WBNS 10TV Columbus

Lizzo coming to Ohio next year during her tour

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The "Rumors" are true! Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo is coming to Ohio next year. As part of her 17-city tour, Lizzo will make a stop at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on May 12, 2023. Tickets for "The Special 2our" went on sale Nov. 18.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

'A Christmas Story' House update: 'We are not interested in selling to the cast'

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. Despite one actor telling 3News that cast members had interest in purchasing the house from A Christmas Story -- which was put up for sale earlier this week in Cleveland -- a new update posted Friday afternoon to the attraction’s Facebook page says otherwise.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you like your donuts decadent, you should check out this local staple in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood. Since 1937, Jack Frost has been serving fresh and tasty donuts. Check out their maple bacon raised donut, Fat Elvis donut (a raised donut topped with powdered sugar, peanut butter cream, and bacon bits and stuffed with banana filling), the chocolate-heavy Reese's cup chocolate cream cake donut, and raspberry cheesecake donut. You also can't go wrong with simpler classics like glazed crullers, Boston cream donuts, and chocolate iced cake donuts.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Dancing Cleveland Clinic officer brings smiles to caregivers and visitors: See him in action

CLEVELAND — "Ain’t no party like an 89th Street party!" Now THIS will put a smile on your face. Meet Cleveland Clinic police officer Eric Hudson. He has become known for unleashing feel-good fun as he “delivers high fives, endless dance moves and pure happiness to our caregivers and visitors while he’s working,” according to the Cleveland Clinic in a YouTube video they shared of Hudson in action. “Life is too short not to have fun!”
CLEVELAND, OH
akronlife.com

Don Drumm's Ray of Light

Don Drumm just wants to keep working on the pewter sculpture in front of him. The 87-year-old globally acclaimed sculptor, who is known for pioneering sand-cast aluminum artworks, especially sun faces, still makes art almost every day. Set to be installed this fall in downtown Cuyahoga Falls, his new nearly 20-foot-tall sculpture is made from stainless steel to uniquely reflect sunlight.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Tremont townhouse with downtown skyline views can be yours for under $700K: House of the Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In real estate, location is everything. And in Cleveland, Tremont is one of the best. Located a stone’s throw from downtown, easily accessible from three major highways and yet nestled in its own corner of the city, the neighborhood is one the region’s most eclectic, brimming with trendy restaurants, bars, art galleries and boutiques. It’s also one of the most active, too, with gyms, parks and a section of the Towpath Trail. And the views can’t be beat. One of the city’s famous Cleveland signs is here.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Fire destroys vacant home on Cleveland's east side

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland firefighters responded to a house fire Friday night that left the structure completely destroyed. Officials tell 3News a vacant home in the 12300 block of Phillips Avenue in the Forest Hills neighborhood went up in flames around 5 p.m. Investigators do not yet know what caused the blaze, but no one was injured.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Rev. Anne B. Jolly selected to be next Bishop of Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rev. Anne B. Jolly was selected to be the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio during its 206th annual convention Saturday. She was elected at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower. She is the first woman to be chosen as bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

BMW stolen at gunpoint: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Mathews Avenue. A caller at 8:04 p.m. on Nov. 8 told police he witnessed two people dressed in dark or black clothing get out of a silver sedan with guns, walk toward a black BMW that was parked across the street, and leave in the car. A second caller then contacted the police to report that she was carjacked by suspects wearing dark clothing and ski masks. BMW was able to help the police track the vehicle, and it was recovered unoccupied at about 8:57 p.m., according to a police incident report.
LAKEWOOD, OH

