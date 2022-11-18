Read full article on original website
bemidjinow.com
Public hearing on proposed changes to Bemidji’s rental code Monday
The Bemidji City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed changes to the city’s rental code in their meeting Monday. At the last meeting, there was some discourse on the issue of changing the occupancy limits from a family or four unrelated adults in a single unit, to an occupancy limit based solely on the square footage of the unit.
valleynewslive.com
Man airlifted after two deer hit garbage truck
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man has serious injuries after a crash with two deer in north central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover on County Road 1 in rural Pequot Lakes just after 6:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18. Deputies arrived...
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Blotter for Thursday, Nov. 17
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Thursday, Nov. 17. Adult male arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW. Welfare Check, 11:47 p.m. Female placed under arrest for multiple offenses...
lptv.org
Brainerd Man Seriously Injured in Rollover Accident
A Brainerd man was seriously injured after colliding with deer and subsequently rolling his vehicle over near Pequot Lakes. According to a press release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 18 at 6:06 a.m., deputies received a report of a vehicle accident in Maple Township on County Road 1. Upon arriving to the scene, officials learned a Waste Partners truck was heading south when two deer entered the roadway. The driver, an unidentified 50-year-old male, ended up colliding with the deer and his vehicle proceeded to rollover, leaving the roadway.
