Video: Controversial Ejection In Bengals vs. Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals are going to hold on against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Pittsburgh made a late run at a comeback, but ultimately, Cincinnati was able to secure an onside kick and secure the road game victory. On that onside kick, a Steelers player was ejected for a...
How the Bengals won their first AFC North game of the season vs. the Steelers: By the numbers
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania -- Whenever the Bengals and Steelers meet up, fans know a slugfest will ensue. That’s exactly what happened Sunday as the Bengals earned their first win against an AFC North team with a 37-30 victory on the road. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow shined in his 17th consecutive...
Bengals’ chances of beating Steelers just skyrocketed after latest news
The Cincinnati Bengals have made it official. Defensive tackle D.J. Reader is making his return ahead of Sunday’s clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Earlier in the week, Bengals HC Zac Taylor shared he was optimistic about Reader’s status after the bye week. On Saturday, he was activated to the 53-man roster as reported by The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr.
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 11/20/2022
Year after year, these two AFC North rivals display some of the most physical football played in the league and shouldn’t be expected to be any different when the Cincinnati Bengals travel to the Steel City to do war with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Bengals-Steelers prediction and pick will be made.
Update: Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return for Bengals in Week 11
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return to Sunday's Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mixon suffered a concussion during Sunday's game and was not able to return to the game. Samaje Perine will take over as the team's lead back for the remainder of the contest.
Twitter reactions to Bengals beating Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals ran away with their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half. If it wasn’t for a very late touchdown by the Steelers, the game would have looked like it actually played out, a second half whooping. Here are some of the best tweets from...
AFC Notes: Browns, Deshaun Watson, Ravens, Steelers
Browns WR Amari Cooper is excited to build chemistry with QB Deshaun Watson. “I’ve thought about that,” Cooper said, via Akron Beacon Journal. “I mean, I didn’t practice yesterday, but after practice and everything like that, just whatever it takes, talking to him, getting more reps in after practice. It’s actually something I’m really excited about.”
Bengals lock things down in the second half: Bengals vs. Steelers quick takes
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — The Bengals had flashbacks on Sunday to their ugly season-opening loss against Pittsburgh when they gave up 10 points in the final two minutes of the first half. There was a blown coverage that allowed Steelers wide receiver George Pickens to score, and they added a...
Bengals won't reveal who will punt vs. Steelers in Week 11
The Cincinnati Bengals won’t reveal who will actually punt in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After a miserable start for the punting unit this season before the bye, it seemed obvious the coaching staff would swap out veteran Kevin Huber in favor of Drue Chrisman. Comments from the...
Three keys: How the Bengals can beat the Steelers to get first win in AFC North play
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-6) on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium and it’s a must-win for the Bengals. Cincinnati is 0-3 in the AFC North and looking for its first win in the division. Given there’s only eight games left in the regular season, the Bengals need to start rattling off wins to make the postseason.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — With one story, everything is about to change on the NHL trade market. Our colleague, Jimmy Murphy in Boston, didn’t drop a bombshell, but he stopped just short. The NHL trade rumors are about to pick up around Patrick Kane, and the Boston Bruins’ red-hot start puts them at the top of the list. Ryan Reynolds, the wisecracking former star of Two Guys a Girl and Pizza Place (plus some other stuff I’ve never heard of), is meeting with potential Ottawa Senators ownership groups. The Washington Capitals are getting lowercased and lost again. And, the Pittsburgh Penguins pulled a Ric Flair and finished a full 60 minutes, to the delight of themselves and their coach.
Steelers Rookie DL DeMarvin Leal Says He’s “Close” To 100% After Meniscus Injury
On Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie defensive lineman, DeMarvin Leal returned to practice. While he still remains on IR, it opened up the 21-day window in which he must be activated in order to return to the field this season. He’s been out since the team’s Week 5 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, when he suffered a knee injury.
