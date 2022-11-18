Read full article on original website
13 Exciting Concerts to Enjoy the Sounds of the Holiday Season in Northeast Ohio
Sounds of the holiday seasonPhoto by Jens Thekkeveettil on Unsplash. The exhilarating sounds of Christmas fill the air as we begin this magical season. Whether you prefer the classic nostalgic songs or enjoy the energy of more contemporary performances, Northeast Ohio has something for you.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Lizzo coming to Ohio next year during her tour
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The "Rumors" are true! Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo is coming to Ohio next year. As part of her 17-city tour, Lizzo will make a stop at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on May 12, 2023. Tickets for "The Special 2our" went on sale Nov. 18.
Mr. Jingeling unlocks 2022 holiday season activities
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland’s Mr. Jingeling made his debut on Christmas Eve in 1956, the backstory being that he was a key maker for castles and kingdoms who Santa turned to for help when lost his keys to the treasure house of toys. The “keeper of the keys” became...
'A Christmas Story' House update: 'We are not interested in selling to the cast'
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. Despite one actor telling 3News that cast members had interest in purchasing the house from A Christmas Story -- which was put up for sale earlier this week in Cleveland -- a new update posted Friday afternoon to the attraction’s Facebook page says otherwise.
Crumbl opens Detroit Avenue location in Lakewood: Photos
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Temptation will be running high for those Orangetheory folks who now when leaving the popular fitness gym will have to walk past a pizza joint and brand-new cookie bakery. The latter is Crumbl, which opens today (Nov. 18) offering hot and fresh cookies made from scratch. “We’re...
Eat, drink, shop and be merry in Medina
Thanksgiving may be next week but it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Medina. This weekend, the city kicked off the holiday season with their 38th annual Candlelight Walk.
Cleveland Jewish News
WKYC, CJN’s Monica Robins receives Press Club of Cleveland’s Chuck Heaton Award
WKYC health reporter Monica Robins, who writes a monthly health column for the Cleveland Jewish News, received the 2022 Chuck Heaton Award from the Press Club of Cleveland Nov. 16 at The City Club of Cleveland in downtown Cleveland. She was honored during the Press Club Journalism Hall of Fame...
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you like your donuts decadent, you should check out this local staple in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood. Since 1937, Jack Frost has been serving fresh and tasty donuts. Check out their maple bacon raised donut, Fat Elvis donut (a raised donut topped with powdered sugar, peanut butter cream, and bacon bits and stuffed with banana filling), the chocolate-heavy Reese's cup chocolate cream cake donut, and raspberry cheesecake donut. You also can't go wrong with simpler classics like glazed crullers, Boston cream donuts, and chocolate iced cake donuts.
Christmas Connection opens at IX Center
The shopping spree started a little earlier as customers started strolling into the IX Center beginning at 8 a.m. as part of the Cleveland Christmas Connection.
Dancing Cleveland Clinic officer brings smiles to caregivers and visitors: See him in action
CLEVELAND — "Ain’t no party like an 89th Street party!" Now THIS will put a smile on your face. Meet Cleveland Clinic police officer Eric Hudson. He has become known for unleashing feel-good fun as he “delivers high fives, endless dance moves and pure happiness to our caregivers and visitors while he’s working,” according to the Cleveland Clinic in a YouTube video they shared of Hudson in action. “Life is too short not to have fun!”
Indoor bike park in Cleveland offers a space for bikers during winter months
An indoor bike park located inside of a warehouse is sure to keep your wheels spinning during the winter months.
akronlife.com
Don Drumm's Ray of Light
Don Drumm just wants to keep working on the pewter sculpture in front of him. The 87-year-old globally acclaimed sculptor, who is known for pioneering sand-cast aluminum artworks, especially sun faces, still makes art almost every day. Set to be installed this fall in downtown Cuyahoga Falls, his new nearly 20-foot-tall sculpture is made from stainless steel to uniquely reflect sunlight.
Wolstein Center has been a money-eating monster. New CSU arena is needed – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I walked into the Wolstein Center Friday night to catch a little Cleveland State basketball and talk with CSU athletic director Scott Garrett. My first thought entering the building is what I usually think – this was a bad idea when it was built 31 years ago and it’s even worse now.
Tremont townhouse with downtown skyline views can be yours for under $700K: House of the Week
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In real estate, location is everything. And in Cleveland, Tremont is one of the best. Located a stone’s throw from downtown, easily accessible from three major highways and yet nestled in its own corner of the city, the neighborhood is one the region’s most eclectic, brimming with trendy restaurants, bars, art galleries and boutiques. It’s also one of the most active, too, with gyms, parks and a section of the Towpath Trail. And the views can’t be beat. One of the city’s famous Cleveland signs is here.
Fire destroys vacant home on Cleveland's east side
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland firefighters responded to a house fire Friday night that left the structure completely destroyed. Officials tell 3News a vacant home in the 12300 block of Phillips Avenue in the Forest Hills neighborhood went up in flames around 5 p.m. Investigators do not yet know what caused the blaze, but no one was injured.
WKYC
Joe visits TrueNorth in Cleveland Heights to spread some cheer this "Tanksgiving"
Joe visits TrueNorth in Cleveland Heights to surprise customers with a gas gift card this "Tanksgiving"! (Sponsored by TrueNorth)
Rev. Anne B. Jolly selected to be next Bishop of Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rev. Anne B. Jolly was selected to be the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio during its 206th annual convention Saturday. She was elected at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower. She is the first woman to be chosen as bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio.
BMW stolen at gunpoint: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Mathews Avenue. A caller at 8:04 p.m. on Nov. 8 told police he witnessed two people dressed in dark or black clothing get out of a silver sedan with guns, walk toward a black BMW that was parked across the street, and leave in the car. A second caller then contacted the police to report that she was carjacked by suspects wearing dark clothing and ski masks. BMW was able to help the police track the vehicle, and it was recovered unoccupied at about 8:57 p.m., according to a police incident report.
Black Self-Taught Chef Gets Taste of Success Landing Cleveland Cavaliers and Browns Players As Regular Customers
This Black chef in Akron, Ohio, is cooking up a long list of celebrity clients. Dion Millender turned his passion for cooking into a successful business after word spread, prompting the former principal of Firestone High School, Ken Jones, to sample the crispy egg rolls he prepared for his working family class.
Buffalo and Cleveland share a lake, but lake-effect hits way harder in Buffalo
NFL moves this weekend's Cleveland vs. Buffalo game to Detroit as Western New York prepares for feet of snow.
