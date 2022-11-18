Read full article on original website
An Anonymous Tip Brings New Hope To 50 Year DisappearanceStill UnsolvedFort Worth, TX
Possible Sighting of Missing Child Melissa Highsmith Kidnapped in 1971True Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Worth, TX
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Former Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank Dies in TexasLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
fox4news.com
Girl On The Run Fall 2022 Event
Girls On The Run wraps up the fall season with a celebratory 5K at Lone Star. Shannon Murray gave us a preview from Lonestar Park in Grand Prairie Saturday morning.
fortworthreport.org
Photo gallery: Fort Worth Botanic Garden lights up season with Lightscape
The Fort Worth Botanic Garden opened its newest attraction — a bright, joyful display of lights and holiday cheer. The garden’s “Lightscape” exhibit features more than 1 million lights, Christmas decorations, fields full of light-up bluebonnets and fully decorated Japanese Gardens. The exhibit opened Nov. 18...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grapevine Opens North Texas' Largest Outdoor Ice Skating Rink This Weekend
Grapevine will open the latest addition to its growing list of holiday attractions this weekend, an outdoor ice skating rink in Peace Plaza. The ice skating rink was originally to open on Friday night but a mechanical issue slowing down the ice-making process will delay the opening by a day.
fox4news.com
Several events held across North Texas to give away food for Thanksgiving
FORT WORTH, Texas - Families from across North Texas lined up Friday to get food they can eat on Thanksgiving Day. Several organizations had giveaways around the area to support North Texans. An event in Fort Worth, which was put on by the Texas Rangers Youth Academy and the nonprofit...
fox4news.com
Dallas air show crash victim honored with candlelight vigil
Terry Barker was remembered at Keller Town Hall, where he was a former council member. Barker was one of the six men killed in Saturday’s crash during an air show at Dallas Executive Airport.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
13-Year-Old Faces Months of Recovery After Weekend Shooting That Injured Four in Fort Worth
A Fort Worth mother is waiting to learn whether her 13-year-old will ever walk again after he was one of four people shot near Lake Worth Saturday in a seemingly random attack. “We're just trying to get through it. We were told that Junior might not be able to walk....
Fort Worth weekend rodeo event to help benefit daughter of late rodeo champ
FORT WORTH, Texas — The rodeo at the Fort Worth Stockyards hopes to help raise awareness of domestic violence against men. The three-show event and competition will also help the daughter of a popular Bill Pickett Rodeo champ, whose death is believed to be a result of domestic violence.
dmagazine.com
Tatsu Dallas Is the City’s Hardest Reservation, and It’s Worth the Wait
You’ve just spent $170 on an omakase chef’s-counter tasting dinner at Tatsu Dallas. For nearly two hours, a master chef has turned premium seafood—flown in from Japan, Mexico, Spain, and Alaska—into exceptionally made sushi. Now your friends are asking you to describe the experience. They’re curious about the hardest-to-get reservation in town, the tiny 10-seat restaurant that has people planning their visits weeks in advance.
Christmas at the Anatole is coming back to Dallas: Here’s what to expect this year
North Texas holiday staple Christmas at the Anatole is making a comeback this week, running from Nov. 18 - Dec. 24.
Dallas area sees record snowfall
On Friday, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received a trace of snow. Checking the record books, all the way back to 1898, there’s never been any snow reported as early as Nov. 18 until now.
CandysDirt.com
This Peninsula Cottage Is The Ultimate Artist Escape
The Peninsula is such a wonderful, not-at-all-secret spot in East Dallas. There are about 280 homes and as the ultimate no-duh, it’s named The Peninsula because it’s shaped like one. It doesn’t literally jut out into the lake, but again, shape, plus its proximity to White Rock Lake.
fox4news.com
Friends, family of Dallas hospital shooting victim remember their 'angel on earth'
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Saturday, family members and friends of a Methodist Dallas Medical Center social worker celebrated her life nearly one month after she and a nurse were ambushed and killed while checking on a patient. For the first time since Jacqueline Pokuaa was killed, her family is talking...
CandysDirt.com
Designed by Fort Worth Architect Robert L. Wright, This Westcliff Modern Has a Mysterious Past
There is no mystery about the allure of this Westcliff modern, but its eye-catching façade regularly makes necks crane as it is truly worthy of a good gawking. The classic modern is composed of interesting sculptural blocks creating multiple levels. Plus, it’s embedded on a gorgeous verdant sloping lot and still has a timeless appeal after over 40 years. And this property has only been on the market once 20 years ago.
H-E-B adds another store in its continued Dallas-Fort Worth growth
H-E-B stores are popping up like daisies in Dallas-Fort Worth.
fox4news.com
3-year-old boy, mother injured in Fort Worth house fire
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 3-year-old boy and his mother are being treated for burns after their Fort Worth home caught fire Friday afternoon. Fort Worth fire officials said the fire started just after 2:15 p.m., in the back of the single-story home. The boy has serious but non-life threatening...
iheart.com
This Texas Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and it's time to start thinking about the dinner. Some people may be looking for alternative dinner options this year, and there are tons of restaurants across the city that are willing to cook for you. Tasting Table compiled a list of restaurants that serve the...
fox4news.com
Fight in Dallas parking lot ends in shooting, sending four people to hospitals
DALLAS - Four men were hospitalized after a shooting in East Oak Cliff early Sunday morning. Dallas police said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m., in a parking lot behind a billiards hall in the 2000 block of S. Beckley Ave. Responding officers found four men who had been...
havingfuninthetexassun.com
Lightscapes at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden
Lightscapes at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden is not your typical Holiday Light Display! I’ve spent the past two weeks visiting so many festive and jolly Christmas light shows, and eagerly expected the same from Lightscapes, but I was blown away by what was in store for me! You still experience beautiful lights, Christmas music and a festive-like atmosphere, but the lights are calming, peaceful and much more pronounced against the incredible backdrop of the the gardens, especially the Japanese Gardens. I was almost giddy when I realized the light show continued through the Japanese Gardens, and while I’ve been to plenty of events in the Fort Worth Gardens at night, I’ve never experienced the Japanese Gardens after dark! It was truly breathtaking.
dmagazine.com
It Appears Unbelievably Easy to Break Into the Dead Valley View Mall
Nearly three years after reaching an agreement with the city of Dallas to tear down Valley View Center, a chunk of the mall is still standing, and the inside looks like a blast zone. We know that because a pair of urban explorers—YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and a guy named Holland who goes by “Helicopter Bear”—had an easy time walking into the wreckage of the vacant mall through an exposed loading bay. They emerge in the food court, whose floor now has a patina of tiny glass shards.
Snow in November? It’s possible in North Texas on Friday, here’s what you need to know
Oh the weather outside is frightful, but the fire is so delightful, and since we're in North Texas in November, let it snow. That's right, there's a possibility for snow Friday night in the region, which means some high school football could be played with a small flurry.
