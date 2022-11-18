ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

fox4news.com

Girl On The Run Fall 2022 Event

Girls On The Run wraps up the fall season with a celebratory 5K at Lone Star. Shannon Murray gave us a preview from Lonestar Park in Grand Prairie Saturday morning.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fortworthreport.org

Photo gallery: Fort Worth Botanic Garden lights up season with Lightscape

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden opened its newest attraction — a bright, joyful display of lights and holiday cheer. The garden’s “Lightscape” exhibit features more than 1 million lights, Christmas decorations, fields full of light-up bluebonnets and fully decorated Japanese Gardens. The exhibit opened Nov. 18...
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Tatsu Dallas Is the City’s Hardest Reservation, and It’s Worth the Wait

You’ve just spent $170 on an omakase chef’s-counter tasting dinner at Tatsu Dallas. For nearly two hours, a master chef has turned premium seafood—flown in from Japan, Mexico, Spain, and Alaska—into exceptionally made sushi. Now your friends are asking you to describe the experience. They’re curious about the hardest-to-get reservation in town, the tiny 10-seat restaurant that has people planning their visits weeks in advance.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

This Peninsula Cottage Is The Ultimate Artist Escape

The Peninsula is such a wonderful, not-at-all-secret spot in East Dallas. There are about 280 homes and as the ultimate no-duh, it’s named The Peninsula because it’s shaped like one. It doesn’t literally jut out into the lake, but again, shape, plus its proximity to White Rock Lake.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Designed by Fort Worth Architect Robert L. Wright, This Westcliff Modern Has a Mysterious Past

There is no mystery about the allure of this Westcliff modern, but its eye-catching façade regularly makes necks crane as it is truly worthy of a good gawking. The classic modern is composed of interesting sculptural blocks creating multiple levels. Plus, it’s embedded on a gorgeous verdant sloping lot and still has a timeless appeal after over 40 years. And this property has only been on the market once 20 years ago.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

3-year-old boy, mother injured in Fort Worth house fire

FORT WORTH, Texas - A 3-year-old boy and his mother are being treated for burns after their Fort Worth home caught fire Friday afternoon. Fort Worth fire officials said the fire started just after 2:15 p.m., in the back of the single-story home. The boy has serious but non-life threatening...
FORT WORTH, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

Lightscapes at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden

Lightscapes at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden is not your typical Holiday Light Display! I’ve spent the past two weeks visiting so many festive and jolly Christmas light shows, and eagerly expected the same from Lightscapes, but I was blown away by what was in store for me! You still experience beautiful lights, Christmas music and a festive-like atmosphere, but the lights are calming, peaceful and much more pronounced against the incredible backdrop of the the gardens, especially the Japanese Gardens. I was almost giddy when I realized the light show continued through the Japanese Gardens, and while I’ve been to plenty of events in the Fort Worth Gardens at night, I’ve never experienced the Japanese Gardens after dark! It was truly breathtaking.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

It Appears Unbelievably Easy to Break Into the Dead Valley View Mall

Nearly three years after reaching an agreement with the city of Dallas to tear down Valley View Center, a chunk of the mall is still standing, and the inside looks like a blast zone. We know that because a pair of urban explorers—YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and a guy named Holland who goes by “Helicopter Bear”—had an easy time walking into the wreckage of the vacant mall through an exposed loading bay. They emerge in the food court, whose floor now has a patina of tiny glass shards.
DALLAS, TX

