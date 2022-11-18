Read full article on original website
Related
ABC News
Woman shares warning after mark on face diagnosed as cancerous tumor 2 years later
An Arizona woman is opening up about her five-year cancer battle to help inspire other women to take charge of their health. Alison O'Neill, now 49, said she first noticed a tiny mark on her cheek in 2017. "It looked like anything all of us have had in our life,...
Mum, 34, died of cervical cancer after doctors repeatedly diagnosed her with constipation
A mum-of-five tragically died of cervical cancer after she was repeatedly diagnosed with constipation. Louise Gray, 34, who lived in Peterlee, County Durham, knew that something was wrong when she experienced bowel problems and visited her doctor for answers in November 2021. She had previously battled cervical cancer, a fight...
Taylor Dayne Reveals Cancer Diagnosis: ‘Life Is Precious’
Singer Taylor Dayne, 60, is opening up about her recent battle with colon cancer. The star spoke with “Good Morning America,” telling the outlet, "Life is precious." Dayne said she had been getting colonoscopies twice per year after some benign polyps were found in the past. At her...
Pancreatic cancer survivor reveals five early signs as he battles the disease for a second time
A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Mr Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, is set to speak to MPs on in the Commons on Wednesday to urge the government to...
A 27-year-old woman thought her mouth ulcer was stress-related. It turned out to be cancer, and she needed half her tongue removed.
Charlotte Webster-Salter, 27, said she had recurring tongue ulcers for three years before she got a diagnosis. Doctors told her the ulcers were caused by stress or wisdom teeth growth, but they turned out to be cancer. Webster-Salter had surgery to remove the tumor and reconstruct her tongue with leg...
technologynetworks.com
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
Adele Roberts was in the ‘best shape of her life’ before bowel cancer diagnosis
BBC DJ Adele Roberts shares video of stoma bag amid bowel cancer battle. Adele Roberts has revealed that she felt that she was in the “best shape of my life” before being diagnosed with bowel cancer in October last year. The Radio 1 DJ, 43, was diagnosed with...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Keller Man Beats Unexpected Cancer Diagnosis But Uses Unique Test for Peace of Mind
A cancer diagnosis is nothing short of life-changing but for a Keller man, having the power to know he's still cancer free is just as meaningful as beating his cancer a year ago. 37-year-old Adam Roberts was two weeks from expecting the birth of his daughter when doctors diagnosed him...
Mom diagnosed with rare tumor encourages others to check on themselves
“I have four kids,” said Becky. “Obviously my husband can take care of them if need be, but I’m trusting in God and have tons of people praying that, you know what, it’s going to be OK.”
TODAY.com
Mom shares 4-year journey with twins who have same rare eye cancer: ‘A life full of hope’
At only 10 days old, Eve Oakley experienced a medical crisis, underwent emergency surgery and spent about six months in the hospital. During an eye exam, a doctor noticed tumors in Eve’s eye. They diagnosed her with retinoblastoma, a cancer in the retina. A few days later, Ella, Eve’s twin, was diagnosed with the same cancer.
MedicalXpress
Ovarian cancer surveillance results in earlier diagnosis for women with faulty BRCA genes who want to defer surgery
Regularly monitoring women with faulty BRCA genes that make them highly susceptible to ovarian cancer results in earlier stage diagnosis in those who want to defer preventive surgery, finds research published online in the Journal of Medical Genetics. While not a long-term option, this approach, which relies on a specially...
psychologytoday.com
Navigating Life After Cancer
Fatigue is a common side effect of cancer treatment. Moderate exercise can help combat fatigue. It takes time to heal after cancer treatment which can be frustrating. Be kind to yourself and set boundaries for others. Check in with your primary care physician to get back on track with your...
A Woman Had Cancer 12 Times by Age 36. Her Genes Showed Something Never Seen Before
When Spanish scientists came across a strange case of a woman who had experienced 12 different types of tumor before the age of 36, they decided to dig a little deeper to find out why she was so susceptible to cancer. The 36-year-old woman was first treated for cancer at...
MedicalXpress
Blood cancer research points to new treatment for bone marrow cancer
Pioneering research into the chronic inflammation often seen in certain blood cancers has identified a promising treatment approach for myelofibrosis, a potentially deadly bone marrow cancer. The new research from UVA Cancer Center pinpoints an important contributor to the unrelenting inflammation associated with a group of blood cancers called myeloproliferative...
Vaccine for lethal brain cancer extends the lifespan of patients by years
A global trial that began in 2007 has confirmed that a vaccine for the treatment of the most lethal brain cancer can give patients years of extended life. Glioblastoma is not only the most common form of brain cancer but is also one of the deadliest. People affected by the disease only live just 12-18 months after the diagnosis, or even less.
curetoday.com
Patients Should Stay Educated on the Growing Treatment Options for Kidney Cancer
Kristie L. Kahl: With so many treatment options available for patients with kidney cancer in first, second, third and fourth lines, why is it so important for patients to stay informed on their options?. Meryl Uranga: I think your introduction kind of explains it all. (Treatments are) coming. They're coming...
curetoday.com
The 'Good' Cancer Does Not Exist
Think twice before telling me that there is a "good" type of cancer or that I should "just be lucky my daughter is still alive." When we hear the word cancer, I don’t know how many of us know that cancer is not a one-cell-fits-all disease. Each cancer has its own characteristics, types and subtypes and as such often has a different prognosis and treatment options.
Comments / 0