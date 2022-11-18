ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Golf.com

Lydia Ko’s emotional win comes with a record-setting prize

When Lydia Ko tapped in on the 72nd hole, she finally let the rest of the world in. Ko, while always insightful in interviews, is generally inscrutable on the course. She’d held steady all week in Naples, Fla., building a massive lead and then holding on tight. But on the final green of the CME Group Tour Championship, it suddenly hit. A second consecutive victory. A signature win. Her first multiple-win season since 2016. And the largest first-place prize — a $2 million check — in the history of women’s sports.
NAPLES, FL
Golf Channel

Ending the Sea Island Mafia's RSM Classic drought now falls on Brian Harman

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Davis Love III winces at the reference to the Sea Island Mafia, a nod to the southern sensitivities that rule this idyllic seaside enclave. But if the reference is a tad crude, the sentiment is not. No fewer than a dozen PGA Tour players...
Naples Daily News

CME Group CEO 'exceptionally disappointed' with LPGA leadership heading into record payday

The seeds of the CME Group Tour Championship began with a pro-am 15 years ago. In those early years, CME Group Chairman and CEO Terry Duffy received note after note from clients who so enjoyed their rounds of golf with LPGA players that they instantly became fans of the tour. Beginning in 2011, CME began title-sponsoring the LPGA’s year-ending event, eventually integrating the firm’s Global Financial Leadership Conference in Naples with the LPGA’s season-ending event at the...
Golf.com

Despite mom’s jokes, Lydia Ko breaking new ground in LPGA finale

Every year the standard of professional golf gets higher. Smarter training. Improved analytics. Increased competition. Golfers are getting the ball in the hole more efficiently now than at any point in history. All of which led to an intriguing question lobbed in Lydia Ko’s direction on Friday: Are you better...
FLORIDA STATE
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Kazuki Higa, who earned the Japan Golf Tour win at Phoenix Country Club in Miyazaki, Japan. Higa won this title with a three-shot win over Mito Pereira, shooting 21-under 263, which included a final-round 64 to take the trophy. Tomoharu Otsuki finished in solo third place, a shot behind the Chilean.
Golf Channel

PGA Tour's longest running title sponsor, Honda, will not renew contract

The PGA Tour’s longest running title sponsor is stepping away after next year’s Honda Classic, multiple sources have told GolfChannel.com. Honda Motors had been the title sponsor of the south Florida stop since 1982 but, as first reported by Golfweek.com, the company will step away after next year’s event, the byproduct of a condensed PGA Tour schedule and changing corporate priorities.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Record-breaking LPGA purses to top $100M in 2023

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule released Friday includes a record-breaking $101.4 million in total purses. The 33-event schedule begins with the Jan. 19-22 Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Fla., and concludes with the Nov. 16-19 CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla. Tournaments will be played in 11 states and...
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Ko takes 2 titles | Rahm & Rory | Svensson

It’s rare that the PGA Tour gets third billing in a Tour Rundown, but when the LPGA and DP World Tour contest their respective tour championships, it’s fitting. The best of the LPGA gathered in Naples at Tiburon for the CME Group Tour Championship, while the DP World Tour reunited in Dubai for the World Championship. The PGA Tour gathered one last time in 2022, this time in coastal Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Golf Digest

It’s great LPGA purses are increasing to more than $100 million. Now comes the hard part

NAPLES, Fla. — On Friday, the LPGA Tour announced that total prize money payouts for the 2023 season would top $100 million for the first time in the organization's history. It’s the latest coup for the women's professional game, which has seen significant financial growth over the last decade and which will award the largest first-prize check—$2 million—in the sport's history at this week's CME Group Tour Championship. According to LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan, though, this is just the start. The former Athletic Director at Princeton is completing her first year in LPGA’s top post, and after traveling to 28 tournaments and other industry events, she sees not just the potential, but the need for further growth.
The Florida Times-Union

RSM Classic future: Davis Love III believes Golden Isles tradition will have key place on Tour schedule

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — There are big changes coming to the PGA Tour schedule: more money, more tournaments where the top players will collide and a change in the season-long format for the first time since 2013.  Most of that affects a series of "elevated tournaments," which includes The Players Championship, the World Golf Championships and the invitationals such as The Memorial, Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Genesis Invitational. ...
SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GA

