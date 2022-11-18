Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘All the chips go in’: Buckeyes look ahead to “The Game”The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes top Bemidji State 7-1, sweep home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
columbusunderground.com
Holiday Gift Guide With Great Gifts for Under the Tree
With Columbus Underground’s Holiday Gift Guide, you’ll be the best gift giver around. Over the next four weeks, we will be sharing some of the best gift ideas from all over the city, from small boutiques, to unique finds. Experiences and memberships are great gift ideas. Our community...
visitdublinohio.com
7 Holiday Gifts in Dublin, Ohio
Shop small in Dublin, Ohio! Here are a few of our recommendations for some of the best holiday gifts in Dublin for everyone on your list. The holidays are one of the best times to visit Downtown Dublin and shop for the loved ones in your life. Share your holiday finds and memories with us using #SoDublin.
614now.com
This Columbus diner is the best in the entire state, according to Google reviews
There are a whole lot of diners in the state of Ohio, but only one can be the best. According to more than two and a half thousand Google reviewers, that one is Tommy’s Diner. At the time this story was published, Tommy’s boats a net 4.7 stars across 2,600 reviews on the ubiquitous platform.
NPR
When making Thanksgiving dressing, Grandma Monnette had one simple rule
All Things We're Cooking is a series featuring family recipes from you, our readers and listeners, and the special stories behind them. We'll continue to share more of your kitchen gems throughout the holidays. Stu Haley's Grandma Monnette had one rule when it came to the dressing at Thanksgiving: You...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio. Find It Here. Introduces Largest-Ever Ohio Holiday Lights Trail, Featuring 55 Stops, Five Zoos and Millions of Holiday Lights
— ‘Tis the season … for millions of holiday lights, enchanting holiday displays, themed train rides, charming towns decked out in festive décor and special adventures in Ohio’s state parks. Whatever you’re looking for to make the holiday season festive and fun, you can find it here, in Ohio.
Buy this mansion and the governor could be your neighbor
Now here's a home that will make you wish you'd chosen better Powerball numbers.Up for sale: A 12,861-square-foot historic mansion on Parkview Avenue in Bexley.Details: The property dates back to 1920 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984 for its Spanish revival architecture.A "thoughtful" renovation two decades ago kept many of the home's original features intact, listing agent Alan Hinson of New Albany Realty tells us.You want luxury? Try dueling spiral staircases in the foyer. A hearth room and library. A kitchen island bigger than an off-campus apartment that's not even the only kitchen island....
Moderating weather during the holiday travel week
The coldest air of the season arrived, after a quick blast of snow Saturday night that left a light coating and some slick spots. Despite a bright, sunny sky, the thermometer only reached 30 degrees in Columbus, 20 degrees below normal. Conditions will remain clear tonight, with readings dipping to near 20 for the start […]
lara-mom.com
Start your holiday season off right with free tickets to Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights
Every year, we start our holiday season with a drive through everyone’s favorite holiday light show: Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights. E and I have been celebrating this fun annual tradition together for longer than our sweet Z has even been alive. Fantasy of Lights is located at...
columbusunderground.com
Restaurant Review: Seasonal Cuisine with a Side of Skyline Views at Goodale Station
Hovering above a Downtown hotel, Goodale Station is the rooftop restaurant operation associated with the local Canopy Hilton. The Canopy family of hotels has been described by its CEO as being upscale; below Waldorf-Astoria but above traditional Hiltons and Embassy Suites on the swank rankings. And while you can expect Goodale Station to be a little ritzy too, it’s forging its own path with an entrance that leads to its exclusive elevator to the establishment.
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Columbus, Ohio – (With Photos)
You are looking for a great breakfast spot, but not just any ol’ place, right? Columbus will take care of you! Check out our top 8 places to grab a slammin’ breakfast in Columbus, Ohio. Bon Appetit!. Scotty’s Café. If you want something simple and affordable, head...
columbusunderground.com
Ohio’s Own: Move Aside Pizza Rolls, Castle Bites Have Arrived
White Castle has been aces in the marketing department for eons. You might be familiar with its tradition of hosting candlelight Valentine’s Dinner specials on February 14. It’s also had a good run with periodic recipe contests; challenging patrons to make something new out of ten sliders. Stuffing, muffins, breakfast casserole, dip: You name it, it’s been made out of ten sliders.
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Brittany’s Bites: Thanksgiving trifle
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:. 1 box spice cake mix (along with ingredients on package – water, oil, eggs) 1 15 oz. can pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix) Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray half-sheet baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Using stand mixer, make spice cake according to...
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Andy Ginther as Columbus, Ohio’s very own shabby 21st century imitation of New York City’s 1860-70s Boss Tweed
Foreword: Columbus, Ohio, exposes itself embarrassingly…. If I, as the holder a Ph.D., am barely able to comprehend the intentionally garbled and misleading rhetorical constructions of all of the City of Columbus, Ohio’s purposefully overwhelming number of off-year propositions and charter amendments in the November 2022 election, the City itself violates the newly-approved charter amendment outlawing self-dealing voter initiatives and dropping the 1914 stipulation that competitive testing must be part of the city’s hiring process.
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus stores are closed on Thanksgiving
Security footage could be key to solving mysterious murder …. Friday, on “Dateline,” after the wife of a college professor who was also a member of a famous oil empire family, Jill Halliburton Su, is found murdered in her South Florida home, her son tells investigators that footage from the home's security camera could hold the key to finding the killer.
Delaware Gazette
ODOT seeking input on US 23 problem areas
LEWIS CENTER — Feedback is needed once again on the U.S. Route 23 Connect study. The Ohio Department of Transportation began the study last spring to determine a faster connection between Toledo and Columbus, centering on U.S. 23 between Waldo and Interstate 270, including Delaware County. Six different concepts were evaluated, each with their own sets of pros and cons. However, all were found to be ultimately lacking.
Walmart unveils ‘Store of the Future’ in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Take out your wallets and head on over to a local Walmart, as it has been remodeled, just in time for Black Friday shoppers. According to a release, the Walmart Supercenter in Beavercreek has been remodeled and officials call it the ‘Store of the Future”. A re-grand opening ceremony with a […]
Police: 1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into karate studio in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A karate studio in east Columbus was left damaged after a vehicle drove through the building Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers said a vehicle crashed into Excel Karate Systems LLC, located beside Joe's Pizza in the 3000 block of East Broad Street, just before 7 p.m.
westbendnews.net
OSU Extension Increases Keys to Homeownership
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Knowing is half the battle — especially when it comes to home-buying. That’s where Ohio State University Extension comes in. OSU Extension educators specializing in healthy finances offer homeownership education and homebuyer counseling to assist Ohioans throughout the homebuying and homeownership process. Extension is the outreach arm of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES).
Comments / 0