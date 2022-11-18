ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Wolf and Bonner claim victories for 25th ranked Barton Wrestling at UNK Holiday Inn Open

The learning curve continued for the 25th ranked Barton Community College wrestling team Saturday at the UNK Younes Holiday Inn Open held at Kearney, Nebraska. Battling against two and four year levels featuring some of the top NCAA Division II and NAIA programs, the Cougars mended just two victories in the stout double-elimination format compiling a 2-12 day.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Wolf and Suchy lead Barton Wrestling at Grand View Open

The Barton Community College wrestling team took to the mats for the second straight weekend Saturday, competing in the Grand View Open held in Des Moines, Iowa. Competing as a shorthanded squad without returning NJCAA qualifier Dawson Chavez, freshmen Avery Wolf and Cohen Suchy provided the lone victories for the Cougars closing the day with a team record of 2-10 competing in five of the 10 weight classes.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Russell named 2022 Kansas PRIDE 'community of excellence'

MANHATTAN — Four Kansas towns have been named "Communities of Excellence" by Kansas PRIDE, a program that has helped the state’s communities grow and prosper for 52 years. The awards are given by Kansas PRIDE — a partnership of K-State Research and Extension — the Kansas Department of Commerce, Kansas Masons and Kansas PRIDE Inc.
RUSSELL, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Middle School's Regehr earns SWKMEA honor

The South West Kansas Music Educators Association named Don Regehr as the 2022 Outstanding Middle School Music Educator at their annual Middle School & High School Festival held on Nov. 5 in Dodge City. The festival featured performances from middle school and high school students from across the state, workshops...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

New embroidery and western boutique shop opening in Larned

When Joe Koch’s son was still in high school and playing sports, his wife wanted to design her own Larned Indian shirts to support their son. That was nearly two years ago, and the Koch’s desire to create their own designs continued to grow by offering custom embroidery and screen printing on t-shirts.
LARNED, KS
Great Bend Post

Unsportsmanlike conduct: Some of the 'fouls' of upland bird hunting

The football official has a particular job and a particular way to do it. A rule is broken, a flag is thrown, and a penalty is assessed. It's not quite that easy out in the hunting fields of Kansas. Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner was among those celebrating the opening weekend of pheasant and quail season. He described a disheartening amount of "unsportsmanlike conduct" out in the fields.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Umphres: Two weeks as GBRC director, ‘So far, so good’

It’s been just over two weeks with Chris Umphres as the executive director at the Great Bend Recreation Commission, to which Umphres states, “so far so good.”. Umphres took over as director Nov. 1 following the retirement of Diann Henderson. Henderson worked with the Recreation Commission for more than 40 years and was the director since 2006.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Early Cold and Wheat Plant Damage

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, November 15, indicates the same drought conditions as last week and the snowfall wasn’t enough to change things. We are still in extreme drought and exceptional drought is creeping towards our area again. It’s pretty grim. The six to ten-day outlook (November 22 to 26) indicates a 40 to 50% chance of above normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of below normal precipitation. The cold temperatures will slow that down a bit. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (November 24 to 30) indicates a 50 to 70% chance of above normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of above below normal precipitation. Below normal precipitation heading into the driest time of year isn’t promising.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Stormwater survey and assessment slated to start in Great Bend

The City of Great Bend has hired Surveying and Mapping, LLC to survey and map the city’s stormwater collection system. This will consist of locating and surveying stormwater intakes, utility access holes and other features with global positioning system (GPS) equipment. In addition to this, Mayer Specialty Services is to televise select storm sewer pipes.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Small plane makes belly landing at Kansas airport

ELLIS COUNTY—Three people avoided injury when a small plane made a belly landing just after 1p.m. Saturday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1965 Mooney M20E piloted by John Michael Hershey, 58, Monument, Colorado, was making a final landing approach to Hays Regional Airport. The manual landing gear failed to fully engage.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Unemployment rate up slightly in Barton County

Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.8 percent in October. This was an increase from 2.6% in September and a decrease from 2.9 percent in October 2021.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy