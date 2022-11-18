ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magoffin County, KY

wklw.com

12th School Bus Crash Victim Released From Hospital

The release from the hospital of another student injured in the Magoffin County school bus crash leaves six students remaining in the hospital plus the bus driver. The student was released today bringing to 12 the number that have been released since the crash on Monday. The Kentucky State Police...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Highway 80 reopened following crash near Perry/Knott County line

PERRY/KNOTT COUNTIES, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Perry County Dispatch confirmed Highway 80 was reopened Friday night. The road was closed due to a crash near the Knott/Perry County line. Officials could not confirm any injuries at this time. We will update this story when more information is available.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wbontv.com

Vehicle theft reported over weekend in Ravenna

The Tan 2001 Jeep Cherokee vehicle in the feature picture was stolen from the Ravenna National Guard Armory this weekend. The Estill County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating the vehicle and getting it back to its rightful owner. Anyone with any information please contact Estill County...
RAVENNA, KY
wymt.com

Body found in Clay County identified

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay County on Nov. 12 has been identified. The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Clay County Sheriff’s deputies said she had been entered as a missing person in Clay County. Byrd had been last...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky Baptists helping flood victims through ‘I CAN Services’

WHITESBURG, Ky. (KT) – The road to recovery is going to be long for many who were impacted by the historic flooding on July 30. I CAN Services, a charitable organization near Whitesburg, is doing what it can to help suffering people get back on their feet. I CAN is an acronym for I Care About Neighbors, said organization president Alberta Slone of the organization that started in 2015.
WHITESBURG, KY
WOWK 13 News

Carter County Schools in Kentucky cut school bus routes following staffing shortages, drivers being sick

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Parents in Carter County say they’re scrambling after the school district cut school bus routes this week due to staffing shortages and bus drivers being sick. These cuts impact students at Prichard Elementary School, East Carter Middle and East Carter High School, Tygart Creek Elementary, West Carter Middle and West […]
CARTER COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Woman Scheduled For Trial In Floyd County Arrested In The Courthouse

Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputies made an arrest at the Floyd County Courthouse last week. 49-year-old Stephanie Cooley, who was scheduled to go on trial for shoplifting last Thursday, was stopped at the security checkpoint of the courthouse. Deputies discovered a container of meth stashed within Cooley’s purse, alongside a bottle of pills and a glass pipe.

