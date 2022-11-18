ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware Covid case count declines for 4th straight month

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) reported that the statewide seven-day average of new positive Covid-19 cases has decreased for the fourth consecutive month. Hospitalizations and deaths related to Covid-19 have remained low over the same time period. Average new positive cases are lowest in Kent County, with Sussex...
