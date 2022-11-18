ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

10 WR sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 11

Let’s break down 10 wide receiver sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 11. Week 11 of the NFL season will mark the bye week for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As a result, many impactful fantasy football wide receivers, including Christian Kirk, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin, will be unavailable.
DFS Building Blocks: Week 11 Fantasy Football Breakdown

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Quarterback. Chalk. The...
2022 Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker

It’s time for another update to your Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker. Despite the Raiders’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts, several players put up decent fantasy totals. All Raiders fantasy football stats from previous games will come from ESPN, and all points will be based on standard PPR formats.
Top fantasy football picks for NFL Week 11

It’s getting down to crunch time in fantasy football land. These next couple weeks determine playoff and non-playoff rosters. There are a number of key teams on byes this week, which may require fantasy managers to look for a flex play this weekend. Those who have the fantasy studs on the Miami Dolphins, like myself, are looking for some help this week.
Arizona's DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) limited on Friday

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) was a limited participant on Friday. After Hopkins sat out on Thursday for maintenance purposes, Arizona's veteran wideout was able to log a limited session on Friday. In a potential matchup against a San Francisco 49ers' defense ranked 17th in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts, our models project Hopkins to score 13.4 FanDuel points.
