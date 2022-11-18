Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Related
Yardbarker
Devils’ Schmid Leads Team to 12th Consecutive Win
The New Jersey Devils will lose a game again…eventually. Yesterday was not that day, however, as they defeated the Ottawa Senators in convincing fashion with a 5-1 win backstopped by goaltender Akira Schmid. The victory was the Devils’ 12th in a row, one shy of the franchise record of 13 set during the 2000-01 season when they made the Stanley Cup Final but lost to the Colorado Avalanche. Here’s what stood out from yesterday’s win.
NHL
Malkin's 1,000th Game is a Perfect Night
"Everything is perfect tonight," he said. His teammates, the organization and his family came together to make the road contest that way for Malkin, with his wife Anna and 6-year-old son Nikita traveling there to surprise him. "We all know what Geno means to the city of Pittsburgh and this...
Yardbarker
Bruins Have a Tough Few Weeks Ahead of Them
The Boston Bruins are off to their best start in franchise history. They’ve beaten good teams. They’ve beaten bad teams. They’ve beaten teams nobody knows what to make of. They can seemingly do no wrong. Tonight, the Bruins face off against the Chicago Blackhawks, a team that...
NHL
Preview: November 19 at Minnesota
ST. PAUL, MN. - The Carolina Hurricanes open another two-game road stint tonight in Minnesota, taking on the Wild at the Xcel Energy Center. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 10-5-2 (22 Points, T-2nd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-2 Overtime Loss to the Colorado Avalanche on...
Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals
WASHINGTON (AP) — Missing a handful of injured regulars, the Colorado Avalanche keep winning because two of their best players are healthy and rolling. Cale Makar scored, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists and the defending Stanley Cup champions got 32 saves from Alexandar Georgiev to beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. They’ve won six of seven despite being without captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram, among others, thanks in large part to Makar and MacKinnon.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 5-2 Loss vs Stars – 11/19/22
The New York Islanders were looking to bounce back from a rough 5-4 loss to the Nashville Predators but instead lost 5-2 to the Dallas Stars. The loss gave the Islanders their second defeat on the four-game road trip and an 11-8 record on the season. The last time the...
News Channel Nebraska
Avalanche counting on Cale Makar to be marathon man on ice
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Cale Makar skated almost 33 minutes for the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in their victory last night at Carolina. It's the second-most he has played in his NHL career and the most in a regular-season game. The Avalanche would prefer not to put...
qcnews.com
Bruins tie NHL mark for home start; beat Blackhawks, 6-1
BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored two goals as the Boston Bruins tied the NHL record for most consecutive home wins to open a season with 11 by beating the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1 on Saturday night. Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk, Taylor Hall and David Krejci also scored, and Charlie...
NBA crowd boos Marvin Bagley III repeatedly
Sunday marked the first time the Sacramento Kings have hosted the Detroit Pistons since a four-team trade sent Marvin Bagley III from the Kings to the Pistons in February. Given the former Duke basketball one-and-done's past public beef with the franchise that drafted him No. 2 overall in 2018, the ...
Comments / 0