FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
countynewsonline.org
Missy Geeding
Helen “Missy” Geeding, 57, of New Madison, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the EverHeart Hospice Care Center in Greenville. She was born on August 28, 1965, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Jack and Helen (Yocum) Berry. In addition to her parents, Missy was preceded...
Mary E. Brinley
JUNE 7, 1931 – NOVEMBER 21, 2022. Mary Evelyn Brinley, age 91 of Greenville passed away at 4:55 PM Monday November 21, 2022 at the EverHeart Hospice Care Center Greenville, Ohio. Mary was born June 7, 1931 in Darke County and the daughter of the late Ralph and Reba (Slick) Bretz.
Rose M. Bickel
MARCH 21, 1932 – NOVEMBER 18, 2022. Rose M. Bickel, age 90 of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 1:26 PM at Miami Valley Hospital North, Dayton, Ohio. Born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 21, 1932 she was a daughter to the late Charles & Mary (Porrazzo) Cecere. Rose had been a waitress for many years at Domnics Restaurant. She was a loving mother and grandmother; her family was everything to her. She will be deeply missed. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her first husband Robert Bickel: daughter Mary Jo Shank: son Stanley Bickel: 6 brothers: 1 sister.
Penniah “Penny” Pearson
Penniah “Penny” Pearson, 81, of Hollansburg Ohio, passed away on November 20, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Richmond, Indiana on April 24, 1941, to the late Cecil and Thelma (Wolf) Hardwick. In addition to her parents, Penniah was preceded in death by her twin boys,...
Nancy J. Stump
Nancy J. Stump died on November 20, 2022, at Wayne Hospital in Greenville, OH. She was born on December 27, 1951, to the late Lloyd and Norma Jean (Wilcox) Hampshire. Nancy worked as a nurse and worked in a factory. She enjoyed spending time with her family whenever she could.
Greenville Federal Bank Dec. 2 Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio – Community Blood Center has a critical shortage of type O negative blood and a need for all donors as the holiday season begins. Donate at the Greenville Federal Bank community blood drive Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 690 Wagner Ave., Greenville.
A decision of the Darke County Wellness Challenge comes as a surprise and might be the end of many 5K races.
Many small organizations in Darke County that organized a 5K race and used it as a fundraiser for their cause just got hit by a hammer: the Darke County Wellness Challenge committee has decided to disband the Darke County Wellness Challenge after the 2022 racing season. The Darke County Wellness...
Shared Harvest, New Location, New Time
GREENVILLE, OH — Shared Harvest Foodbank, in partnership with OSU Extension, Darke County, and Darke County United Way, will host their fifth “drive-thru” food distribution at Radiant Lighthouse, Wednesday, November 30th from 3:00 – 5:00 PM. Shared Harvest is preparing hundreds of boxes to be distributed...
Stay busy this winter with Darke County Parks
We’ll explore everything from recycling to conserving water to composting! Adventure awaits! Come discover nature and then learn how to protect it. Registration required. FREE. Candlelight Walk Open House. December 2nd, 6pm-9pm Historic Bear’s Mill Preserve. Enjoy complimentary refreshments around the campfire and live music by Joseph Helfrich....
Darke County Sheriff’s Estate Sale – 12/2
The auction starts on December 2, 2022 at 10:00AM. There are 2 property auctions:. Property Address: 211 EAST HIGH STREET, ANSONIA, 45303. Property Address:3979 SCHNORF JONES ROAD, ARCANUM, 45304. Appraised Value:$81,000.00. Opening Bid:$54,000.00. Deposit Requirement:$5,00.
