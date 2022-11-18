Derrick Henry on TD pass vs. Packers: 'I call myself a young Peyton Manning'

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry literally did a little bit of everything in the 27-17 Week 11 win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

Henry was stifled on the ground for much of the evening but still managed to gain 87 yards and score a rushing touchdown, while also adding two catches for 45 yards, one of which went for a big 42-yard gain.

But that wasn’t all Henry did. The star running back even threw a touchdown pass to tight end Austin Hooper for one of his two completions on a trick play in the third quarter.

“I call myself a young Peyton Manning,” Henry said. “It felt good, and I’m happy Hoop caught it.”

Henry is no stranger to throwing touchdown passes, as he’s thrown three since the 2019 campaign, including one in the divisional round victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs.

“I though it was executed perfectly,” head coach Mike Vrabel said of the play while sporting a smile. “I had been lobbying for that one. I wanted to get that one called as soon as we can.”

With his 87 yards on the ground on Thursday night, Henry is now up over 1,000 yards for the fourth time in his career, and he sits in first place in rushing yards going into Sunday.