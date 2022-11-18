ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Survey Names Most Popular Thanksgiving Food In NJ, But Is It Correct?

Well, we're officially less than a week away from turkey day! Are you hungry yet?. Hopefully, if you're hosting this year, you at least have your menu all planned out by this point. If not, maybe it's worth investing some time checking out a new survey that recently declared which Thanksgiving foods are the most and least popular here in the Garden State. I'm just letting you know now that I, personally, do NOT agree with either answer.
NEW JERSEY STATE
This Is Where New Jersey Ranks For The States That Smile The Most

This is going to be a vicious cycle. When you see how New Jersey ranks among the smiliest states in the nation there is a very good chance the results will make you laugh. Anyone who has ever lived in the Garden State will swear that it is one of the happiest places on the planet. We have the beaches, the boardwalks, the nice people, the beauty, and all the things we love about the Garden State.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Is It Cheaper For NJ To Dine Out Than Cook For Thanksgiving This Year?

Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. Have you solidified your plans yet? We're down to a matter of days at this point, so chances are that you have at least an idea of what you'll be doing day-of. On the off-chance that you don't, however, you might want to ask yourself the question "is it worth it to eat at home this year?"
Experts Reveal Just How Bad Inflation Has Hit Philadelphia & NJ

It's been a tough year, huh? How are your finances holding up?. I can't comment on your financial status, but I just about fainted when I had to pay almost $5 for eggs for the first time. Pricing for everyday necessities has gotten out of control. I won't even get into all the supply chain issues we've experienced here in NJ and the Greater Philadelphia region lately. I'm pretty sure I've never seen bare shelves the way I have this year. Not to bum you out, but that's just what my experience has been.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Vote restores NJ bear hunt, sets its December 2022 start date

TRENTON – As expected, the state Fish and Game Council voted unanimously Tuesday to schedule a bear hunt that will start in three weeks. Gov. Phil Murphy had barred bear hunting from state lands in 2018 and fully prevented a hunt last year for the first time since 2009. But citing an increase in complaints about bear sightings and dangerous interactions with people, Murphy announced last week the hunt would be brought back.
Funny Farm Rescue Rooster Missing – $1800 Reward Offered

Squiggy the rooster is missing and the folks at Funny Farm Animal Rescue in Mays Landing are not laughing. The rooster they call "the most famous rooster in the world" flew the coop on Nov 8th and hasn't been seen since. Funny Farm says that day was a busy one with many visitors at the rescue and they are hoping that Squiggy's disappearance was just a mistake.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
New Jersey’s All-Time Favorite Disney Princess Makes Perfect Sense

We're New Jersey. We have an opinion on everything. Even Disney princesses. Which one makes our hearts melt the most?. Kids grow up idolizing Disney princesses. They give us their beauty, yes, but also their strength. Disney princesses are most often strong female role models. They're trusting and brave and part of stories that have made us laugh and cry, but that we can never forget.
Feds: Burlington County, NJ, Felon Charged For Having Machine Gun, Drugs

Federal authorities say a man from Burlington County, who is a convicted felon, has been charged with having a machine gun and for narcotics offenses. 35-year-old Cody Starr of Mount Holly is facing one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a machinegun, one count of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Northfield NJ
