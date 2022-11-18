ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

extratv

Taylor Dayne Reveals Cancer Diagnosis: ‘Life Is Precious’

Singer Taylor Dayne, 60, is opening up about her recent battle with colon cancer. The star spoke with “Good Morning America,” telling the outlet, "Life is precious." Dayne said she had been getting colonoscopies twice per year after some benign polyps were found in the past. At her...
The Independent

Pancreatic cancer survivor reveals five early signs as he battles the disease for a second time

A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Mr Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, is set to speak to MPs on in the Commons on Wednesday to urge the government to...
technologynetworks.com

Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier

Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
psychologytoday.com

Navigating Life After Cancer

Fatigue is a common side effect of cancer treatment. Moderate exercise can help combat fatigue. It takes time to heal after cancer treatment which can be frustrating. Be kind to yourself and set boundaries for others. Check in with your primary care physician to get back on track with your...
MedicalXpress

Blood cancer research points to new treatment for bone marrow cancer

Pioneering research into the chronic inflammation often seen in certain blood cancers has identified a promising treatment approach for myelofibrosis, a potentially deadly bone marrow cancer. The new research from UVA Cancer Center pinpoints an important contributor to the unrelenting inflammation associated with a group of blood cancers called myeloproliferative...
curetoday.com

Patients Should Stay Educated on the Growing Treatment Options for Kidney Cancer

Kristie L. Kahl: With so many treatment options available for patients with kidney cancer in first, second, third and fourth lines, why is it so important for patients to stay informed on their options?. Meryl Uranga: I think your introduction kind of explains it all. (Treatments are) coming. They're coming...
curetoday.com

The 'Good' Cancer Does Not Exist

Think twice before telling me that there is a "good" type of cancer or that I should "just be lucky my daughter is still alive." When we hear the word cancer, I don’t know how many of us know that cancer is not a one-cell-fits-all disease. Each cancer has its own characteristics, types and subtypes and as such often has a different prognosis and treatment options.

