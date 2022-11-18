Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chariton Leader
Watch now: Balloon handlers save the day as a gust of wind tries to take Kermit the Frog during Davenport's Festival of Trees parade
Balloon handlers save the day as a gust of wind tries to take Kermit the Frog during Davenport's Festival of Trees parade on Saturday. Locations — JOHNSTON — At first, Scott Brennan was not sure if Iowa was getting a fair shake. Iowa still will have one statewide...
ourquadcities.com
Street lights aren’t supposed to be purple
You might see an odd color of light when driving at night in the Quad Cities. Purple lights are illuminating the streets instead of a bright white or yellow hue. They are showing up around the area — and around the world. Rock Island Public Works Director Mike Bartels...
Winter Doesn’t Stand A Chance Against Moline’s Hilariously Named Snow Plow Fleet
Winter is coming but snow plows in Moline are more than ready for it with some hilarious names. Earlier this year, there was a contest to name some of Moline's snow plow fleet. Because why shouldn't snow plows have a fun name? Cleaning snow off the road isn't super glam but you can at least have some fun with it. The city has released the top 10 names that will plow the snow off of Moline roads this season and get ready...winter doesn't stand a chance against these guys.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Change in city code allows UTVs on streets but not ATVs
An amendment to Title 7, Chapter 2 of Muscatine City Code was approved by the Muscatine City Council and is now on the books, allowing Off-Road/Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs) to be used on city streets and alleys with certain stipulations. A UTV is defined as a motorized vehicle with not...
KBUR
Burlington power outage caused by equipment failure
Burlington, IA- Over 200 Burlington residents lost power on Friday, November 18th due to an equipment failure. The Burlington Beacon reports that about 280 residents in downtown Burlington lost power on Friday from 1:50 PM until 3:15 PM. A spokesperson for Alliant Energy said that an equipment malfunction was to...
KWQC
No injuries after early morning structure fires in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Fire officials say no injuries were reported after two early morning structure fires in Davenport. Firefighters responded to the 1100 Block of E. 13th St at 12:34 a.m. with five apparatus and one command vehicle for a report of a structure fire. Crews on scene saw heavy fire conditions from the front of the house and made an aggressive attack on the fire, according to a press release.
3 of the largest and rarest locomotives arrive in Silvis
SILVIS, Ill. — Three of the largest and rarest locomotives arrived in Silvis on Saturday afternoon. This comes after Railroading Heritage of Midwestern America accepted a donation from Union Pacific in an effort to restore them back to their original working conditions. The Challenger Union Pacific 3985, Centennial Union...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Giving Crew kicks off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds
Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, the Iowa Giving Crew kicked off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds event at the Van Meter Distribution Center. Meal distributions kicked off at 8 a.m.. In 2021, the crew provided expanded operation to waterloo. This event provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
ourquadcities.com
Parts of 53rd, other streets, set to re-open
Restrictions on two major multi-year and multi-phase road projects will be lifted soon. The City of Davenport has announced re-openings on two significant roads beginning at the end of the day on Friday, Nov. 18:: East 53rd Street at Jersey Ridge Road, and between Lorton Avenue and Elmore Circle, and Division Street between 12th and Locust Streets, just in time to kick off the holiday season, according to a news release from the City of Davenport.
KWQC
That Dam Shopping Trip 2022
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The annual small business road trip will get underway next week--over Black Friday and Small Business Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event features ten downtown Rock Island and Davenport businesses (both sides of the dam) offering chances to win big while shoppers knock off names on their gift list.
KWQC
First Alert Forecast - A VERY cold start to Friday with single digit wind chills!
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help identifying 2 from a shooting, 2 wanted men. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities ask for help finding two wanted men and identifying a car involved in a shooting in Milan. TV6 Investigates: Why did officials wait years to rescue 100+ dogs from Mercer...
KCRG.com
Dubuque County officials warn of jury duty scam
Firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road to start a fire and practice important skills. Show You Care: Museum aims to preserve the story of local World War II veterans. Updated: 3 hours ago. A new exhibit in Cedar Rapids will tell the story of local veterans with...
KIMT
Davenport statues will move to more visible location
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The 10 Seurat-inspired statues that lived on Davenport’s Credit Island for more than 20 years have moved to a new home in Lower Lindsay Park. Located along the Mississippi River, east of Mound Street, Lower Lindsay provides a backdrop that reflects the setting for the original painting — Georges Seurat’s most famous.
KCRG.com
History Center in Cedar Rapids shares former Armstrong Department Story Christmas display
Firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road to start a fire and practice important skills. Show You Care: Museum aims to preserve the story of local World War II veterans. Updated: 4 hours ago. A new exhibit in Cedar Rapids will tell the story of local veterans with...
KCRG.com
State to build Linn County plant that will turn waste into fuel
It happened in January in a southeast Cedar Rapids neighborhood. Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”. 7-year-old from Marion set to be Kid Captain for the Iowa/Minnesota game. "She's doing so well now if you look at her with her peers you wouldn't really...
KCRG.com
Two dead in Cedar Rapids house fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 17th, 2022, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pine Tree Dr. NE for a report of smoke coming from the windows of a home. Crews arrived and immediately began firefighting and search operations when witnesses indicated there were people...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
GPD respond to Farm King twice last Tuesday for separate retail theft incidents
Galesburg Police on Tuesday, November 15th, around 4:30 in the afternoon responded to Farm King at 3000 West Main Street for a report of retail theft in progress. A 28-year-old Galesburg man was stopped by store employees after the security alarm alerted him as he attempted to leave the store. The man was attempting to steal an LED light pen valued at nearly $27. It was discovered the man had a valid Knox County warrant for a drug court violation and he was placed under arrest. He was charged with retail theft and the warrant. GPD around 7:40 pm on Tuesday responded back to Farm King for another retail theft in progress. Security alarms alerted after a 58-year-old Galesburg man attempted to leave the store. The man was attempting to steal a belt valued at nearly $37. It was discovered the man had a valid Knox County warrant for domestic battery. He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with the warrant and retail theft.
KCJJ
Central Iowa man arrested after late night police chase on Highway 218, I-80
A central Iowa man is accused of leading police on a car chase through Washington and Johnson Counties late Saturday night. The chase began on Highway 218 near the Riverside exit and continued northbound. The driver reportedly stuck the overpass where he had been parked as he fled the initial traffic stop, slightly damaging the bridge.
KCRG.com
Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Jones County
Four Oaks Education Liaison Kara Graft joins us to talk about how to cope with stress and feelings of being overwhelmed. The Jones County Sheriff's Office has confirmed one person is dead, and multiple are hurt after a house fire Friday morning. One dead, multiple injured in Onslow house fire.
Comments / 0