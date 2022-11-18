ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOKI FOX 23

Search carried out for two who disappeared in Turley one year ago

TULSA, Okla. — A search was carried out Saturday by the family of three people who disappeared last year in Tulsa County. Jack Grimes, Dwayne Selby and Dwayne’s mother, Glenda “Cookie” Parton, went missing in late Oct. of 2021. The remains for Grimes were discovered, but Selby and Parton have never been found.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OBI offers chance to win $250 for donating blood

Okla. — The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) is offering the chance for blood donors to win a $250 Visa gift card. Anyone who donates at any donor center or mobile blood drive from Nov. 21 through Nov. 23 will receive a 9-inch pecan pie, a chocolate bar, and a holiday-themed long sleeve shirt.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Heading to Bedlam? Here’s how the roads will look

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has several ongoing construction projects that will impact holiday travel this season, including Saturday’s Bedlam game in Norman. Below are a list of adviosries from ODOT that will impact travel. For current Oklahoma interstate traffic conditions, check https://www.oktraffic.org/. Oklahoma Turnpike...
NORMAN, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OBN seizes more than four pounds of fentanyl pills

Okla. — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) recently seized more than four pounds of fentanyl pills disguised as prescription drugs and ecstasy tablets, according to an OBN Facebook post. The OBN posted the following on the Facebook page, as well as a picture of the pills:. OBN recently...

Comments / 0

Community Policy