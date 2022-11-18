ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

Comments / 2

WTRF- 7News

West Virginia councilman resigns amid theft allegations

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — There is a vacancy on Huntington City Council after former Councilman Dale Anderson resigned amid theft allegations. Officials with the City of Huntington, West Virginia, said the former councilman’s resignation was effective Friday. Anderson, a Republican, was elected to the seat in 2020 to represent an area that includes the Guyandotte […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Officials at West Virginia State, Bluefield State look forward to opportunities with federal grant for international education

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University and Bluefield State University are receiving federal grant money to expand international education opportunities for students. The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC), West Virginia State University (WVSU) and Bluefield State University (BSU) have received a $210,000 two-year grant from the...
INSTITUTE, WV
Charleston Woman Sentenced to Prison for Role in Multi-State Methamphetamine Trafficking Organization

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Denise Marie Cottrill, 64, of Charleston, was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Cottrill admitted to a role in a large-volume drug trafficking organization (DTO) that operated in Kanawha County.
CHARLESTON, WV
All Kanawha County schools will be open on Monday, Nov. 21, school system says

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County Schools said all county schools will be open Monday, Nov. 21. School officials said in a Facebook post that any bus service updates were delivered Sunday afternoon through the district’s callout system and advised people to check for those messages. “If...
Funding approved for the demolition of nine Kanawha County properties

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Officials in Kanawha County have approved funding for the demolition of nine buildings in the region. The Kanawha County Commission Regional Development Authority approved nine demolition grant applications at a Regional Development Authority meeting conducted on Thursday, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Commission.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Drug-Trafficking Organization Taken Down In Mingo County

A drug-trafficking organization was recently taken down in Mingo County. The overnight operation was the result of an investigation that had been active for over two-years. Several agencies made a coordinated effort in this operation, including the U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, CUFFED Task Force, Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, and members of the DEA alongside the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Charleston man sentenced for wire fraud involving COVID-19 money

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man was ordered today to pay restitution and sentenced to federal probation for wire fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office on Thursday, Malik Breckenridge, 26, of Charleston, was ordered to pay $41,666 in restitution and sentenced to five years of federal probation, including eight months on home detention, for wire fraud.
CHARLESTON, WV
Coonskin Park visitors concerned about proposed CRW expansion plan, officials clarify

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The deadline is approaching to submit feedback on West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s (CRW) expansion plan, to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). A community group in Kanawha County is working to save a portion of Coonskin Park that could be affected by the project if it is approved. Chad Cordell said Coonskin Park has been an essential part of his life in Charleston.
CHARLESTON, WV
9 homes up for faster demolition with Kanawha Co. program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Not only are abandoned properties an eyesore for neighbors but they can also be safety hazards. A new program this year in Kanawha County is working to bring down some of those buildings faster. Nine homes were approved for demolition through the program by the Kanawha County Commission’s Redevelopment Authority.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
2 people dead after shooting in Portsmouth, Ohio

UPDATE (Nov. 20, 2022, at 4:13 p.m.): The Portsmouth Police Department says two men are dead after shots were fired downtown in the 700 block of Chillicothe Street. Callers reported to 911 that the shooting occurred just outside of Frank N Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m., Portsmouth PD says. Portsmouth PD says that upon arrival […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH

