The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, November 15, indicates the same drought conditions as last week and the snowfall wasn’t enough to change things. We are still in extreme drought and exceptional drought is creeping towards our area again. It’s pretty grim. The six to ten-day outlook (November 22 to 26) indicates a 40 to 50% chance of above normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of below normal precipitation. The cold temperatures will slow that down a bit. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (November 24 to 30) indicates a 50 to 70% chance of above normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of above below normal precipitation. Below normal precipitation heading into the driest time of year isn’t promising.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO