Evelyn H. Barrilleaux
Evelyn H. Barrilleaux, 76, was born in Plauche-ville, La. on March 4, 1946 to the late Lance Harris and Lola Dozler Harris. She was a longtime resident of Patterson, La. Evelyn passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 16, 2022. Those left behind to cherish Evelyn’s memory are...
Gary Joel Angeron Sr.
Gary Joel Angeron Sr., 74, a resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at his residence. He is survived by a son, Gary Angeron II of Morgan City, three brothers, Robert Angeron of Donner, Wayne Angeron of Gibson and Mark Angeron of Berwick; a sister, Linda Cheramie of Morgan City; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
ROOSEVELT GRANT
Roosevelt Grant, 65, a native and resident of Berwick, passed away at 10:59 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Ochsner St. Mary Hospital. Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 715 Sixth St., Morgan City, from 9 a.m. until the funeral at 11 a.m. He...
Raymond Blanco, former coach, dean of students, husband of Gov. Kathleen Blanco, dies at 87
Raymond Blanco, a football coach, dean of students and an irrepressible force of nature who was best known as the First Gentleman of Louisiana when his wife, Kathleen, was governor, died in Lafayette on Saturday, his family confirmed. He was 87 years old and had been in declining health. For...
Students make St. Mary beautiful
Two groups of fourth- and fifth-grade Beta Club students from M.E. Norman and Maitland elementary schools spent several hours on a chilly Saturday morning picking up trash and having some fun along the way. They were excited to help make Morgan City a cleaner city to live in by picking up litter as part of a Keep St. Mary Beautiful project. Lea Hebert, Keep St. Mary Beautiful chairperson, said she would like to mention the educators that helped make the project a success: M.E. Norman, Osshanique Woods, Rochelle Suire, Maitland, Monica Governale and Kendra Thomas.
'My Southern Family Christmas,' filmed in Ascension Parish, to debut on Hallmark Channel Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.
A sneak-peek preview of My Southern Family Christmas, which was filmed in Ascension Parish, is available on the Hallmark Channel website ahead of its Nov. 24 debut at 7 p.m. Even in a brief clip from the movie, the Town of Sorrento gets a shout-out in one of the character's lines. The site also includes a short trailer.
Premiere of movie filmed at Cajun Village and Coffee House happening soon
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – A movie that filmed in Ascension Parish is set to debut in less than a week. On Thursday, November 24, ‘My Southern Family Christmas’ is going to air on the Hallmark Channel. Some of the movie was filmed at The Cajun Village and...
Berwick, Patterson beat the bracket; Central Catholic falls in upset
For east St. Mary prep football teams, the state power rankings told a story. In Friday's regional playoffs, the story turned out to be fiction. Patterson, seeded 11th in Non-Select Division III, and Berwick, ranked 18th in the same division, beat higher-ranked opponents on the road Friday and will move into the state quarterfinals.
Morgan City Council honors two police officers
The Morgan City Council passed its 2022-23 budget Tuesday after passing along some praise to two Morgan City police officers. The consolidated budget approved without objection Tuesday calls for no major changes in personnel or services. The anticipated revenue is $51.3 million, about $2.1 million more than the city expects to spend.
Faith Matters: New LSU football chaplain helps team 'grow spiritually'
Leading prayer huddles — not blocking, tackling or coaching — is one way in which Floyd Prescott III makes an impact on the LSU football team. “I help the guys grow spiritually,” said Prescott, 43, who had been leading various LSU players, coaches and support staff in prayer and Bible study for years before assuming the role of chaplain this year with the backing of coach Brian Kelly.
Terrebonne General names director for cancer center
Sukesh Manthri, MD, a board-certified medical oncologist, was appointed medical director of Terrebonne General Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. Manthri is also board-certified in internal medicine, hospice and palliative care. He specializes in various cancers, including breast, lung, GI, lymphoma and myeloma. As medical director, Manthri will be responsible for...
Historic Ridgefield Plantation for sale
Ridgefield Plantation in the southwestern section of Thibodaux is for sale. The owners of the plantation announced the sale today in a news release. Ridgefield Plantation was last on the market nearly 100 years ago in 1926. Ridgefield Plantation is one of the oldest sugar plantations on Bayou Lafourche. It...
Morgan City High girls basketball schedule suspended after fight
The Morgan City High girls basketball schedule has been suspended for the rest of 2022 after a fight broke out at the end of Tuesday's game with Jeanerette. The Louisiana High School Association website lists all 12 Tiger girls basketball games Nov. 17-Dec. 21 as being "canceled," but does not list the suspended games as forfeits.
Take The Family To Istrouma Eatery & Brewery
St. Gabriel — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Istrouma Eatery & Brewery in St. Gabriel has something for everyone. You may go for the food, but you will stay for the fun. Once you turn into the gravel driveway, the unique experience begins. Texas Longhorns and chickens greet you as you walk up to the eatery. You can sit inside or outside, there’s plenty of space. All food at Istrouma is made from scratch. Their pizzas are delicious. They have a secret recipe that makes their dough distinct. They have a full menu of brunch, lunch, and dinner items that is sure to satisfy even the pickiest eater. Aside from the eatery, Istrouma is a brewery and they brew eight different beers.
Authorities seeking Baton Rouge rapper linked to Louisiana murder, armed robbery
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say they’re searching for a Baton Rouge rapper with ties to a murder and armed robbery that occurred in St. Helena Parish last month. According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Jarman K. King, also known as ‘Monkey,’ is the rapper who is allegedly linked to […]
Louisiana seamstress removing hood from hoodies to comply with student uniform dress code
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Romalee Henry knows what it’s like to struggle
Sit and Eat Gumbo—Restaurants Voted Best in Lafayette
According to a recent online survey of folks in Acadiana, not Baton Rouge or New Orleans, these are the best restaurants to visit for a great bowl of gumbo.
1 dead after shooting near Choctaw Drive Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting near Choctaw Drive Sunday has left one person dead, according to officials. Mike Chustz with the East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services confirmed that one person was killed. Emergency responders were called to the scene around 1 p.m. This is a developing...
One dead, two injured in major Lafayette crash
Lafayette Police are currently on the scene of a major vehicle crash where one is dead.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Louisiana, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food.
