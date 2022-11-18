Jury sentences man to 50 years in prison for continuous sexual assault a child

A Cameron County man will spend 50 years in prison, without parole, after a jury found him guilty on one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child and one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

According to the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office, Pedro Oscar Castillo Jr., 49, had abused the victim for 12 years.

The jury deliberated for a few hours before returning the guilty verdict and imposing the sentence on Castillo Jr., the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office said in a media release.

According to the DA’s office, Castillo Jr. had been grooming the relative victim since they were about 6 years old. He would show them pornography and gradually introduce the victim to sexual acts, ultimately engaging in sexual contact. This abuse continued until the victim was 18 years old.

The victim came forward and made an outcry, although Castillo Jr. tried to prevent the victim from coming forward and threatened not only the victim, but other members of the victim’s family, the media release stated.

“It is truly horrible that this young victim endured 12 years of torture at the hands of someone that was supposed to care for her. May the justice that awaits Castillo in prison be as horrible as the criminal acts that he committed. Once again, the District Attorney’s Child Abuse Unit has once again removed another dangerous, sexual predator from our community for at least 50 years,” District Attorney Luis Saenz said in a statement.