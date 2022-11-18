Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
W.Va. State Auditor's Office conducting 'active and open review' of Charleston finances
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eyewitness News has learned from multiple sources that the West Virginia State Auditor's Office has an "active and open review" of Charleston's finances taking place. Depending upon what is found, the next step could be an official investigation. In addition, thousands of dollars of your...
School will be in session in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Monday despite bus driver shortage
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Schools (KCS) says students will return to classrooms as normal on Monday. The school system says all bus service updates were delivered via call system on Sunday afternoon. KCS asks that parents check their voicemails for those messages if they missed the call. For those who have not […]
West Virginia councilman resigns amid theft allegations
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — There is a vacancy on Huntington City Council after former Councilman Dale Anderson resigned amid theft allegations. Officials with the City of Huntington, West Virginia, said the former councilman’s resignation was effective Friday. Anderson, a Republican, was elected to the seat in 2020 to represent an area that includes the Guyandotte […]
wchsnetwork.com
Officials at West Virginia State, Bluefield State look forward to opportunities with federal grant for international education
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University and Bluefield State University are receiving federal grant money to expand international education opportunities for students. The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC), West Virginia State University (WVSU) and Bluefield State University (BSU) have received a $210,000 two-year grant from the...
Fire destroys West Virginia church, cause under investigation
POCA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A church in Putnam County has been destroyed in a fire that broke out on Saturday afternoon. Station 80 Nitro Fire Department Firefighters along with the Poca Volunteer Fire Department and other departments from Putnam and Kanawha County responded to the structure fire. Officials with...
lootpress.com
Charleston Woman Sentenced to Prison for Role in Multi-State Methamphetamine Trafficking Organization
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Denise Marie Cottrill, 64, of Charleston, was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Cottrill admitted to a role in a large-volume drug trafficking organization (DTO) that operated in Kanawha County.
wchstv.com
All Kanawha County schools will be open on Monday, Nov. 21, school system says
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County Schools said all county schools will be open Monday, Nov. 21. School officials said in a Facebook post that any bus service updates were delivered Sunday afternoon through the district’s callout system and advised people to check for those messages. “If...
wchstv.com
Funding approved for the demolition of nine Kanawha County properties
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Officials in Kanawha County have approved funding for the demolition of nine buildings in the region. The Kanawha County Commission Regional Development Authority approved nine demolition grant applications at a Regional Development Authority meeting conducted on Thursday, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Commission.
q95fm.net
Drug-Trafficking Organization Taken Down In Mingo County
A drug-trafficking organization was recently taken down in Mingo County. The overnight operation was the result of an investigation that had been active for over two-years. Several agencies made a coordinated effort in this operation, including the U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, CUFFED Task Force, Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, and members of the DEA alongside the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force.
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston man sentenced for wire fraud involving COVID-19 money
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man was ordered today to pay restitution and sentenced to federal probation for wire fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office on Thursday, Malik Breckenridge, 26, of Charleston, was ordered to pay $41,666 in restitution and sentenced to five years of federal probation, including eight months on home detention, for wire fraud.
Kanawha County, West Virginia, commissioners sue Capitol Flea Market owners over flooding issue
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission says it is suing the owners of Capitol Flea Market and the property it sits on. The Kanawha County Office of Planning and Community Development says heavy flooding in August that happened along Greenbrier Street in Charleston during an excessive rain on Aug. 15, 2022, was […]
US Marshals and Mingo County Sheriff’s Office Take Down Drug Trafficking Organization
WILLIAMSON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a press release from the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force, multiple people have been arrested in connection to drug trafficking. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force, and the...
Person of interest sought in connection to Huntington, West Virginia fire
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Officials are looking for information on a person of interest allegedly connected to a fire that happened in October 2022 in Huntington. The Huntington Police Department says the fire was in the early morning of Oct. 24 in the 1100 block of 6th Avenue. Anyone with information is being urged to […]
WSAZ
Coonskin Park visitors concerned about proposed CRW expansion plan, officials clarify
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The deadline is approaching to submit feedback on West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s (CRW) expansion plan, to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). A community group in Kanawha County is working to save a portion of Coonskin Park that could be affected by the project if it is approved. Chad Cordell said Coonskin Park has been an essential part of his life in Charleston.
WSAZ
9 homes up for faster demolition with Kanawha Co. program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Not only are abandoned properties an eyesore for neighbors but they can also be safety hazards. A new program this year in Kanawha County is working to bring down some of those buildings faster. Nine homes were approved for demolition through the program by the Kanawha County Commission’s Redevelopment Authority.
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Lengthy drug investigation leads to several arrests in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Several people were arrested in a drug raid in Mingo County that resulted from a lengthy investigation. Law enforcement at the scene said they hoped to make more arrests overnight. Several agencies, including the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force and the Mingo County Sheriff’s...
wchstv.com
Huntington City Council votes to file ethics complaint following member's resignation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 9:45 p.m., 11/18/22. City leaders in Huntington have voted to file a formal complaint regarding the expenditures of a former City Council member. Dale Anderson resigned from his position on Huntington City Council Friday morning leaving an open seat for District 9, according to...
2 people dead after shooting in Portsmouth, Ohio
UPDATE (Nov. 20, 2022, at 4:13 p.m.): The Portsmouth Police Department says two men are dead after shots were fired downtown in the 700 block of Chillicothe Street. Callers reported to 911 that the shooting occurred just outside of Frank N Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m., Portsmouth PD says. Portsmouth PD says that upon arrival […]
WVU Medicine, Thomas Health acquisition means big medical changes in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The merger of two of West Virginia’s biggest employers is almost final, and with it will come some big health care changes. Given the unhealthy nature of West Virginia, it’s no surprise that the largest industry in the state is health care. Earlier this year, the state’s biggest employer WVU Health […]
Deputies search for suspect after ‘suspicious vehicle’ call in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for at least one suspect involved in an early-morning chase. It started on Goff Mountain Rd. just before 4:30 a.m. Officials tell us it came in as a call about a suspicious vehicle that was circling the parking lot of a business in the area. […]
Comments / 2