Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news9.com
Restore Hope Ministries In Tulsa Gives Thanksgiving Baskets To 400 Families
Four hundred families will receive a Thanksgiving meal Tuesday and Wednesday, thanks to Restore Hope Ministries in Tulsa. Restore Hope has been doing this for 30 years and said it’s not just about the food; it’s about showing people someone cares about them. A grand Thanksgiving is not...
news9.com
Watch: John 3:16 Mission Provides Thanksgiving Food To Families In Need
Thousands of Green Country families in need will have a Thanksgiving dinner this year, thanks to the kindness of Oklahomans. Local organizations are feeding people through donations this week to help them enjoy the holiday. Volunteers are packing boxes with all the fixings for a Thanksgiving dinner, and each family will also receive a turkey. Monday is the first day of food basket distribution at Tulsa’s John 3:16 Mission.
news9.com
Gadgets & Tools For The Grill Master
TULSA, Okla. - Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. We're happy to welcome back Joe Davidson from Oklahoma Joe's showing us some of his favorite gadgets you can get this holiday season for the grillmaster or pit boss in your life.
news9.com
Tulsa Police And Residents See More Panhandlers Around The City
If you feel you have seen more panhandlers than usual around Tulsa, you are not alone. Tulsa police said the department is getting more calls about people asking for money, and some News On 6 viewers want to know why they are seeing people claiming to be refugees panhandling around town.
news9.com
TPS Board Member Speaks Out Against McLain High School's Impending Clear Bag Policy
A Tulsa Public Schools board member is speaking out against a new policy that will require students at McLain High School to wear clear backpacks. The new rule has been called insensitive since it would only apply to students at one specific school. Dr. Jennettie Marshall is the board member...
news9.com
Emergency Crews Battle Early-Morning Fire At Tulsa Home
Tulsa Firefighters were called to the scene of an early-morning fire that broke out at a home near East Pine Street and North Harvard Avenue. According to the homeowner, a neighbor noticed the fire and called 911. Crews say nobody was injured and it is currently unclear what caused the...
news9.com
Tracking A Thanksgiving Storm System
TULSA, Okla. - It's a chilly start to the day before some warmer temperatures return toward the afternoon. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. After another chilly start with lows in the 30s, afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s today with sunshine, a few clouds, and a south wind from 10 to 20 mph. South winds will increase speeds slightly, from 15 to 25 mph Wednesday with afternoon highs also in the upper 50s and lower 60s with increasing clouds ahead of the Thanksgiving system that brings shower chances into the area. Thursday morning temps start in the 40s and ending with highs in the lower to mid-50s with gusty northwest winds midday to afternoon behind a departing cold front. Shower chances will remain for part of Friday and early Saturday before departing the state.
news9.com
Washington County Deputies Surprise Community With Thanksgiving Meals
Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s office pulled people over, but they weren’t handing out tickets. Instead, they were handing out Thanksgiving meals. Deputies also visited houses to drop off baskets filled with boxes of stuffing, canned goods, rolls, and turkeys. Tami Downing was pulled over by a...
news9.com
Tulsa Fire Quickly Puts Out Flames At Old South Apartments
At least one apartment unit is damaged after Tulsa firefighters responded to the Old South Apartments near 51st and Yale. Firefighters say heavy smoke was coming from the building when they arrived around 2 p.m. Sunday. They were able to put the fire out while containing most of the damage to a single unit.
news9.com
Firefighters Investigating What Caused Fire At Tulsa Home
A huge house fire in South Tulsa sent heavy black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles Monday afternoon. More than two dozen firefighters were called to the scene and even they struggled to reach parts of the unusually large fire. News On 6's Emory Bryan was...
news9.com
Judge To Make Decision In Tulsa District 5 City Council Race Results
A Tulsa City Council election remains unsettled after a close finish and uncertainty over some voters not being issued municipal ballots. A judge decided Tuesday there were irregularities in the election, while holding off on the decision about whether the election should stand. Grant Miller is the presumptive winner, finishing...
news9.com
2 Serial Burglary Suspects Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa police say two serial burglary suspects are in custody on Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded to calls about a burglary at a hair salon near East 15th Street and South Peoria Avenue, when they arrived on the scene, police say they saw a man run away and get into a silver Toyota.
news9.com
Tulsa Man Sentenced To 1 Year In Jail For Driving Under The Influence With Baby In The Car
TULSA, Okla. - A man is sentenced to one year in the Tulsa County Jail after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of marijuana without a driver's license. Tulsa Police pulled over Ja'von Mitchell back in January for a traffic violation and saw the entire passenger compartment was filled with smoke. The arrest report also said Mitchell's 7-month-old son was in an infant carrier in the backseat. Police say Mitchell did not have a medical marijuana card.
news9.com
Tulsa Police Search For Man Who Led Officers On Overnight Chase
Tulsa Police are investigating after they say a man allegedly led officers on an overnight chase in a stolen vehicle. According to police, the suspect got out of his vehicle near North Kingston Avenue and East Easton Street and ran on foot across I-244. Officers say they then lost sight...
news9.com
Woman Killed After Crash In Wagoner County
A Tulsa woman has died following a crash northeast of Wagoner on Sunday. OHP says Tonya Delozier was on Highway 251-D in the Whitehorn Cove area when she crossed the center line and hit oncoming traffic. The other driver was not hurt, authorities say. Troopers said Delozier was not wearing...
news9.com
Woman Warns Others After Sister Loses Leg From Dog Attack On Tulsa Walking Trail
A Tulsa woman is warning people about the dangers of walking on the Katy Trail after her sister loses her leg to a dog attack. Tammy Copeland was attacked by two pit bulls by her house in West Tulsa on November 7th. She spent a week and a half in...
news9.com
Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Gives Out More Than 600 Turkeys To Families
Tulsa County deputies spent some time handing out Thanksgiving food to folks this weekend. The sheriff's office partnered with the Ministerial Alliance to help give out more than 600 turkeys and side dishes to families. Tulsa Police also helped give out meals.
news9.com
Sapulpa Murder Suspect Booked Into Jail After Girlfriend's Death
Police say the man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend in her Sapulpa house over the weekend is now in jail. Officers arrested Joshua Stafford as he ran from the scene Saturday morning. Police say Stafford and the victim, Brittany Gowdy, had dated for about four months. A family friend said...
news9.com
Police Investigate Armed Robbery At Tulsa QuikTrip
Police are investigating an early-morning armed robbery at a QuikTrip in Tulsa on Tuesday. According to police, a man walked into the convenience store, near East 11th Street and South Delaware Avenue, wearing a green hoodie and a medical facemask and asked to purchase cigarettes. Police say when the clerk placed the cigarettes on the counter, the man lifted his hoodie and revealed a gun and demanded money.
Comments / 0