Sara Elizabeth Melson
Sara Elizabeth “Libby” Melson, age 71, of Powells Point, NC died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Currituck Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Jarvisburg, NC on August 30, 1951 to the late James A. Melson and Statha Mae Biggs Melson. Libby collected dolls and absolutely loved Elvis. A quiet soul and very family oriented, she was everyone’s favorite aunt/caretaker. She collected donations for children’s charities and was a very caring person with a huge heart.
Island Farm to host ‘Christmas on the North End’ this December
On December 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, Island Farm will host “Christmas on the North End,” an event focused on historic holiday traditions in the early days on the Outer Banks. On the first Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in December, costumed interpreters at Island Farm will share how Roanoke Island families celebrated the Christmas holiday in the mid-1800s. The homeplace will be decorated and lit by candlelight, while Farm interpreters demonstrate traditional mid-19th century traditions of food, celebration, and holiday craft. Guests will be able to visit with St. Nicholas, enjoy fresh cider, sugar cookies, a bonfire, and musket firing! Additional activities will include candle making, ornament crafting, and grapevine wreath making. Mark your calendar for Island Farm’s last event of the year, to commemorate the holiday season in warmth and celebration.
Winter sound, park clean-up to take place December 10 in Duck
The Town of Duck has announced that their winter town park/sound clean up is scheduled for Saturday, December 10 (with a tentative rain date of December 17). The cleanup will start at 10:00 a.m. and is aimed to be completed by noon with lunch being provided for all of those that can help.
Museum of the Albemarle’s Holiday Open House set for December 3
Christmas lovers of all ages are invited to convene at the Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City for their Annual Holiday Open House – “Back to 1970s Christmas” on Saturday, December 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
