARRISBURG, Pa. - We now know which party will control the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2023. Republican State Rep. Todd Stephens of Montgomery County conceded to Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato in the tight race for the 151st District Thursday. The win means Democrats have secured the 102 seats needed...
Democrat, 2 Republicans named impeachment managers for Krasner's upcoming trial
Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler named three impeachment managers for the upcoming trial of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. All three are attorneys.
newsnationnow.com
Philadelphia DA’s impeachment not answer to crime: State rep.
(NewsNation) — A rise in crime nationwide is causing numerous district attorneys across the country, including Philadelphia’s Larry Krasner, to have their methods questioned and, in some cases, bringing about impeachment proceedings. While Pennsylvania state Rep. Jordan Harris acknowledges that crime remains a serious problem across the country,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Competence versus rhetoric in Pennsylvania elections
There is nothing as important as our electoral process. Elections have to be safe. They have to be secure. They have to be easy and accessible. All of that can seem a little contradictory at times. Does making the process encouraging prevent it from being secure? Does making it safe lock it down too much to have everyone participate?
Have Democrats flipped the Pennsylvania House? The latest on the deciding races
Attorneys for Democratic and Republican candidates in two close, still-uncalled races are haggling over whether to count several dozen provisional ballots.
Shapiro’s election as Pa. governor strengthens Democrats’ push for more school spending
In his victory speech, Shapiro said his election was 'the kind of real freedom that sees possibility in all God’s children.' The post Shapiro’s election as Pa. governor strengthens Democrats’ push for more school spending appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
wskg.org
Pennsylvania House impeaches Larry Krasner over policies
(WITF) – Philadelphia’s elected Democratic prosecutor faces a state Senate trial and possible removal from office after the Republican-led state House voted Wednesday to impeach him over progressive policies he has enacted amid rising crime in the city. The move toward removing District Attorney Larry Krasner began months...
Pa. House to vote on whether to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania House could vote as early as Wednesday on whether to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. Tuesday, Republican state lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment. Those articles of impeachment claim Krasner's leadership stands in connection with the increase in crime. Additionally, they claim that he obstructed the House's work by not complying with the committee investigating him.For now, at least, Republicans have the majority they would need in the House to impeach Krasner on a straight party-line vote.They also have a large majority in the Senate, but not enough to...
SOTU: Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey
President Obama is set to deliver his final State of the Union address tonight. Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey joins us to discuss what we can expect and how a divided congress may fare in Obama's final year.
Washington Examiner
Josh Shapiro is the blueprint for Democrats, not John Fetterman
WASHINGTON, Pennsylvania — For the first time in years, one Democrat running for statewide office came close to winning this southwestern Pennsylvania county — 900 votes separated Josh Shapiro from Republican Doug Mastriano in the gubernatorial race. That’s a big deal if you are a Democrat running for statewide office here in Pennsylvania.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro discuss transfer of power to new administration
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro are preparing for the transition of power. Wolf and Shapiro on Wednesday announced the first steps in the transition to the new administration and said they're already working to make sure it's smooth. The pair were joined by Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis...
What does Pa. law say about recording others? | VERIFY
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t have a cell phone, meaning it’s easier than ever for people to record you. That's what happened at Lancaster County Career and Technology Center in West Lampeter Township last month. According to court documents, a...
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner impeached by Pennsylvania lawmakers in GOP-led effort: 'Crisis of crime'
Pennsylvania lawmakers voted Wednesday to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, largely along party lines.
local21news.com
How the Right to Marriage Act would help protect same-sex marriage in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — After the U.S. Supreme Court issued it’s ruling on the Dobbs case, overturning a women’s constitutional right to an abortion, the constitutional right of same-sex marriage came into question. However, the Right to Marriage Act looks to codify the federal government and...
Local resident wins lottery, becomes Pennsylvania's newest millionaire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a very good Christmas for one local family."We are tremendously excited to join Pa.'s newest millionaire, Kim of Allegheny County, who purchased her $3 million winning scratch-off right here at this Sheetz in Canonsburg," one representative said.The Pennsylvania Lottery presented Kim with her $3 million check.She said she couldn't believe that she won. She even scanned her ticket twice to make sure."I still don't think it's real. I get up every day and do not believe it. I think when I get my money, I'll believe it's real," Kim said with a laugh."I'm going to buy a house, maybe work a little less, and help some other people out," she added.Lottery proceeds benefit Pennsylvania seniors, and they said, since 1972, the lottery has generated almost $34 billion for programs that seniors rely on every day.
wtae.com
Law requiring drivers to remove snow and ice from vehicles goes into effect
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A law requiring Pennsylvania drivers to remove snow and ice from their vehicles is now in effect. The law is called Christine's Law in memory of Christine Lambert. She was killed in 2005 when a large piece of ice broke free from a passing car and crashed through her windshield.
