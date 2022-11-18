ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Why AD Mitchell’s injury has lingered for so long and when he might return to the field

By Connor RIley, DawgNation
 2 days ago
ATHENS — When AD Mitchell first went down, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said afterward that Mitchell could’ve returned to the game against Samford if need be.

Instead, Smart and the Georgia team have been waiting for a while to see Mitchell back out on the field. He’s played a grand total of five snaps since the end of the Oregon game.

Smart classified the injury as a high-ankle sprain. It wasn’t a bad enough injury that required surgery like Arian Smith’s was in the preseason.

Mitchell has been able to make progress in practice according to Smart. But not enough to travel with the team for Georgia’s game against Mississippi State last week.

“It’s been frustrating for him. He wants to get back,” Smart said. “He works really hard at it. He was better last week than he’s been every week previous. He actually got to do individual drills last week and did some things. But he’s still not, or at least last week but he was not where he could come out of breaks and do the things required to play receiver, and that’s tough.”

