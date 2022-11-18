Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
This Maryland Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
americanmilitarynews.com
‘A place to begin to heal’: Fort Meade opens a resiliency center for those who bear the weight of secret, stressful missions
On one side of the Fort Meade gate, they are part of the nation’s secret-finding and -keeping apparatus. They’re on the front lines, however remotely, of global conflicts and nefarious threats. On the other side, they are just another tired worker who stops at Royal Farms for coffee...
cohaitungchi.com
24 Things to Do in Annapolis, Maryland
One of our very favorite places on the East Coast, the beautiful city of Annapolis often gets overlooked in favor of its larger neighbors like Baltimore or Washington, DC. But there are so many fun things to do in Annapolis, Maryland. It’s a waterfront retreat, a vibrant town, and a picture-perfect capital city. It has everything to do from visiting historic sites to wine tasting to sailing the Chesapeake Bay, and a lot in between, too. Here’s a look at some of our favorite ways to spend time in the city.
247Sports
Maryland Football's attendance problem is even worse than it looks
Maryland football's lack of fans in the stands has been discussed, but the picture is more clear -- and bigger -- after a deep dive Friday by Emily Giambalvo of the Washington Post. Among other depressing numbers for those who support the program: the Terps are averaging barely 22,000 attendees per game. That's the actual number of people at the games, including building staff and everyone else in the building, as opposed to the inflated numbers all schools distribute based on how many tickets were dispersed.
pressboxonline.com
Maryland Football Shows Fight In 43-30 Loss To Undefeated Ohio State
The Maryland football team lost to Ohio State, 43-30, on Nov. 19, dropping its third consecutive game. Maryland (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) played with more energy against the Buckeyes after two lackluster performances in losses to Wisconsin (23-10) to Penn State (30-0) but ultimately fell short. The Terps will now...
whatsupmag.com
Homemade, Fresh & Original at Miss Shirley’s Café
Miss Shirley’s Café in Annapolis distinguishes itself from other restaurants with its high-quality breakfast and brunch offerings. Count shrimp and grits, called Get Your Grits On, among customer favorites. So is Chicken ’N Cheddar Green Onion Waffles. “There are not many breakfast, brunch, and lunch places in...
Baltimore Times
No One Wins in Baltimore’s Squeegee Debate
There are no winners when it comes to squeegee workers and drivers who clash during altercations over tips. Windex; squeegees; high-traffic intersections; children who are trying to make money from drivers will never mix. It doesn’t matter how anyone flips the discussion. The location of cars that get stopped doesn’t matter, nor does the year. Poverty does.
The richest person in Potomac, Maryland
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Washington Examiner
More squeegees, more Baltimore shootings
Is a city with a shooting problem. It is also a city with a squeegee problem. And, of course, it is a city with a squeegee shooting problem. In July, 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds exited his car with a bat and confronted a group of squeegee workers. What exactly caused the incident isn’t clear, nor is it entirely clear what happened next. But according to prosecutors, three of the young workers surrounded Reynolds, one threw a rock, and one shot him five times as he was walking away. The one who shot Reynolds was 14 years old at the time, and his defense team says it was in self-defense.
lbmjournal.com
ABC Supply opens location in Havre de Grace, Maryland
BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply Co., Inc., has opened a new location in Havre de Grace, Maryland. Ethan Lear will manage the branch. Lear joined ABC Supply’s Baltimore location in 2020 as an inside sales associate and completed the company’s Branch Management Training Program in 2022. Prior to ABC Supply, he served as branch manager for a materials distributor in Virginia.
mediafeed.org
You can tell the difference between Baltimore & DC from space. Here’s how
The shot from high above Earth was otherworldly. As the International Space Station passed over Baltimore and Washington D.C. on July 15, 2020, the crew snapped a photo that fascinated onlookers. Despite being only 41 miles apart, Baltimore was bathed in a white glow. Our nation’s capital was covered by...
chestertownspy.org
UM Shore Medical Group-Cardiology Welcomes Two New Providers
University of Maryland Shore Medical Group – Cardiology recently welcomed two new providers to the practice based at UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Easton, 500 Cadmus Lane, suite 207; Robert Malacoff, MD, FACC, FSCAI, FHRS, CCDS, and Robyn Lanasa, CRNP, FNP-BC. Dr. Malacoff’s career includes extensive clinical cardiology experience....
State Roundup: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remembers Baltimore hometown as she steps down from leadership
BALTIMORE NATIVE PELOSI, MD. REP. STENY HOYER ARE STEPPING DOWN FROM LEADERSHIP: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will continue in Congress but is stepping back from a leadership role. Through all her time in power, she held Baltimore close as her “beloved hometown.” Jeff Barker/Baltimore Sun. The California Democrat,...
WMDT.com
19-year-old, several juveniles arrested for string of carjacking, theft in Maryland
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police are investigating an armed carjacking that happened Friday night. Police say a citizen reported a possible vehicle break-in on Wicomico Street. As officers were on their way, they were dispatched to Dorchester Street for an armed carjacking with a handgun. There, they found a 73-year-old male victim from Brandywine, Md. suffering a head injury. The victim was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
cnsmaryland.org
Oath Keepers data leak: An investigation of a far-right militia
An unverified database released in September 2021 shows that at least 470 people in Maryland have signed up for membership with a far-right paramilitary group called the Oath Keepers between the years 2009 and 2016. At least 20 of those members were confirmed by the Anti-Defamation League to be law enforcement and military officers and first responders.
weaa.org
Maryland probe finds 158 abusive priests, over 600 victims
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An investigation by Maryland’s attorney general has identified 158 Roman Catholic priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore accused of sexually and physically abusing more than 600 victims over the past 80 years. That's according to court records filed on Thursday. Attorney General Brian Frosh...
Bay Net
Goodbye, Home Mortgage! Six Pick 5 Tickets Deliver $300,000 In Prizes
BOWIE, Md. – Buying multiple tickets with the same numbers for the same drawing is just part of the Lottery playing routine for a lucky a Prince George’s County resident. The day before he won $300,000 on six Pick 5 tickets, he played 20 tickets and didn’t win.
Four Unique Towns on Maryland's Eastern Shore
Sunset over Saint Michaels, Maryland(Credit: Steve Sindiong) The Eastern Shore of Maryland, east of the Washington D.C. / Baltimore metropolitan area, is dotted with unique, quaint historic towns offering excellent and varied food, fun events, beautiful architecture, museums and lodging sure to relax one’s mind.
Bay Net
Charles County Actress Naysa Young Shines In Professional Debut
WHITE PLAINS, Md. – Charles County resident Naysa Young remembers watching theatrical productions in middle school with stars in her eyes and a dream in her heart. Something about the way that the elaborate sets, blocking, makeup, and costumes all came together enthralled her. Her only deterrent from pursuing...
White Woman Being Cast For Plumbing Commercial That Pays Up To $500 In Baltimore Area
A production company is seeking an actress for a plumbing commercial scheduled to shoot in Annapolis later this month. Elite Video Solutions released information about a casting call in search of the perfect talent for the job on a listing on Backstage. The company is looking for a white woman...
WBOC
Three Young Suspects Involved in Police Chase before Crashing and Catching Fire
CAMBRIDGE. Md.- Two teens and a minor were allegedly involved in a police chase that ended up crashing and catching fire early Friday morning in Cambridge. Cambridge Police say they received a report of a car chase heading toward the city from the Wicomico County area around 5 a.m., that stemmed from an armed car jacking in Ocean City.
