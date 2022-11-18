ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Holiday parades step off in Scranton & WB Saturday

By WILK News
NewsRadio WILK
NewsRadio WILK
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M03Mr_0jFoddeZ00
Santa Parade Scranton Photo credit WILK

The Santa parade returns to Scranton on Saturday. The parade will step off at 9:00 a.m. to make its way through the downtown, starting at Biden Street at Franklin Avenue and winding through North Washington Avenue and Linden Street and ending up at Adams Avenue. This year’s lineup will include hundreds of participants, and 3 grand marshals including Audacy's Rocky Rhodes from 98.5KRZ. There will be floats, dancers, marching bands, balloons, music, and more. The parade was canceled in 2020 thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and then again in 2021 because of the effects of the pandemic. The parade will also be broadcast on WNEP-TV.

Coming up tomorrow afternoon in Wilkes Barre, the city’s Christmas parade and tree lighting will take place. The parade will start at 3 p.m. at South Main and South streets and wind around to public square. There the tree lighting will take place immediately after the parade. This year’s tree, a 30-year-old, 22-foot concolor fir, was donated by Building Blocks Learning Center and comes from Helen & Ed’s Tree Farm in Wapwallopen.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown also announced that the Ice-Skating Rink on Public Square will be opened during the annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony, this Saturday, November 19th. The rink will be open from 3:00 PM to 7:30 PM.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Scranton Santa Parade returns

SCRANTON, Pa. — The holiday spirit is alive and well in downtown Scranton with the return of the Santa Parade. It's the first one back since 2019, after Covid snatched the joy from the city. "Oh, it was heartbreaking, but I am glad it is back! I love a...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

'Santa on the Square' held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The big man in red arrived in a fire truck at Providence Square in north Scranton to collect lists from children and hand out stockings full of goodies. All donations came from local businesses throughout Scranton. This is an annual tradition from the North Scranton Neighborhood Association.
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Plains Twp. celebrating 'The Brick' this New Year's Eve

PLAINS TWP. — Township leaders and residents will usher in a new tradition this New Year’s Eve by dropping a replica brick at “The Brick,” a central intersection in the township that was a longtime gathering spot. A township firefighter built a 4-by-2-foot replica brick out...
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Police announce parking restrictions ahead of Scranton Santa Parade

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are advising the public to move their vehicles off certain roads in anticipation of the Santa Parade. The following areas will be posted “No Parking” and any vehicles that remain on the street before the parade will be towed. Franklin Avenue 100 and 200 blocks Mifflin Avenue 100 […]
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Geisinger serves up thousands of dinners during Veterans Day event

Danville, Pa. — Earlier this month, Geisinger hosted its annual Veteran Appreciation Dinner in several locations. In total, approximately 2,900 free meals were served across 11 locations. “It was an honor and privilege to serve about 2,900 veterans and their guests this year,” said U.S. Army veteran Chris Grill, program manager of Military and Veterans Affairs at Geisinger. “This event gave us an opportunity to thank our local veterans for all they’ve done to protect the freedoms we enjoy.” Meals were served during a drive-through event on November 10 in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Pittston, Danville, Bloomsburg, Shamokin, Jersey Shore, Muncy, State College, Mifflintown, and Lewistown. This year marked the 20th anniversary for the event in Bloomsburg, where it originated before expanding across Geisinger’s service area.
DANVILLE, PA
pahomepage.com

What’s Going On | WinterFest, Christmas Parade, Thanksgiving Kids Yoga & Penguins Hockey

What’s Going On (WBRE/WYOU) — Here’s Rachel Malak’s weekly rundown of some can’t-miss events happening in northeast and central Pennsylvania. This weekend, shop around at WinterFest in Bloomsburg, see the Wilkes-Barre City Christmas Parade, take your kids to a yoga class in the Back Mountain, and hit the ice with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Decorating Edwardsville's Warrior Tree

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — For military families, this time of year can be a somber reminder that not everyone is able to come home for the holidays. That's the inspiration behind the Edwardsville Warrior Tree Project in Luzerne County. Every year volunteers put up a tree on the corner of...
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Helping hand for veterans in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — Folks honored our veterans in a different way Saturday in Lackawanna County. From haircuts to transportation services, veterans organizations and area businesses teamed up to offer a helping hand to any vet who may need it. And that includes something that can't be bought; moral support.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

City of Scranton issues Code Blue

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21. The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre to celebrate Small Business Saturday

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Diamond City Partnership, the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association, and the City of Wilkes-Barre have announced that Saturday, November 26 will be Small Business Saturday. The open air market will run from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on November 26 at the Holiday Market […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire heavily damages home in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire heavily damaged a home in west Scranton Sunday morning. The flames broke out at the home along Washburn Street around 12:30 a.m. One person was treated for breathing in too much smoke. No word yet on a cause for that early morning fire in Scranton.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Code Blue advisory for the City of Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Mayor, George Brown announced Friday, the City of Wilkes-Barre will enact the ‘Code Blue’ classification for Saturday, November 19, and Sunday, November 20 due to severely cold temperatures. The Code Blue Emergency Shelter is located at Keystone Mission, 290 Parkview Circle in Wilkes-Barre. The Code Blue Emergency Shelter Program […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Around Town: Using POWER! to make a difference

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. So often in life we forget about what’s really important. We forget that many of us are extraordinarily lucky to be healthy, have families and be employed. I thought about this in depth on Thursday night at the latest Wilkes-Barre...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames destroy barn in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a barn in Lackawanna County Saturday night. The fire started around 10 p.m. at the place along Valley View Drive in Newton Township near Clarks Summit. Officials say no one was hurt and there were no animals inside. The cause of that fire...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

CEO provides food for those in need for Thanksgiving

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a banner year for a local effort to feed those in need for Thanksgiving. The Commission on Economic Opportunity announced Sunday it provided various parts of Thanksgiving dinner for more than 20,000 needy and elderly people in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties. That’s more than 76,000 pounds of food distributed. The […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Local author and retired teacher holds book signing

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local retired teacher and now author stopped at Barnes and Noble for a book signing as his work showcases his twisted and unique stories. John Holmes has retired from his days of educating young minds and has turned to entertain them instead. Once a beloved teacher at the former […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NewsRadio WILK

NewsRadio WILK

Wilkes-Barre, PA
676
Followers
339
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

WILK Newsradio covers Northeast PA with news, talk, Penn State Football and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey. Listen to WILK-AM on Audacy.

 https://www.audacy.com/wilknews

Comments / 0

Community Policy