Wolf and Bonner claim victories for 25th ranked Barton Wrestling at UNK Holiday Inn Open
The learning curve continued for the 25th ranked Barton Community College wrestling team Saturday at the UNK Younes Holiday Inn Open held at Kearney, Nebraska. Battling against two and four year levels featuring some of the top NCAA Division II and NAIA programs, the Cougars mended just two victories in the stout double-elimination format compiling a 2-12 day.
Barton Cross Country concludes season NJCAA Championships
Competing for the first time in six years at the NJCAA National Championships, the Barton Community College men's cross country team put a lid on the 2022 season this past weekend at the Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida. Fielding a team on the big stage for the first time...
🎧Remy resigns as Larned football coach after five years
After five years as head football coach at Larned High School, Tad Remy announced his resignation at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Tad and his wife recently welcomed their fourth child, and felt the timing was best to pursue other goals for their family. “There are things we’ve...
Wolf and Suchy lead Barton Wrestling at Grand View Open
The Barton Community College wrestling team took to the mats for the second straight weekend Saturday, competing in the Grand View Open held in Des Moines, Iowa. Competing as a shorthanded squad without returning NJCAA qualifier Dawson Chavez, freshmen Avery Wolf and Cohen Suchy provided the lone victories for the Cougars closing the day with a team record of 2-10 competing in five of the 10 weight classes.
Russell named 2022 Kansas PRIDE 'community of excellence'
MANHATTAN — Four Kansas towns have been named "Communities of Excellence" by Kansas PRIDE, a program that has helped the state’s communities grow and prosper for 52 years. The awards are given by Kansas PRIDE — a partnership of K-State Research and Extension — the Kansas Department of Commerce, Kansas Masons and Kansas PRIDE Inc.
🎤County Edition: Commissioner Jon Prescott
Hear this week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton County Commissioner Jon Prescott that aired Nov. 17, 2022. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Great Bend Middle School's Regehr earns SWKMEA honor
The South West Kansas Music Educators Association named Don Regehr as the 2022 Outstanding Middle School Music Educator at their annual Middle School & High School Festival held on Nov. 5 in Dodge City. The festival featured performances from middle school and high school students from across the state, workshops...
New embroidery and western boutique shop opening in Larned
When Joe Koch’s son was still in high school and playing sports, his wife wanted to design her own Larned Indian shirts to support their son. That was nearly two years ago, and the Koch’s desire to create their own designs continued to grow by offering custom embroidery and screen printing on t-shirts.
Barton Community College to close for Thanksgiving break
Barton Community College will be closed for Thanksgiving break Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 25. The college will resume its regular schedule on Monday, Nov. 28.
Unsportsmanlike conduct: Some of the 'fouls' of upland bird hunting
The football official has a particular job and a particular way to do it. A rule is broken, a flag is thrown, and a penalty is assessed. It's not quite that easy out in the hunting fields of Kansas. Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner was among those celebrating the opening weekend of pheasant and quail season. He described a disheartening amount of "unsportsmanlike conduct" out in the fields.
Pawnee Co. EMS hosting training scenario Saturday
The Pawnee County EMS will be hosting a scenario-based training event around the community of Larned on Saturday, Nov. 19 form 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Citizens will see increased ambulance activity during this time and maybe even an ambulance near a church, public park or a neighbor's house. Pawnee...
Kirkham Michael selected to do Barton bridge inspections in March
The I-35 bridge collapse in Minneapolis in 2007 turned the government's attention to bridge health. A crack found in a major bridge over the Mississippi River near Memphis in 2021 did not help matters. Wednesday morning, Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman got approval from the commission to move forward with 372 bridge inspections slated for March 2023.
GBHS Panther Pantry bridging the gap when meals aren't available
Sometimes a little idea becomes a big deal. Great Bend High School Special Education Teacher Dawn Szot and Counselor Rachel Thexton started the Panther Pantry two years ago. The small idea has blossomed into an effective way to send food home with hungry kids. "Rachel Thexton and I just had...
Great Bend hospital's grief workshop rescheduled to Monday
Elvis made a blue Christmas sound enchanting. For those suffering from the real blues, the holiday season can be anything but. The University of Kansas Health System's Golden Belt Home Health and Hospice was set to host a grief workshop on Nov. 14. Icy weather pushed that event back to Monday, Nov. 21.
Umphres: Two weeks as GBRC director, ‘So far, so good’
It’s been just over two weeks with Chris Umphres as the executive director at the Great Bend Recreation Commission, to which Umphres states, “so far so good.”. Umphres took over as director Nov. 1 following the retirement of Diann Henderson. Henderson worked with the Recreation Commission for more than 40 years and was the director since 2006.
Great Bend Police building relationships with ‘Pizza Thursdays’
When Steve Haulmark was introduced as the next police chief at the Great Bend Police Department in January 2021, he mentioned he wanted to bring an increased presence of community engagement. Haulmark sought ways to speak and meet with groups and create more positive interactions with law enforcement. Partnering with...
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Early Cold and Wheat Plant Damage
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, November 15, indicates the same drought conditions as last week and the snowfall wasn’t enough to change things. We are still in extreme drought and exceptional drought is creeping towards our area again. It’s pretty grim. The six to ten-day outlook (November 22 to 26) indicates a 40 to 50% chance of above normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of below normal precipitation. The cold temperatures will slow that down a bit. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (November 24 to 30) indicates a 50 to 70% chance of above normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of above below normal precipitation. Below normal precipitation heading into the driest time of year isn’t promising.
Stormwater survey and assessment slated to start in Great Bend
The City of Great Bend has hired Surveying and Mapping, LLC to survey and map the city’s stormwater collection system. This will consist of locating and surveying stormwater intakes, utility access holes and other features with global positioning system (GPS) equipment. In addition to this, Mayer Specialty Services is to televise select storm sewer pipes.
Small plane makes belly landing at Kansas airport
ELLIS COUNTY—Three people avoided injury when a small plane made a belly landing just after 1p.m. Saturday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1965 Mooney M20E piloted by John Michael Hershey, 58, Monument, Colorado, was making a final landing approach to Hays Regional Airport. The manual landing gear failed to fully engage.
Unemployment rate up slightly in Barton County
Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.8 percent in October. This was an increase from 2.6% in September and a decrease from 2.9 percent in October 2021.
