BREAKING: Mickey’s Toontown Reopening March 2023 at Disneyland, New Details and Concept Art Released

A new update added to the Disneyland Resort website states that the ability to purchase Disney Genie+ will now be “subject to demand” at the park. New language on the Disney Genie+ page on the Disneyland Resort website now states that availability is limited for Disney Genie+ purchases, possibly opening up sales stopping after a certain capacity is met. This change was previously implemented at Walt Disney World in June. Unlike at Walt Disney World, however, guests at Disneyland may still purchase Genie+ in advance of arrival along with their park ticket.

8 HOURS AGO