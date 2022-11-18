Read full article on original website
Amber Whiteley: Recent Results “Fuel” and “Motivation” for Matches to Come
Amber Whiteley spoke to Liverpoolfc.com ahead of the Reds’ meeting with Brighton on Sunday. The squad as a whole looks in good shape, according to Whiteley, with players returning from injury and recent signings continuing with their own integration:. [We’re] looking good for this weekend. Ceri Holland has made...
RBM Roundtable: Everton’s 22-23 season - who was good, who wasn’t, what areas to improve
The World Cup is almost underway which means a cessation in hostilities for club football, which provides a welcome break for Everton who went into the break in extremely poor form and desperately needing to hit the ‘Reset’ button. The short tour to Australia is an opportunity for...
Former Arsenal and Liverpool star to make history if appointed manager of English club
Championship side Wigan are reportedly set to appoint former Premier League star Kolo Toure as their new manager as the Leicester coach is ready to take the next step in his career. Toure has been working as a coach for the last five years alongside Brendan Rodgers at both Celtic...
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Gilmour, Van Bronckhorst, Maeda, Mooy, Brighton, Doyle-Hayes
Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour is open to a move to a European club on loan after struggling for action since joining Brighton & Hove Albion from Chelsea. (Sun on Sunday) Nicolas Raskin is not a Rangers target in the January window, according to his representative, despite reports linking the 21-year-old midfielder with a move to Ibrox with his contract with Standard Liege expiring this summer. (Scottish Sunday Express)
Manchester United could look to use their strong relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes to help them terminate the Portuguese superstar's contract
Manchester United’s strong relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes looks key to the player leaving Old Trafford before the end of the World Cup. United want Ronaldo out after his extraordinary TV interview with Piers Morgan in which he claimed he’d been ‘betrayed’ by the club.
Is Wales vs USA on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture
Wales’ 64-year wait to take part in a World Cup has finally come to an end, with Robert Page’s team set to play USA in Qatar.Wales and USA clash in each nation’s Group B opener, after England and Iran – their other opponents in the pool – go head to head.With England expected by most observers to top the group, the general feeling is that Wales and USA will compete to be the team to follow the Three Lions into the knockout stages.But major tournaments rarely play out that simply, and both of these sides will have the bit...
Arsenal 2-3 Manchester United: Russo seals comeback with stoppage time winner at Emirates
Manchester United picked up a massive 3-2 win over Arsenal at the Emirates in a memorable five-goal thriller. Marc Skinner’s side were trailing going into the final ten minutes after a bit of a sloppy second half, but they kept belief and got a huge result. With Arsenal going...
Today at the World Cup: Alcohol ban at stadiums as England wait on Maddison
A last-minute stadium alcohol ban has denied fans the chance of a beer at all World Cup games.Fifa confirmed it is removing sales points for sponsor beer company Budweiser within all stadium perimeters “following discussions with host country authorities”.Sources close to the organising committee insisted the concern surrounding alcohol was for the impact on fans in stadiums from Qatar, the Middle East and the wider Asian continent, for whom drinking is not part of the culture.Meanwhile, England playmaker James Maddison’s fitness continues to be a subject for debate and Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli has his sights set on World Cup...
Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher gives Liverpool fans big boost over Bellingham highlighting behaviour with England
Jude Bellingham is set to be the talk of the next summer transfer window as many expect the England intentional to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season. Many clubs are keeping an eye on the 19-year-old star with Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea all reportedly targeting a move for the Englishman as he is widely regarded as being the next-best midfielder in World football.
Everton Women 1-2 Man City Women: Khadija Shaw's second-half winner makes it five WSL victories in a row
Khadija Shaw’s second-half goal gave Manchester City a 2-1 victory at Everton to make it five consecutive Women’s Super League wins for Gareth Taylor’s side. The WSL's top scorer hit her eighth goal of the season to move fourth-place City to within three points of the leading trio.
Notts County: Non-league record crowd will 'excite' players, says boss Luke Williams
Notts County boss Luke Williams wants his players to thrive on the "excitement and enthusiasm" generated at Meadow Lane by what will be a non-league record crowd on Saturday. The National League game against Yeovil Town has been declared a sell out, with more than 16,000 tickets sold. It will...
Chelsea make U-turn over potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer raid from Manchester United
Chelsea are reportedly ready to change their stance on Cristiano Ronaldo and try again for a transfer move for the Manchester United forward. The Portugal international has endured a nightmare season with Man Utd, falling out of favour under new manager Erik ten Hag, whilst also criticising the club publicly in an interview with Piers Morgan this week.
Chelsea Women 3-0 Tottenham Women: Sam Kerr, Erin Cuthbert and Guro Reiten fire Blues to top of Women's Super League
Sam Kerr's first-half strike helped Chelsea to a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge and lifted the Blues back to the top of the Women's Super League table. Spurs started brightly but the Blues took full control in front of 38,350 supporters. Erin Cuthbert doubled the hosts' lead...
‘Very frustrated’: England and Wales back down over OneLove armband
England, Wales and five other European nations have confirmed they will not wear the OneLove armband at the World Cup after a warning from Fifa
Women’s Super League: Chelsea ease past Tottenham as Emma Hayes returns to Blues dugout
Sam Kerr’s first-half strike helped Chelsea to a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge and lifted the Blues back to the top of the Women’s Super League table.Spurs started brightly but the Blues took full control in front of 38,350 supporters.Erin Cuthbert doubled the hosts’ lead before Guro Reiten scored from the spot ahead of the break in Emma Hayes’ first match back in the dugout following her emergency hysterectomy last month.The strike extended Kerr’s scoring streak against Spurs to six goals in five matches as defending champions Chelsea moved three points clear of second-placed Arsenal.The visitors controlled...
Career Goals For Harvey Elliott? Stay At Liverpool Forever
If you’ve followed Liverpool for any length of time, you’ve no doubt been excited about the occasional youth and/or academy player as they rise through the ranks. The vast majority of these players don’t quite reach the heights that we had all hoped for them, to say the least. Even for the ones that “make it” as a long-term professional top flight footballer, it’s rare that they get their breakthrough and keep their spot at Liverpool Football Club.
SB Nation
Marc Cucurella passed over for last-minute call-up to Spain at the World Cup — report
Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella had been watching his phone like a hawk, hoping that it would ring with the Spain national football team head coach on the other of the line. According to reports, he was one of the three candidates in line to replace the veteran Valencia left back, José Gayà in the squad, who had suffered an ankle sprain in training earlier this week.
Eddie Jones: England boss praises 'finishers' after dramatic 25-25 draw against New Zealand
England head coach Eddie Jones praised his "finishers" after a stunning late comeback secured a dramatic 25-25 draw with New Zealand at Twickenham. The All Blacks led 14-0 after only nine minutes, and were 25-6 ahead as the game entered its final 10 minutes. But two tries from replacement Will...
Arsenal 2-3 Manchester United: Women’s Super League – as it happened
Despite taking a first half lead, Manchester United were forced to dig deep and come from behind with two late goals to win a thriller at the Emirates Stadium
Future Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku suffers torn LCL
Christopher Nkunku, who’s supposedly joining Chelsea in the near(ish) future, has been ruled out of the World Cup and is set to be out “indefinitely” after suffering a torn LCL in training with France this week. The 25-year-old’s current employers, RB Leipzig, confirmed the injury on social...
