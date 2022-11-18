Read full article on original website
wklw.com
12th School Bus Crash Victim Released From Hospital
The release from the hospital of another student injured in the Magoffin County school bus crash leaves six students remaining in the hospital plus the bus driver. The student was released today bringing to 12 the number that have been released since the crash on Monday. The Kentucky State Police...
wymt.com
Highway 80 reopened following crash near Perry/Knott County line
PERRY/KNOTT COUNTIES, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Perry County Dispatch confirmed Highway 80 was reopened Friday night. The road was closed due to a crash near the Knott/Perry County line. Officials could not confirm any injuries at this time. We will update this story when more information is available.
wbontv.com
Vehicle theft reported over weekend in Ravenna
The Tan 2001 Jeep Cherokee vehicle in the feature picture was stolen from the Ravenna National Guard Armory this weekend. The Estill County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating the vehicle and getting it back to its rightful owner. Anyone with any information please contact Estill County...
Man arrested in West Virginia for battery, strangulation and more charges
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested a man for domestic battery, strangulation or suffocation, and more charges. Willie McCoy was arrested in the Beech Creek community by Cpl. M.J. Mounts with assistance from the Gilbert Police Department, the MCSO says. According to the MCSO, McCoy was arrested for alleged […]
wymt.com
Body found in Clay County identified
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay County on Nov. 12 has been identified. The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Clay County Sheriff’s deputies said she had been entered as a missing person in Clay County. Byrd had been last...
1 dead, Carter County Judge-Executive injured in single-vehicle collision
At the scene, first responders said they found a single pickup truck down an embankment near mile marker 136 westbound on I-64.
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky Baptists helping flood victims through ‘I CAN Services’
WHITESBURG, Ky. (KT) – The road to recovery is going to be long for many who were impacted by the historic flooding on July 30. I CAN Services, a charitable organization near Whitesburg, is doing what it can to help suffering people get back on their feet. I CAN is an acronym for I Care About Neighbors, said organization president Alberta Slone of the organization that started in 2015.
Shooting in Mt. Sterling, victim identified
Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances that lead to the shooting death of a man in Mount Sterling.
Active structure fire in Kentucky, residents advised to avoid the area
RUSSELL, KY (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of what dispatchers say is a working structure fire in the community of Russell. They are asking people to avoid the area of Thompson and Barkley Roads and Fox Drive. Pictures from crews on the scene show flames shooting from the top of the home. According […]
wymt.com
Feeding East Kentucky receives large donation, serves meals throughout the region
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Feeding East Kentucky received a large donation on Saturday from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints out of Ohio. The Church sent a caravan with all of the Thanksgiving meal staples as a donation to the non-profit. “They brought us well over 200...
Kentucky school bus crashes over embankment, sends 18 children and driver to hospital
A school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment Monday in Kentucky, with 18 children and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury, officials said. Kentucky State Police were on the scene, and “we are responding swiftly,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in...
Ohio man arrested in West Virginia for allegedly looking in windows, indecency
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – An Ohio man is facing multiple charges in connection to an investigation of a person peeping in windows. According to the Huntington Police Department, Granville James Hayden, 57, of South Point, Ohio, was arrested on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 17, in the 1000 block of 12th Street in Huntington. Police […]
44-year-old man killed in Mt. Sterling shooting
A man has died after a shooting in Mt. Sterling, Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams confirms to LEX 18.
Crews on scene of structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says crews are on the scene of a fire on Nickel Plate Drive off West Pea Ridge Road in Huntington. Dispatchers say one fire department radioed it in as a structure fire at 4:38 p.m. Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Department, Green Valley VFD and Barboursville VFD are […]
Carter County Schools in Kentucky cut school bus routes following staffing shortages, drivers being sick
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Parents in Carter County say they’re scrambling after the school district cut school bus routes this week due to staffing shortages and bus drivers being sick. These cuts impact students at Prichard Elementary School, East Carter Middle and East Carter High School, Tygart Creek Elementary, West Carter Middle and West […]
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Lengthy drug investigation leads to several arrests in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Several people were arrested in a drug raid in Mingo County that resulted from a lengthy investigation. Law enforcement at the scene said they hoped to make more arrests overnight. Several agencies, including the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force and the Mingo County Sheriff’s...
wchstv.com
Cabell prosecutors say plea deal possibility in fatal shooting of restaurant worker
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man accused in the fatal shooting of a restaurant worker in Huntington waived his preliminary hearing on Thursday, and Cabell County prosecutors said they were discussing a possible plea agreement in the case. Kristopher Jason Brown, 21, of Huntington is charged with murder in...
Inmate who escaped from Kentucky detention center sought
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Authorities in Greenup County are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work program site earlier today, Nov. 15, 2022. According to the Greenup County Detention Center, Jeffrey Adams, 61, was picked up by Raceland Police to be taken to a work site. Jailers say while in the […]
q95fm.net
Woman Scheduled For Trial In Floyd County Arrested In The Courthouse
Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputies made an arrest at the Floyd County Courthouse last week. 49-year-old Stephanie Cooley, who was scheduled to go on trial for shoplifting last Thursday, was stopped at the security checkpoint of the courthouse. Deputies discovered a container of meth stashed within Cooley’s purse, alongside a bottle of pills and a glass pipe.
Students, driver injured in Magoffin County bus crash
First responders are on the scene of a school bus crash in Magoffin County.
