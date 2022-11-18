Read full article on original website
So you've escaped the "black hole" that's Lubbock for what I am assuming is either Austin, San Antonio, or someplace in Colorado. You've seen a bigger slice of the world, you've gained some wisdom, and now you think you're going to come home to our little town and teach us something we didn't already know. Honestly, I can't wait to hear it.
LUBBOCK, Texas—You may think big pancakes with you think of The Farmhouse restaurant; but they offer full menu for breakfast and lunch. It feels like home when you sit down to eat at The Farmhouse. Plus, they are part of our Lubbock Dining for Charities. Find out more at diningforcharitieslub.com. You can find the hours and two locations at farmhouselbk.com.
It's very likely that Lubbock will see snow this weekend. Current forecast models put us at a 90% chance of snow for Friday and a 40% chance of snow for Saturday. This blast of winter weather is actually set to start on Thanksgiving day with winds spiking and a high of 49 degrees. There is even a slight change of rain turning to snow on Thursday night.
I stumbled across this little gem on Facebook yesterday and it cracked me up. At first, I thought it must be fake, but upon further investigation, I realized that it is in fact, a real advertisement from Mattress By Appointment Lubbock. Check it out below. It just might inspire you...
What the perfect time for the holidays, a new Pedro's Tamales is now open in the Lubbock area. Back in July, Chad told us about a new location coming to the area and their expansion plans, well one step has now been completed in Southwest Lubbock. This restaurant has a...
This weeks Mugshot Monday is a bit late due to a 'Qdoma', a food coma/nap induced by eating Qdoba, but it was worth it for their cilantro lime rice. After going through last weeks mugshots I did take note that there were a lot of crimes concerning family members. I don't really know who to blame but I have seen Home Alone and I do think that the holidays might take a part in heightened tensions, not to the extremes some people were arrested for but I digress. Now while you get that turkey thawing I suggest you pour yourself a cup of wine and grab a brownie while scrolling through this weeks mugshots.
LUBBOCK, Texas— Thanksgiving Day is right around the corner, and you can expect to see a lot of businesses either closed or have limited hours on Thursday, November 24. However, there are some restaurants that you can count on being open if you and your family want to eat out.
5 people were killed in Colorado Springs Saturday night. In an act of hate, a gunman opened fire inside a club in Colorado Springs this past Saturday night. The club was known as an LGBTQ+ hangout. Five people were killed and at least 25 were injured, some critically, before people in the club took the gunman down. Reportedly, this same gunman had threatened to blow the place up before.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This holiday season, three Lubbock teenagers want to make sure everyone on the South Plains feels seen and loved. They’re selling ‘Bless You Bags,’ filled with toiletries, snacks, a water bottle, gloves, a beanie, a bible verse, and a handwritten note. The idea is to keep one or several bags in the car, so that when families see someone in need, they can give one to them.
Okay hear me out guys, my friend and I just went to the movies. We were going to see the new Black Panther (which is amazing by the way) and we stumbled upon greatness. When I go to the movie theaters I love to get snacks. I always to get popcorn but this time I needed something a little more. So we were at the Premiere Cinemas theater at the South Plains Small. They have stepped up their game.
So exactly what was the cause of the earthquake in Lubbock?. As you well know, Lubbock got "all shook up" last Wednesday (shaken, if you're not making an Elvis reference). It was enough to be noticeable and enough to freak some people out. Sure, you could "say" that the earthquake happened somewhere else and that tremors were just felt in Lubbock, but since we're the center of the universe that's just not possible.
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday morning around 8:40 a.m., two people were stabbed in the 5200 block of East FM 40, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said that both people were taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Check back for...
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday morning, a victim was stabbed leaving a house party by a suspect who said he owed him $4,000, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department. LPD received a call around 12:36 a.m. to Covenant Medical Center (CMC) ER in regard to...
As temperatures drop, Lubbock Fire Rescue said on Monday that calls related to carbon monoxide poisoning rise, and that's what the department has seen in recent weeks.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a spring-like day today and will be again on Wednesday, then winter returns. We have Snow and winter precipitation in the forecast for the area beginning late on Thanksgiving and continuing into early Saturday. Therefore, we are declaring Friday as a First Alert Weather Day. With shopping and traveling occupying a lot of the weekend activities, we want you to be aware of the possible travel issues developing.
LUBBOCK, Texas – A woman was arrested on November 17 and accused of taking a car for what she claimed was a social media TikTok challenge, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. The report said that the owner of the car parked by a pump at a gas station near 82nd Street […]
LUBBOCK, Texas– Tis the season to hang Christmas lights, and did you know there is a magnetic option? Shawn Genenbacher, owner of Lite-Netics, introduced the world to his idea on Shark Tank several years ago and since then his business has grown. “We hit a target, a market that nobody has ever reached before,” Genenbacher […]
Something every Texas Tech student and alumni does when spotting another Red Raider is throw a ‘guns up’. It becomes second nature as a way to show your connection to the school you both love. But what happens when you do so in a highly inappropriate place? Well,...
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Atmos has reportedly controlled the gas leak resulting from a cut gas line that occurred around 3 p.m. today. According to a Lubbock alert advisory, 114th Street has been reopened after being closed from Richmond Avenue to Uxbridge Avenue. According to Lubbock Fire Rescue, the gas...
