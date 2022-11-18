MARCH 21, 1932 – NOVEMBER 18, 2022. Rose M. Bickel, age 90 of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 1:26 PM at Miami Valley Hospital North, Dayton, Ohio. Born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 21, 1932 she was a daughter to the late Charles & Mary (Porrazzo) Cecere. Rose had been a waitress for many years at Domnics Restaurant. She was a loving mother and grandmother; her family was everything to her. She will be deeply missed. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her first husband Robert Bickel: daughter Mary Jo Shank: son Stanley Bickel: 6 brothers: 1 sister.

DAYTON, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO