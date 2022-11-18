Read full article on original website
Spare The South Jersey Shelters & Skip Giving Pets As Holiday Gifts This Year
It's basically Christmas here in the Garden State. okay, so it's not literally quite time yet, but it is that time of year when we our minds make a direct B-line to Christmas. There's just so much to do. Do you even know what you're getting everyone for Christmas this year? Better make like Santa and draft that list! T.
15 Things To Prepare For To Get Through A New Jersey Winter
Winter is coming, and I don't know about you but I'm dreading it. The fun and sun of summer have come to an end, and while we are still in the midst of fall, you can just feel winter on the horizon. Especially in the mornings when it feels like...
New Survey Names Most Popular Thanksgiving Food In NJ, But Is It Correct?
Well, we're officially less than a week away from turkey day! Are you hungry yet?. Hopefully, if you're hosting this year, you at least have your menu all planned out by this point. If not, maybe it's worth investing some time checking out a new survey that recently declared which Thanksgiving foods are the most and least popular here in the Garden State. I'm just letting you know now that I, personally, do NOT agree with either answer.
Should New Jersey Highways Go Underground? It’s Worked In Other Cities Already
If you take a bird's eye view of New Jersey, what do you think you would see?. Obviously, you would spot trees, the coast, bodies of water, traffic and roadways. Did you know that when you combine the Garden State Parkway, the Turnpike, Route 80 and Route 287, that is nearly 650 miles of paved roadway hogging up New Jersey's surface?
Is It Illegal To Pull Through An Empty Parking Space In New Jersey?
We argue about the do's and don'ts of driving a lot in New Jersey. Do use your blinker. Don't drive 25 mph in the left lane. Do go approximately 10 mph over the speed limit because who goes the speed limit? Don't trail my butt!. Well this one is not...
This Is Where New Jersey Ranks For The States That Smile The Most
This is going to be a vicious cycle. When you see how New Jersey ranks among the smiliest states in the nation there is a very good chance the results will make you laugh. Anyone who has ever lived in the Garden State will swear that it is one of the happiest places on the planet. We have the beaches, the boardwalks, the nice people, the beauty, and all the things we love about the Garden State.
Is It Cheaper For NJ To Dine Out Than Cook For Thanksgiving This Year?
Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. Have you solidified your plans yet? We're down to a matter of days at this point, so chances are that you have at least an idea of what you'll be doing day-of. On the off-chance that you don't, however, you might want to ask yourself the question "is it worth it to eat at home this year?"
Expert Rates New Jersey Pizza Best In America, Favorite Places Revealed
It's a huge honor, as well as an accurate statement, that New Jersey has the best pizza in America. We’ve lived under the shadow of the proverbial “New York pizza” our whole lives, but now we're finally getting our due. When Food & Wine Magazine declared that our State has the best pizza, an epic "pizza trail" was born and you need to hit it.
New Jersey Boardwalk Named Among The Best In America
There are many things we are well-known for in New Jersey, and many of them have to do with summertime. Even though summer is squarely in 2022's rearview mirror, there is never really a wrong time to celebrate all. the amazing things a Jersey Shore summer brings our way. We...
Deli Meats & Cheeses In New Jersey Could Make You Sick. Here’s Why
You are going to want to throw away all the deli meats and cheeses in your fridge right now. According to 6ABC.com, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a listeria outbreak in six different states, including New Jersey. Other states that are involved in the listeria investigation include...
The 3 essentials NJ must apparently plan for now before snow arrives, based on yearly trends
Winter is coming whether we like it or not. Here in New Jersey, it's a toss-up when it comes to our desire to see snow. Some of us want it, while others do not. At this point, predictions of snowfall are hitting us from all angles. Some are calling for a more mild winter with less snowfall, while others are calling for a very snowy season.
How To Make $2500 By Watching Christmas Movies In New Jersey
I am going to bet all the money in the world that I have found your dream job. Do you enjoy a good binge on Netflix, Hulu or Disney+?. Then listen up because applications are already being accepted to this dream job and you will need to act fast. According...
Experts Reveal Just How Bad Inflation Has Hit Philadelphia & NJ
It's been a tough year, huh? How are your finances holding up?. I can't comment on your financial status, but I just about fainted when I had to pay almost $5 for eggs for the first time. Pricing for everyday necessities has gotten out of control. I won't even get into all the supply chain issues we've experienced here in NJ and the Greater Philadelphia region lately. I'm pretty sure I've never seen bare shelves the way I have this year. Not to bum you out, but that's just what my experience has been.
Vote restores NJ bear hunt, sets its December 2022 start date
TRENTON – As expected, the state Fish and Game Council voted unanimously Tuesday to schedule a bear hunt that will start in three weeks. Gov. Phil Murphy had barred bear hunting from state lands in 2018 and fully prevented a hunt last year for the first time since 2009. But citing an increase in complaints about bear sightings and dangerous interactions with people, Murphy announced last week the hunt would be brought back.
Funny Farm Rescue Rooster Missing – $1800 Reward Offered
Squiggy the rooster is missing and the folks at Funny Farm Animal Rescue in Mays Landing are not laughing. The rooster they call "the most famous rooster in the world" flew the coop on Nov 8th and hasn't been seen since. Funny Farm says that day was a busy one with many visitors at the rescue and they are hoping that Squiggy's disappearance was just a mistake.
The Ben Franklin Bridge Closed For Traffic Into New Jersey
The eastbound side of the Ben Franklin Bridge is closed, as of 2:30 pm on Monday (November 14), following a serious accident. That means motorists crossing from Philadelphia, PA into New Jersey will need to find an alternate route. Officials are working to clean up an earlier crash, including a...
New Jersey’s All-Time Favorite Disney Princess Makes Perfect Sense
We're New Jersey. We have an opinion on everything. Even Disney princesses. Which one makes our hearts melt the most?. Kids grow up idolizing Disney princesses. They give us their beauty, yes, but also their strength. Disney princesses are most often strong female role models. They're trusting and brave and part of stories that have made us laugh and cry, but that we can never forget.
Feds: Burlington County, NJ, Felon Charged For Having Machine Gun, Drugs
Federal authorities say a man from Burlington County, who is a convicted felon, has been charged with having a machine gun and for narcotics offenses. 35-year-old Cody Starr of Mount Holly is facing one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a machinegun, one count of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
Don’t worry, NJ: Springsteen has been getting this lyric of his wrong, too
Like any born-and-raised New Jerseyan, I’m a fan of The Boss’ Thunder Road. As someone who is also from Freehold, it’s damn near mandatory. So you can imagine the guilt I felt when I found out I had the lyrics wrong for decades, how could it be?!
Just In Time For Thanksgiving! Free Food Distribution Event In Ventnor, NJ
It's really disheartening to have to bring up the harsh reality of severe food insecurity here in the Garden State this time of year. Nobody likes to think about people going hungry for the holidays. Unfortunately, it's happening all around us. Here's a few sad statistics for you. Did you...
