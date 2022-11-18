NAPLES, Fla. — On Friday, the LPGA Tour announced that total prize money payouts for the 2023 season would top $100 million for the first time in the organization's history. It’s the latest coup for the women's professional game, which has seen significant financial growth over the last decade and which will award the largest first-prize check—$2 million—in the sport's history at this week's CME Group Tour Championship. According to LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan, though, this is just the start. The former Athletic Director at Princeton is completing her first year in LPGA’s top post, and after traveling to 28 tournaments and other industry events, she sees not just the potential, but the need for further growth.

2 DAYS AGO