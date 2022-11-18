Tower Grove House is seen here behind a hedge maze.Andrew Balet, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Missouri Botanical Garden is located at 4344 Shaw Boulevard in St. Louis, Missouri. It's been referred to as Shaw's Garden after founder and philanthropist, Henry Shaw. The land housing the garden was previously owned by Shaw. The image above also includes Shaw's estate house from 1850, an Italian Renaissance villa, that's next to Tower Grove Park. One could say Shaw was the first president of this garden until he died in 1889.

