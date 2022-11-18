ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

solarpowerworldonline.com

Gautam Solar panels now available to US market

“Gautam Solar has established strong trust in the Indian market for being committed toward innovating and manufacturing the best-in-the-market solar modules. The new high-performance modules will further boost the transition towards replacing fossil fuel as a source of power with cleaner sources of energy. The modules will be ideal for both rooftop and ground-mounted solar power projects, both in India and the USA,” said Gautam Mohanka, director of Gautam Solar Private Limited.
The Independent

Almost 90% of coal plants must close to limit global heating to 1.5C, report warns OLD

Global coal use must be slashed by 90 per cent by 2050 if the world is to meet its net zero goals and limit global heating to 1.5C, a new report warns. The report, released by International Energy Agency (IEA) amid energy talks at Cop27 in Egypt, reveals staggering data on the dependence on coal in several countries despite ambitious climate action goals announced by leaders.It calls for a steep reduction in the use of the fossil fuel, including crucial policy changes this decade, for the world to avoid the catastrophic impacts of the climate crisis. The planet has...
rigzone.com

Race Is On to Be Next Big USA Supplier of LNG to Europe

Global markets are going to have to wait at least two more years before any new LNG supplies from the U.S. come online. — It’s been eight months since Russia invaded Ukraine, sending global commodity prices soaring and forcing energy-ravenous countries into a mad competitive dash to secure new fuel sources ahead of winter.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
crowdfundinsider.com

Arkon Energy Raises $28M, Completes Hydrokraft Acquisition to Expand Bitcoin Mining

Arkon Energy, which claims to be a “100% renewable” data center infrastructure company, has announced the completion of a US $28M raise. The Australia-based company has also “completed the acquisition of Hydrokraft AS, a leading renewable energy-based data center in Norway.”. The Hydrokraft purchase is “part of...
Reuters

China should pay up for climate damage - German minister

BERLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Countries like China should contribute more to compensation payments for countries hit by climate-fuelled disasters, German Development Minister Svenja Schulze told broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk on Friday.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: Solar industry requests that Commerce throw out the tariff case

People on the Move: Clean Energy Associates, Stracker, EDP Renewables, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance. Philadelphia Solar partners with Translucent to build solar module manufacturing facility in the U.S. Joint venture with Translucent Energy moves Jordan-based Philadelphia Solar’s planned U.S. manufacturing facility closer to reality.
The Associated Press

Innovative Design Cuts CO2 Emissions in Data Centers

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Huawei’s ability to build more energy-efficient data centers could be an example to others as decarbonization of the construction sector picks up worldwide, according to a company spokesperson. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005364/en/ Andrew Williamson, Vice President of Government Affairs and Economic Advisor, Huawei speaks at the panel. (Photo: Business Wire)
ScienceBlog.com

Turning concrete into a clean energy source

Concrete is the most widely used manufactured material worldwide—and one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for at least 8% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Maria Konsta-Gdoutos, a University of Texas at Arlington civil engineering professor and associate director of the Center for Advanced Construction...
PV Tech

Econergy receives US$259 million investment for European renewables pipeline

Renewables developer Econergy and French financier RGREEN INVEST have expanded their financial partnership with an additional €250 million (US$259 million) of project-specific investment. RGREEN will provide €87.5 million (US$90 million) – at a pre-money valuation of €350 million (US$363 million) – to the British subsidiary of Econergy to strengthen...
The Independent

South Africa faces challenges in transition away from coal

Living in the shadow of one of South Africa’s largest coal-fired power stations, residents of Masakhane fear job losses if the facility is closed as the country moves to cleaner energy. A significant polluter because it relies on coal to generate about 80% of its electricity, South Africa plans to reduce that to 59% by 2030 by phasing out some of its 15 coal-fired power stations and increasing its use of renewable energy. Its target is zero carbon emissions by 2050.After receiving pledges of $8.5 billion at last year's global climate summit in Scotland, South Africa's plan to transition...
The Independent

At least 46 dead and 700 injured on Indonesia’s main island of Java after earthquake

At least 46 people have died and hundreds left injured after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake shook Indonesia’s main island of Java on Monday.The head of the country’s disaster agency BNPB said up to 700 have been injured from the earthquake.Earlier, a government official, Herman Suherman, said at least 300 were injured from the earthquake and said this figure was from just one hospital.He pointed out that there were four hospitals in the area, in comments that indicate the casualties and those injured from the earthquake could rise.The national disaster agency had earlier reported 14 deaths.The magnitude 5.6 quake, centered in the...
PV Tech

LONGi sets new world record efficiency for silicon solar cells

LONGi has announced that it has achieved a new world record efficiency of 26.81% for its HJT cells on full size silicon wafers in mass production, a figure certified by German institute ISFH. At a ceremony marking the milestone, Professor Martin Green of the University of New South Wales in...

