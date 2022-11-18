WINNIPEG, Manitoba — With one story, everything is about to change on the NHL trade market. Our colleague, Jimmy Murphy in Boston, didn’t drop a bombshell, but he stopped just short. The NHL trade rumors are about to pick up around Patrick Kane, and the Boston Bruins’ red-hot start puts them at the top of the list. Ryan Reynolds, the wisecracking former star of Two Guys a Girl and Pizza Place (plus some other stuff I’ve never heard of), is meeting with potential Ottawa Senators ownership groups. The Washington Capitals are getting lowercased and lost again. And, the Pittsburgh Penguins pulled a Ric Flair and finished a full 60 minutes, to the delight of themselves and their coach.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO