Patterson, LA

Evelyn H. Barrilleaux

Evelyn H. Barrilleaux, 76, was born in Plauche-ville, La. on March 4, 1946 to the late Lance Harris and Lola Dozler Harris. She was a longtime resident of Patterson, La. Evelyn passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 16, 2022. Those left behind to cherish Evelyn’s memory are...
Gary Joel Angeron Sr.

Gary Joel Angeron Sr., 74, a resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at his residence. He is survived by a son, Gary Angeron II of Morgan City, three brothers, Robert Angeron of Donner, Wayne Angeron of Gibson and Mark Angeron of Berwick; a sister, Linda Cheramie of Morgan City; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
ROOSEVELT GRANT

Roosevelt Grant, 65, a native and resident of Berwick, passed away at 10:59 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Ochsner St. Mary Hospital. Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 715 Sixth St., Morgan City, from 9 a.m. until the funeral at 11 a.m. He...
Students make St. Mary beautiful

Two groups of fourth- and fifth-grade Beta Club students from M.E. Norman and Maitland elementary schools spent several hours on a chilly Saturday morning picking up trash and having some fun along the way. They were excited to help make Morgan City a cleaner city to live in by picking up litter as part of a Keep St. Mary Beautiful project. Lea Hebert, Keep St. Mary Beautiful chairperson, said she would like to mention the educators that helped make the project a success: M.E. Norman, Osshanique Woods, Rochelle Suire, Maitland, Monica Governale and Kendra Thomas.
Berwick, Patterson beat the bracket; Central Catholic falls in upset

For east St. Mary prep football teams, the state power rankings told a story. In Friday's regional playoffs, the story turned out to be fiction. Patterson, seeded 11th in Non-Select Division III, and Berwick, ranked 18th in the same division, beat higher-ranked opponents on the road Friday and will move into the state quarterfinals.
Morgan City Council honors two police officers

The Morgan City Council passed its 2022-23 budget Tuesday after passing along some praise to two Morgan City police officers. The consolidated budget approved without objection Tuesday calls for no major changes in personnel or services. The anticipated revenue is $51.3 million, about $2.1 million more than the city expects to spend.
Faith Matters: New LSU football chaplain helps team 'grow spiritually'

Leading prayer huddles — not blocking, tackling or coaching — is one way in which Floyd Prescott III makes an impact on the LSU football team. “I help the guys grow spiritually,” said Prescott, 43, who had been leading various LSU players, coaches and support staff in prayer and Bible study for years before assuming the role of chaplain this year with the backing of coach Brian Kelly.
Terrebonne General names director for cancer center

Sukesh Manthri, MD, a board-certified medical oncologist, was appointed medical director of Terrebonne General Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. Manthri is also board-certified in internal medicine, hospice and palliative care. He specializes in various cancers, including breast, lung, GI, lymphoma and myeloma. As medical director, Manthri will be responsible for...
Historic Ridgefield Plantation for sale

Ridgefield Plantation in the southwestern section of Thibodaux is for sale. The owners of the plantation announced the sale today in a news release. Ridgefield Plantation was last on the market nearly 100 years ago in 1926. Ridgefield Plantation is one of the oldest sugar plantations on Bayou Lafourche. It...
Morgan City High girls basketball schedule suspended after fight

The Morgan City High girls basketball schedule has been suspended for the rest of 2022 after a fight broke out at the end of Tuesday's game with Jeanerette. The Louisiana High School Association website lists all 12 Tiger girls basketball games Nov. 17-Dec. 21 as being "canceled," but does not list the suspended games as forfeits.
Take The Family To Istrouma Eatery & Brewery

St. Gabriel — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Istrouma Eatery & Brewery in St. Gabriel has something for everyone. You may go for the food, but you will stay for the fun. Once you turn into the gravel driveway, the unique experience begins. Texas Longhorns and chickens greet you as you walk up to the eatery. You can sit inside or outside, there’s plenty of space. All food at Istrouma is made from scratch. Their pizzas are delicious. They have a secret recipe that makes their dough distinct. They have a full menu of brunch, lunch, and dinner items that is sure to satisfy even the pickiest eater. Aside from the eatery, Istrouma is a brewery and they brew eight different beers.
1 dead after shooting near Choctaw Drive Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting near Choctaw Drive Sunday has left one person dead, according to officials. Mike Chustz with the East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services confirmed that one person was killed. Emergency responders were called to the scene around 1 p.m. This is a developing...
