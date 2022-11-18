Holiday parades step off in Scranton & WB Saturday

Santa Parade Scranton Photo credit WILK

The Santa parade returns to Scranton on Saturday. The parade will step off at 9:00 a.m. to make its way through the downtown, starting at Biden Street at Franklin Avenue and winding through North Washington Avenue and Linden Street and ending up at Adams Avenue. This year’s lineup will include hundreds of participants, and 3 grand marshals including Audacy's Rocky Rhodes from 98.5KRZ. There will be floats, dancers, marching bands, balloons, music, and more. The parade was canceled in 2020 thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and then again in 2021 because of the effects of the pandemic. The parade will also be broadcast on WNEP-TV.

Coming up tomorrow afternoon in Wilkes Barre, the city’s Christmas parade and tree lighting will take place. The parade will start at 3 p.m. at South Main and South streets and wind around to public square. There the tree lighting will take place immediately after the parade. This year’s tree, a 30-year-old, 22-foot concolor fir, was donated by Building Blocks Learning Center and comes from Helen & Ed’s Tree Farm in Wapwallopen.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown also announced that the Ice-Skating Rink on Public Square will be opened during the annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony, this Saturday, November 19th. The rink will be open from 3:00 PM to 7:30 PM.