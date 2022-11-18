Read full article on original website
americanracehorse.com
Horseshoe Indianapolis Donates $10,000 to Indianapolis Mounted Patrol
Each year, Horseshoe Indianapolis earmarks donations to equine specific causes in Central Indiana. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Mounted Patrol is currently working on a relocation site for their horses and headquarters and Horseshoe Indianapolis provided a $10,000 toward the cause. IMPD Mounted Patrol is a vital service in...
Thousands of Indiana kids need homes, some were officially adopted Friday
The courtroom was decorated with balloons, streamers and banners as families, loved ones, case managers and others gathered in the courtroom.
Indy Parks holding drive-thru turkey giveaways
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is providing a community service Saturday by giving away free turkeys in drive-thru lines at two different parks at two separate times. People are encouraged to line up early at Watkins Park on the northwest side Saturday morning or Frederick Douglass Park on the northeast side Saturday afternoon. Supplies are limited and turkey distribution will begin at the designated event start times.
WLFI.com
Local Weather History: The Weather Behind the August 17, 1859 Attempted Airmail Carry by Balloon at Lafayette
Original pieces of mail from the flight.... To big fanfare & in front of an estimated crowd of 10,000 in downtown Lafayette, The Jupiter, set fourth on an amazing feat for the time. John Wise, considered the father of ballooning, set fourth to make a delivery of 120 pieces of mail in New York from Lafayette. An historic first, it would be the first time mail would attempt to be delivered by air after jet streams were discovered & the premise of potential balloon travel was realized.
Residents have mixed reaction about planned resource center in Plainfield
There are frustrations from neighbors both for and against a proposal for the re-zoning of a former church in Plainfield. Family Promise Resource Center is hoping to move in.
WLFI.com
Local church giving away free winter clothing
A local Lafayette church is giving back to the community each week with a shop full of donated clothes and household items.
Thanksgiving carryout meals available throughout central Indiana
Looking for a hot meal for yourself and family on Thanksgiving without the hassle of cooking is becoming easier by the year.
wbiw.com
Indiana Pork donates ham to feed hungry Hoosiers
INDIANA – Indiana Pork proudly joins the National Pork Producers Council’s “Give-a-Ham” challenge. This is a national social media campaign encouraging pig farmers and those involved in the pork industry to donate pork to organizations serving the food insecure, and challenging others to follow suit with a donation of pork.
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
5 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
Fox 59
140+-year-old temperature record holds
INDIANAPOLIS – Just 6 years ago we were in the 70s, a much different feel from where we are today with highs in the 30s! With the cold air sticking around, lows tonight will be cold but not record-breaking. Record high temperature: 75° (2016) Record low temperature: 5°...
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Dr. Jerome Adams on how to avoid getting flu
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What can you do to protect yourself from getting sick amid the flu activity in Indiana?. Dr. Jerome Adams, WISH-TV medical expert and a former U.S. surgeon general, talked with News 8 on Thursday’s “UnPHILtered” on “News 8 at 11 p.m.”. Learn...
Brownsburg Schools responds to high school threat and fake alerts
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Brownsburg Community School Corporation is responding to a threat and then a fake response to the threat made to look like it came from the district. On Thursday afternoon, a Brownsburg High School student made a threat. By Thursday evening, the school district's police and local law enforcement found the threat was not credible.
UR 'at capacity;' no on-campus options left for students who missed initial interest phase
Purdue University Residences is no longer allowing students who did not sign up for the initial interest phase in October sign housing contracts for the 2023-24 year. UR sent an email Thursday night to students who logged into the university housing portal after the first interest phase — which ran from Oct. 12 to 23 — telling them that on-campus housing is at capacity.
readthereporter.com
When was Thanksgiving first proclaimed in Indiana?
1832 – A group of nine men met at the home of Pastor James Thomson in Crawfordsville to form the Wabash Teachers Seminary and Manual Labor College. Since 1851, the school has been known as Wabash College. The first professor was Caleb Mills, who arrived in 1833. 1858 –...
cbs4indy.com
Judge hears arguments as Indiana doctor tries to stop AG from obtaining patient records
INDIANAPOLIS – A legal battle between the Indiana attorney general and an Indianapolis doctor who became part of the national abortion debate has reached a Marion County courtroom. Attorney General Todd Rokita (R-Indiana) announced an investigation into Dr. Caitlin Bernard after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape...
Judge overseeing Delphi case requests Richard Allen be present for hearing
A special judge overseeing the case against Richard Allen, the man accused of murdering teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017, has requested that he be present during a hearing next week.
WISH-TV
What experience do court-appointed lawyers in Delphi murders case bring to the table?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After learning this week that the judge in the Delphi murders case appointed two public defenders for suspect Richard Allen, I-Team 8 started looking into the cases that Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi have handled. Richard Allen, 50, was arrested on Oct. 28 and the announcement...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Central Indiana will near 60 degrees this week
INDIANAPOLIS — We wrapped up the weekend with a good dose of sunshine and every bit of it was needed after the coldest morning in Indianapolis since March 12. The morning of low 13° in Indianapolis was closer to the daily record of 8° than the daily average low of 33°. This was due to a clear sky, light wind, and very dry air that featured dewpoints below zero this afternoon.
Carroll County prepares for hearing into Delphi murders case
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Carroll County officials are meeting this week to determine how to handle the anticipated rush of media and onlookers who will throng to the county courthouse in downtown Delphi next Tuesday for the first public hearing into the case of the man accused of killing two girls near the Monon High […]
