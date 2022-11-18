Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Help The Hungry “Bakes It To A Million”
(Farmington) The Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction in Farmington was a huge success Saturday, as they officially “Baked It to a Million.” Chris Landrum is the organizer of this years event. She says they are overjoyed with the results. Landrum says months of hard work definitely...
myleaderpaper.com
First part of work on Old Lemay Ferry improvements nearing end
Drivers in the Arnold and Imperial areas who are getting weary of the continued construction on Old Lemay Ferry Road should get something of a holiday treat. The road, which since June has been closed to traffic between East Rock Creek Road to the Timber Creek subdivision, should be open sometime around Christmas, said Kurt Wengert, technical division manager for the Jefferson County Public Works Department.
mymoinfo.com
Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade is coming
The Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade is coming on the Monday after Thanksgiving on November 28th. Mary Zebrowski is the Director of the Twin City Chamber. She shares some of the things to keep in mind for this year’s parade. The Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas...
Water main break causes St. Louis boil order advisory
Overnight, another water main break occurred on Market and 11th. Crews could be seen cleaning up debris from the street.
Polar Express train ride returns with real train trips
A St. Louis holiday tradition returns.
Washington Missourian
MoDOT to host meeting on Route 100 study
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is hosting a public information meeting Thursday, Dec. 1 to share the results of a traffic study it commissioned to improve traffic flow and safety along a nine-mile stretch of Highway 100 from St. Johns Road to Route AT. The open-house style meeting will...
Grand opening for a new restaurant in Ferguson this morning
A one-of-a-kind breakfast experience in Ferguson this morning
kfmo.com
Park Hills Residents Injured
(Jefferson County, MO) Two people from Park Hills, 43 year old Tiffany L. Cochran, and 65 year old Festle O. Moore, are recovering from moderate injuries after they were involved in a one car wreck in Jefferson County Thursday afternoon just before 3:30. Highway Patrol records show Cochran was driving east on Jarvis Road, at Peace Meadows Drive, when the car ran off the right side of the road and smashed into a tree. Cochran and Moore, who were not wearing their seat belts during the accident, were taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
mymoinfo.com
Five Below coming to Crystal City
(Crystal City) Residents traveling through Crystal City and Festus may have noticed the sign along Truman Boulevard stating a Five Below store is coming to the Twin City Mall. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says this will be a nice addition to take on part of the available space.
Best Cheeseburger in Missouri is at a Tiny Drive-In on Route 66?
Looks can be deceiving. If you drive by a small drive-in diner on Route 66 in Missouri, you wouldn't know that the cheeseburger that is created inside is the best one in the state of Missouri, but that's what the claim is. This recent ranking comes courtesy of Yelp. They...
Precautionary boil order issued for parts of St. Louis
The City Water Division has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for portions of its service area due to low water pressure caused by a broken 36” water main.
KMOV
Five taken to hospital after Florissant nursing home fire overnight
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Five residents of a Florissant nursing home were rescued from a fire early Saturday morning. The Florissant Valley Fire Protection District said the sprinkler system was activated at Bentwood Nursing & Rehab Center in the 1500 block of Charbonier Road after the fire started. Fire crews were then able to put out the fire.
mymoinfo.com
Desloge Christmas in the Park Coming Soon
(Desloge) Plans are set for the annual Desloge Christmas in the Park event. It’s scheduled for Saturday, December 3rd and is headed up by Desloge Public Library Head Librarian Misty Boyer. She says one and all are invited. And Boyer says the Santa Parade will get underway at 12:30...
National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveiling
Tower Grove House is seen here behind a hedge maze.Andrew Balet, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Missouri Botanical Garden is located at 4344 Shaw Boulevard in St. Louis, Missouri. It's been referred to as Shaw's Garden after founder and philanthropist, Henry Shaw. The land housing the garden was previously owned by Shaw. The image above also includes Shaw's estate house from 1850, an Italian Renaissance villa, that's next to Tower Grove Park. One could say Shaw was the first president of this garden until he died in 1889.
Demetrious Johnson Foundation delivers 3,000 turkey baskets to St. Louis families
Volunteers with Demetrious Johnson Foundation spent their Saturday delivering more than 3,000 turkey baskets ahead of Thanksgiving.
St. Louis plans to curb problems by merging emergency services together amid 911 concerns
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis proposed plans to merge its various dispatch centers under one roof on Friday to improve the ongoing problems with the city's 911 service. St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley proposed Board Bill 120 and, in that bill, it would help create a Public Safety Answering Point, known as PSAP.
Three vehicle crash this morning in south St. Louis
This morning in North St. Louis, there was a collision involving three vehicles.
feastmagazine.com
The Braided Bakery brings challah, pretzels and more to Festus' Main Street
The Braided Bakery is bringing fresh baked bread to Festus’ Main Street, and, according to reviews, it’s undoubtedly delicious. “This was never in the plan for us,” says Abbie Barton, owner of The Braided Bakery. “I never said, ‘I’m going to start selling bread in my home and then, hopefully, within a year we’ll be in a bakery.’ That was never it. But the demand has been there, and I didn’t realize how much I would enjoy it.”
Live In Your Neighborhood – Eureka, Missouri
Fox 2 brings you a snapshot of St. Louis area neighborhood on Fridays.
