ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanracehorse.com

Horseshoe Indianapolis Donates $10,000 to Indianapolis Mounted Patrol

Each year, Horseshoe Indianapolis earmarks donations to equine specific causes in Central Indiana. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Mounted Patrol is currently working on a relocation site for their horses and headquarters and Horseshoe Indianapolis provided a $10,000 toward the cause. IMPD Mounted Patrol is a vital service in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indy Parks holding drive-thru turkey giveaways

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is providing a community service Saturday by giving away free turkeys in drive-thru lines at two different parks at two separate times. People are encouraged to line up early at Watkins Park on the northwest side Saturday morning or Frederick Douglass Park on the northeast side Saturday afternoon. Supplies are limited and turkey distribution will begin at the designated event start times.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Local Weather History: The Weather Behind the August 17, 1859 Attempted Airmail Carry by Balloon at Lafayette

Original pieces of mail from the flight.... To big fanfare & in front of an estimated crowd of 10,000 in downtown Lafayette, The Jupiter, set fourth on an amazing feat for the time. John Wise, considered the father of ballooning, set fourth to make a delivery of 120 pieces of mail in New York from Lafayette. An historic first, it would be the first time mail would attempt to be delivered by air after jet streams were discovered & the premise of potential balloon travel was realized.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Local church giving away free winter clothing

A local Lafayette church is giving back to the community each week with a shop full of donated clothes and household items. A local Lafayette church is giving back to the community each week with a shop full of donated clothes and household items.
LAFAYETTE, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana Pork donates ham to feed hungry Hoosiers

INDIANA – Indiana Pork proudly joins the National Pork Producers Council’s “Give-a-Ham” challenge. This is a national social media campaign encouraging pig farmers and those involved in the pork industry to donate pork to organizations serving the food insecure, and challenging others to follow suit with a donation of pork.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

140+-year-old temperature record holds

INDIANAPOLIS – Just 6 years ago we were in the 70s, a much different feel from where we are today with highs in the 30s! With the cold air sticking around, lows tonight will be cold but not record-breaking. Record high temperature: 75° (2016) Record low temperature: 5°...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

‘UnPHILtered’: Dr. Jerome Adams on how to avoid getting flu

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What can you do to protect yourself from getting sick amid the flu activity in Indiana?. Dr. Jerome Adams, WISH-TV medical expert and a former U.S. surgeon general, talked with News 8 on Thursday’s “UnPHILtered” on “News 8 at 11 p.m.”. Learn...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Brownsburg Schools responds to high school threat and fake alerts

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Brownsburg Community School Corporation is responding to a threat and then a fake response to the threat made to look like it came from the district. On Thursday afternoon, a Brownsburg High School student made a threat. By Thursday evening, the school district's police and local law enforcement found the threat was not credible.
BROWNSBURG, IN
readthereporter.com

When was Thanksgiving first proclaimed in Indiana?

1832 – A group of nine men met at the home of Pastor James Thomson in Crawfordsville to form the Wabash Teachers Seminary and Manual Labor College. Since 1851, the school has been known as Wabash College. The first professor was Caleb Mills, who arrived in 1833. 1858 –...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Central Indiana will near 60 degrees this week

INDIANAPOLIS — We wrapped up the weekend with a good dose of sunshine and every bit of it was needed after the coldest morning in Indianapolis since March 12. The morning of low 13° in Indianapolis was closer to the daily record of 8° than the daily average low of 33°. This was due to a clear sky, light wind, and very dry air that featured dewpoints below zero this afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Carroll County prepares for hearing into Delphi murders case

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Carroll County officials are meeting this week to determine how to handle the anticipated rush of media and onlookers who will throng to the county courthouse in downtown Delphi next Tuesday for the first public hearing into the case of the man accused of killing two girls near the Monon High […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy