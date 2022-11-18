Read full article on original website
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
Kevin Conroy has passed away at age 66
Kevin Conroy, famous for lending his voice to many animated renditions of the iconic comic book hero Batman, has passed away at age 66, according to reports by Conroy’s former coworkers. Diane Pershing, who often worked alongside Conroy as the voice of Poison Ivy in many DC Comics animated...
Henry Cavill says he picked the Superman costume he wore in ‘Black Adam’ and ‘never gave up hope’ about returning to the role
Henry Cavill is finally back as Superman, and he recently explained that he was allowed to pick which suit he wore in Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam."
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Marvel Movie He Would Actually Make
Despite previously saying he's got no interest in directing a movie for the House of Ideas, Quentin Tarantino is still spitballing about Marvel movies he would direct. Speaking during an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, Tarantino was asked by film critic/host/noted comic book fan Elvis Mitchell about making one, revealing that in the unlikely event that he actually made a Marvel movie there's only one title he would consider, Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. For old-school Marvel fans, the title was a war comic with the titular Nick Fury and his band of heroes.
Tom Holland's Deleted Venom Cameo Explained by New Rumor
Prior to the release of Venom back in 2018, there were rumors that Tom Holland was going to make a cameo appearance in the film. While none of the people involved have confirmed that there were such plans, it still remains to be a well-known rumor amongst the fandom and now a new report has shed some light on why the alleged plan did not end up happening.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Black Adam Reportedly Banned From China Release
A new report indicates that both Warner Bros. Discovery's Black Adam and Disney's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are being banned from getting a theatrical release in China. Getting American blockbusters into Chinese theaters is often an uphill battle, since there are fairly strict limits on how many foreign films are allowed to enter the marketplace at any given time. That can be even more complex if the movies in question feature themes or imagery that the Chinese government finds offensive. The last six Marvel movies -- everything since Black Widow -- have failed to earn approval to screen in the nation.
James Gunn drops huge hint he may be working on new DC movie character
The hierarchy of power in the DC movie universe has changed forever, and it’s nothing to do with Black Adam or Superman. James Gunn is the new king of the superhero movie franchise, and it looks like he’s got his sights set on bringing a new character to the fore in the near future.
Jason Momoa Reacts to Henry Cavill's Return as Superman (Exclusive)
Jason Momoa hit the red carpet at the premiere of his new film Slumberland without his new pet pig in hand -- although not because he didn't want to. Momoa walked the carpet outside the AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles on Wednesday, decked out in dark purple pajamas, and stopped to talk with ET's Matt Cohen about his new film, and his precious new porcine pal.
Zachary Levi and other Shazam! Fury of the Gods actors write DC's Shazamily Matters special
What better way to get into character
James Gunn’s DC movie plan will be unveiled at the start of 2023
James Gunn is the new head of DC movies, performing a similar role for the DCEU that Kevin Feige does for the MCU. Now, he’s set to unveil his big plans for the franchise at the start of 2023. It’s fair to say that the DC movie universe hasn’t...
Leslie Mann regrets George of the Jungle lion scene
Leslie Mann, who has a new comedy movie out on Netflix called The Bubble, has been reminiscing about appearing in the ’90s classic George of the Jungle while appearing on the best interview show in town – Hot Ones. The Brendan Fraser comedy involved a scene where Mann had to face down a lion, and upon reflection, she feels like it was an unsafe situation.
Namor swims past Aquaman comparisons in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
The aquatic adversary known as Namor, as featured in this weekend's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," is one of those beguiling but strange characters that might make the less seasoned movie watcher momentarily step back and wonder whether to keep going along for the big budget Marvel ride.
Harry Osborn actor not returning for ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’: “I was bummed but I get it”
Scott Porter, who portrayed Harry Osborn in Marvel’s Spider-Man, has revealed that he won’t be reprising the role for the new PS5 sequel. As EuroGamer reports, the actor’s voice was heard in audio logs but only rarely seen as Osborn in the first game, which came out in 2018. However, that title and its follow-up Miles Morales (2020) appeared to set the character up as Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
DCU Fans Berate Joss Whedon's Justice League on 5th Anniversary
There's no two ways about it — Joss Whedon's theatrical cut of Justice League was a colossal failure from top to bottom. A film that could have set the stage for the DC Universe to finally legitimize itself ended up becoming one of the worst, if not the worst comic book film in existence.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Opening Further Cements That Right Now, There’s No Real DC/Marvel Rivalry
Almost every box office analyst knew going into the previous weekend that Ryan Coogler’s highly anticipated Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was going to be number one on the weekend charts. The question basically was, “How much, in total, was this blockbuster going to earn?” And the answer turned out to be, “A lot.” Wakanda Forever banked $180 million domestically and $330 million worldwide in its opening frame. This was slightly less than the $187 million earned by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness during its opening weekend (per BoxOfficeMojo), but more than Thor: Love and Thunder took home in the same frame ($144.1M). Bottom line, it’s been a very good year for Marvel Studios… but one accomplishment notched by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had me feeling really bad for their purported rivals over at DC Films.
Marvel Star Teases That Secret Invasion Is a "Departure" for the MCU
Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is almost upon us, and it is set to bring about some monumental new components to the superhero franchise. Kicking off this latest chapter in the saga will be Secret Invasion, a Disney+ exclusive television series inspired by the comic event of the same name. Ever since the first trailer for Secret Invasion debuted during Marvel's presentation at the D23 Expo earlier this fall, it has been clear that the series will be distinctly different from the MCU installments that preceded it — something that one of its stars, Everett Ross actor Martin Freeman, recently echoed.
The Suicide Squad's Sylvester Stallone Confirms Upcoming DCU Return
With James Gunn and Peter Safran now helming DC Studios, a lot of fans are excited to see which direction they will go for the future of the DCU and which characters will they bring back or introduce to the audience. Now, another notable DCU character has been confirmed to return to the franchise soon according to its portrayer.
Batgirl and Nightwing should be married already
Why is DC dragging its feet when it comes to a Barbara Gordon - Dick Grayson engagement?
Who Is Lobo? Everything You Need to Know About DC Comics' Colorful Antihero
With a new DC Extended Universe (DCEU) in the works that promises to be huge, sights are set on which of the company's legendary heroes and villains could be slated to appear. With fan favorites Superman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the caped crusader himself, Batman, there's already a rich pool from which co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran can choose. One lesser-known pick that's on the minds of diehard DC fans is Lobo. From a misleading name to an ever-changing style in the comic books, this ruthless antihero from the planet Czarnia can be a little hard to pin down, so here's a deeper look at the chaotic bounty hunter from comics and television.
‘Black Panther’: Why Namor May Never Get a Standalone Movie Following His MCU Debut in ‘Wakanda Forever’
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ villain Namor’s arrival was kind of teased in ‘Avengers: Endgame.'
