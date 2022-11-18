BREAKING: Mickey’s Toontown Reopening March 2023 at Disneyland, New Details and Concept Art Released

Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Christmas Tree Arrives at Downtown Disney District
Christmastime has come at Disneyland Resort, and guests arriving at Downtown Disney District are finally being greeted with a Christmas tree!. The tree is decorated with white, silver, and blue ornaments. A snowman is next to the tree, wearing a Santa hat and scarf. Among the normal Christmas tree ornaments...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Discounts Now Being Offered to Disney Vacation Club Members for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
In a (not-so-surprising) turn of events, the first discount has been released for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Disney Vacation Club Members are receiving e-mails offering 30% off original Points Chart values on select cruises. Bookings can be made with points or a combination of points and cash. This offer...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Vanilla Pear Honey Lemonade Joins Returning Gingerbread Bundt Cake and More at Disneyland
A new Vanilla Pear Honey Lemonade is joining the returning Holiday Cake and Gingerbread Bundt Cake at Plaza Inn for the holidays at Disneyland. Gingerbread Bundt cake with apple cinnamon filling, vanilla glaze, and holiday sprinkles. This is the weakest gingerbread cake we’ve had so far, but only by default....
WDW News Today
Fab 50 Statue Holiday Sound Effects Being Turned on at Walt Disney World
Holiday sound effects are starting to be turned on at the Disney Fab 50 statues throughout Walt Disney World Resort. We checked on all of the statues in Disney’s Hollywood Studios yesterday. These sound effects can be activated by waving a MagicBand+ at the statues. Some have several phrases...
WDW News Today
Report Claims Disney Could Be Sold to Apple Under Returning CEO Bob Iger
Ever since Disney bought Pixar Animation Studios in 2006, there have been rumors that Apple could or would buy The Walt Disney Company. Now that Bob Iger is back in the CEO chair, speculation is back that he could cement his legacy with a sale to Apple (or some other mega buyer).
WDW News Today
Disney Board Approached Iger on Friday, Chapek Fired Moments Before Public Announcement
According to a report on CNBC, The Walt Disney Board was in discussions with Bob Iger on Friday evening about coming back as CEO. A deal was reached last night. At that point, Chapek was notified of the decision, but not until moments before the announcement went public on Sunday.
WDW News Today
New Points of Light Show Coming to Spaceship Earth & Living With the Land Overlay Gets New Name for EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays 2022
Disney has announced a new Points of Light show will debut on Spaceship Earth for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. The light display will “invoke some of the sights of winter, including snowflakes, northern lights, and warm candles.” The Points of Light were added for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, but unlike the other park icons’ “Beacons of Magic,” the light shows on Spaceship Earth will stay beyond the anniversary.
WDW News Today
New Mickey, Minnie, Avengers, Grogu, and More MagicBand+ Come to Disneyland Resort
Several new MagicBand+ designs have arrived at Disneyland Resort since the new service debuted a few weeks ago. This is on top of the assortment we found just yesterday!. We found these new designs in TomorrowLanding and throughout Disneyland Resort. Celebrate MagicBand+ – $44.99. This colorful MagicBand+ reads “Celebrate”...
WDW News Today
NEW Steamboat Willie Loungefly Backpack and Wallet Sail Into Walt Disney World
Sail away with Mickey and friends using this new “Steamboat Willie” Loungefly mini backpack and matching wallet from Walt Disney World. The backpack was in Sunset Club Couture at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Steamboat Willie Loungefly Mini Backpack – $85. Like the original “Steamboat Willie” short, the...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Living with the Land — Glimmering Greenhouses Holiday Overlay Begins at EPCOT
EPCOT’s Living with the Land is living its best life as decorations sprouted up throughout the attraction. We recently sailed through to experience this year’s Living with the Land — Glimmering Greenhouses. Once guests travel through a scene of a deciduous forest in the middle of a...
WDW News Today
‘Star Wars’ Life Day 2022 Fleece Robe and Chewbacca Funko Pop at Walt Disney World
Life Day was on November 17, 2022, but merchandise for the “Star Wars” holiday is still rolling into Walt Disney World. Life Day is a Kashyyyk holiday celebrated by the local Wookiees. It was first introduced in the infamous “Star Wars Holiday Special.”. Life Day Fleece Throw...
WDW News Today
Details on Bob Iger’s Return to Disney & Bob Chapek’s Firing, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Discounts for Disney Vacation Club, Genie+ Prices Hit New High, and More: Daily Recap (11/22/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, November 22.
WDW News Today
Disney Genie+ Now ‘Subject to Availability’ at Disneyland Resort
A new update added to the Disneyland Resort website states that the ability to purchase Disney Genie+ will now be “subject to demand” at the park. New language on the Disney Genie+ page on the Disneyland Resort website now states that availability is limited for Disney Genie+ purchases, possibly opening up sales stopping after a certain capacity is met. This change was previously implemented at Walt Disney World in June. Unlike at Walt Disney World, however, guests at Disneyland may still purchase Genie+ in advance of arrival along with their park ticket.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: The Haunted Mansion-Inspired Bride Churro Hurries Back for the Holidays at Disneyland
The Haunted Mansion-inspired Bride Churro is back for the holidays at Disneyland. You can pick up this sweet treat at the churro cart in Critter Country. Elegantly dressed churro in a bouquet of vanilla and sugar. It has quite the ghostly pallor and we’re pleased to say we really enjoyed...
WDW News Today
New Classic Monsters Ornaments Available at Universal Orlando Resort
New ornaments featuring some of the Universal Classic Monsters are available in Universal Orlando Resort. The ornaments use art we’ve seen on other monster merchandise this year. We found them at the All Hallows Eve Krampus Boutique. Frankenstein’s Monster Silhouette Ornament – $15. This ornament is shaped...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Have a Festive Feast With Classic Thanks-Mas Sandwich, New Desserts, and More From Jolly Holiday at Disneyland
If you’re looking for a full festive feast, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe at Disneyland is where you want to be. From the returning classic Thanks-mas Sandwich to the new Snowman Cinnamon Roll Cheesecake, there are tons to choose from. Thanks-mas Sandwich – $14.49. Roasted Turkey, Stuffing, Gravy, and...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Mickey & Friends Christmas Cavalcade at Disneyland 2022
While A Christmas Fantasy Parade is performed in the afternoon and evening at Disneyland Park, the Mickey & Friends Christmas Cavalcade entertains guests periodically throughout the day. Mickey and Minnie lead the cavalcade in a white carriage. They’re dressed in their new Christmas costumes. Minnie has a red, green,...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Caramel Toffee Horchata Cold Brew From the Pacific Wharf Cappucino Cart at 2022 Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure
The Pacific Wharf Cappucino Cart is your connection for a seasonal horchata during the Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure. Menu for Pacific Wharf Cappucino Cart at Disney California Adventure Festival of Holidays 2022. Beverages:. 🆕 Caramel Toffee Horchata Cold Brew – $7.25. Photos of Menu Items...
WDW News Today
New 2022 Holiday Disney Vacation Club Tervis Tumbler Available at Disneyland Resort
New holiday merchandise is showing up all over Disney Parks, and today we found this holiday themed Disney Vacation Club Tervis tumbler! We found this inside Acorns Gifts and Goods at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. Holiday Disney Vacation Club Tervis Tumbler — $29.99. This red tumbler...
WDW News Today
Complimentary Magic Key Postcards Available at Disneyland Resort
A new set of complimentary postcards are available to Magic Key holders at Magic Key Terrace in Disney California Adventure. Diners at the terrace get one postcard upon request but there are four designs, each inspired by the Magic Key Terrace. This one is orange, featuring a peacock in a...
