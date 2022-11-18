Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther’ producer warns you’d better not hold your breath waiting for that Disney Plus spinoff series
When Ryan Coogler was revealed to have signed a first-look development deal with the Disney empire and its many offshoots, the exciting news emerged that a Black Panther spinoff series focusing on Danai Gurira’s Okoye was on the filmmaker’s to-do list. That was all the way back in...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star urges you to buy a ticket so he can get a solo movie
In just a few days, the wait for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be over. The movie continues the earlier story, introduces new characters, and, for one franchise newcomer, comes with hopes enough tickets are sold for him to come back in his own solo story. Star Tenoch Huerta (Namor)...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Makes Waves As Marvel's Only Certified Fresh Film Of 2022
As a sequel to one of the most beloved installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that also serves as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has pretty big shoes to fill in more ways than one. And fans of the MCU should be pleased to note that the film appears to live up to those high expectations, at least if the critical establishment represented on Rotten Tomatoes is to be trusted.
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Marvel Movie He Would Actually Make
Despite previously saying he's got no interest in directing a movie for the House of Ideas, Quentin Tarantino is still spitballing about Marvel movies he would direct. Speaking during an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, Tarantino was asked by film critic/host/noted comic book fan Elvis Mitchell about making one, revealing that in the unlikely event that he actually made a Marvel movie there's only one title he would consider, Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. For old-school Marvel fans, the title was a war comic with the titular Nick Fury and his band of heroes.
The first reviews of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ are in, and it’s being touted as the best MCU film in years
While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a few weeks away from most Marvel fans, however, some critics, and creatives have finally had their chance to see the film at its global premiere, and the reactions are in. The global premiere took place tonight in Hollywood, and all the stars...
Box Office Numbers Prove ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Is Everything You Think It Is
Over the past weekend, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' has been a box office success.
Leslie Mann regrets George of the Jungle lion scene
Leslie Mann, who has a new comedy movie out on Netflix called The Bubble, has been reminiscing about appearing in the ’90s classic George of the Jungle while appearing on the best interview show in town – Hot Ones. The Brendan Fraser comedy involved a scene where Mann had to face down a lion, and upon reflection, she feels like it was an unsafe situation.
All the new Disney movies coming out between now and 2024
A look ahead to the dozens of new Disney movies coming your way
Spirited director Sean Anders on creating a Christmas extravaganza
Sean Anders has forged a career as a writer and director of comedy movies such as Horrible Bosses 2, Daddy’s Home, and Instant Family. His new effort, the Christmas movie Spirited, is a charming twist on A Christmas Carol starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The musical movie is...
An exciting Deadpool 3 cameo might have just leaked
We learned about Deadpool 3’s biggest cameo from the moment Ryan Reynolds announced the sequel’s release date on social media. Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine, and he’ll have a more significant role in the film than a simple cameo. Rumors that followed teased additional exciting cameos from certain Marvel characters without necessarily identifying the characters.
Disenchanted (2022): a bit of a hit-and-miss(enchanted)
With Hocus Pocus 2 and the National Treasure: Edge of History, the House of Mouse is definitely pumping out those legacy sequels/reboots as of late, and you can add Disenchanted to that list. Revisiting a beloved family movie years later with another sequel is always a risk. You’ll either end...
Deadpool Christmas movie was scrapped for a disappointing reason
If you’re a Deadpool fan we’ve got some bad news for you: not only was there meant to be a Deadpool Christmas movie, but it was also scrapped for a totally underwhelming reason. The idea of a Deadpool Christmas movie has been floating around for quite some time now – and there was even the Once Upon a Deadpool, which was designed as a Christmas bonus. But what about a full Deadpool Christmas movie?
Universal Studios Adds a Feature Many Disney Theme Park Fans Hate
The fierce competition between theme parks operated by Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios has led to both companies building huge new areas and adding popular rides at their parks over the past dozen years. Universal Orlando Resort started the proliferation...
Jordan Peele tricked Nope star when offering him the part
One of the stand-outs of Jordan Peele’s science fiction horror movie Nope was Brandon Perea as Angel. The electronics store employee becomes an ally to brother-and-sister duo OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald (Keke Palmer) in their UFO investigations. But Jordan Peele recently shared how he faked-out Perea at his call-back, when Peele knew that Perea already had the part.
Doctor Who: who is the 15th Doctor’s companion?
Who is the 15th Doctor’s companion? After so many months of mystery, we suddenly seem to know quite a lot about the future of Doctor Who. For a start, we know that Jodie Whittaker’s 13th Doctor regenerated into David Tennant as the 14th Doctor, in her final episode The Power of the Doctor.
The Avengers: Endgame moment that teased Namor's arrival in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Back in Avengers: Endgame, the Sub-Mariner's appearance in the MCU was teased – but not confirmed because of a larger issue. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is well known for its Easter eggs – just think back to how Stephen Strange was first mentioned in Captain America: The Winter Solider, itself released before a Doctor Strange movie was confirmed to be in development. It's perhaps no surprise, then, that Namor's appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was signposted back in Avengers: Endgame.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' may become Marvel's 11th billion-dollar movie: 'They are the epitome of box office success'
With the release of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" this week, Marvel Studios will welcome the 30th entry into its ever-growing cinematic universe. The home of characters like Spider-Man and Captain America has almost single-handedly transformed the blockbuster moviegoing experience into the domain of superheroes and franchise entertainment. And that has...
Harley Quinn season 4 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more
What is the Harley Quinn season 4 release date? Let’s be honest, after HBO cancelled the Batgirl DC movie, Gotham fans have been living with anxiety when it comes to our favourite animated series, Harley Quinn. However, rejoice, mayhem-making fans, because the clown queen of Gotham isn’t going away anytime soon.
Disney’s Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar dealmaker Bob Iger returns as CEO in ‘amazing’ company twist
The world of film has been left stunned by the news that Bob Iger will return to Disney as CEO.Disney announced the news on Sunday (20 November), revealing that Bob Chapek had chosen to leave the company.“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” Susan Arnold, chairman of the board, said in a statement. “The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period.”Iger’s...
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 will reveal huge Rocket mystery
The final Guardians of the Galaxy MCU movie (no, not the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special) will reveal a major mystery that’s been pretty much ignored since the very start. The Guardians of the Galaxy movies began back in 2014, and were a huge unexpected hit. The two...
