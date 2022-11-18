Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Families are dashing through the snow for race at Franke Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite the cold weather, families are getting their steps in Saturday at a holiday-themed race. Fort4Fitness is again holding the family-friendly 5k, Winter Wonder Dash, at Franke Park ahead of the opening of Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights. The route starts in the...
WANE-TV
Get ready to shop small with Holly Shopping
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Downtown Fort Wayne is getting ready for a busy week. Night of Lights is on Wednesday, but local businesses get ready for Days of Holly Shopping after that. Learn more about how you can participate in the interview above. The Days of Holly Shopping...
WANE-TV
Travel Advisory lifted in Allen County after slick conditions
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — More snow caused area roads to become slick and hazardous Friday morning, which prompted the Allen County Office of Homeland Security to issue a Travel Advisory. The Travel Advisory was lifted around 12:45 p.m. There were numerous reports of crashes and slide-offs throughout Fort...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Morning crash knocks crossing guard out of chair
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of Third St. and Sherman Blvd. on Friday, Nov. 18, around 8:30 a.m. An SUV struck a crossing guard, knocking her out of her chair. Officials say no serious injuries were...
wfft.com
Travel advisory issued for Allen County has been lifted
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A winter weather Travel Advisory has been issued for Allen County. Light snow and some accumulated ice along with frozen road surfaces are contributing to multiple crashes. Drivers must slow down and use caution during morning commutes. This is the second morning that there has...
WANE-TV
Registration still open for Galloping Gobbler
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual Thanksgiving Day tradition is set, and it has nothing to do with eating. The Galloping Gobbler race is set for Turkey Day and registration is still open. Learn more in the interview above. The Galloping Gobbler is on Thanksgiving Day. The race...
wboi.org
Progress on fixing, reopening Fox Island revealed
Allen County’s Fox Island Park remains closed after being devastated by the derecho that hit the park this summer. But the Allen County Parks Board is not giving up opening the park again. “The park as we knew it on the 13th will never be the same, at least...
wfft.com
Lane restrictions on Covington Road start Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Covington Road starting Monday. The restrictions will affect the section of road between Candlewick Drive and Copper Hill Run. AEP will be working on power lines. Weather permitting, crews should have the work done Friday, December 30.
WANE-TV
WATCH: Fantasy of Lights switched on for holiday season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fantasy of Lights kicked off its 28th season Sunday night featuring over 150 scenes for holiday-light-lovers. The Fantasy of Lights opened up a few days earlier as compared to years past, per a media release. Traditionally, the nearly two-mile route opens the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. This year, attendees can expect to see “new, fun, light-hearted displays,” including 25 more scenes than in 2021.
WANE-TV
Slick roads lead to crashes in Fort Wayne area
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Snow and sub-freezing temps caused dangerous driving conditions in Fort Wayne and the surrounding area Thursday morning. Pavement on bridges and overpasses were icy in many areas. Slick conditions may have contributed to a crash on Bass Road over I-69. A motorist told WANE 15 the bridge was iced over. Road crews put sand down as a result of the crash.
WANE-TV
Honor Flight Northeast Indiana to add 5th flight to 2023 schedule
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Thanks to a local radio station’s fundraiser, Honor Flight Northeast Indiana announced it will be adding a fifth Honor Flight to its schedule in 2023. The additional flight will be dedicated to veterans who have received a Purple Heart medal, which is only...
WANE-TV
Country Heritage Winery location in downtown Fort Wayne officially opens
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Country Heritage Winery location in downtown Fort Wayne that was announced in October has officially opened, according to the winery’s Facebook page. Although Country Heritage Winery has other locations, including one in LaOtto, Indiana, this location provides a unique feature as it...
WANE-TV
Volunteers hand out 500+ frozen turkeys in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking for a Thanksgiving turkey, you have the chance to get one for free Saturday morning. The Impact Center is giving away about 580 turkeys, thanks to collections from volunteers and donors spreading holiday cheer. Just drive your car up to the building and a volunteer will hand you a frozen turkey so you can be prepared ahead of Thursday’s holiday.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Cebolla’s location shuttered due to cockroaches
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the Fort Wayne Cebolla’s locations has been closed by the Allen County Health Department. The health department closed the location at 602 E. Dupont Road on Monday after an inspection. A sign on the door of the establishment indicated an inspection showed cockroaches.
westbendnews.net
Christmas at the Old Fort
Welcome the holidays with fun and festivities at the Old Fort! Enjoy learning how Christmas was celebrated during the 1700s and 1800s. Visit with the artisans and see their hand-crafted items. Pick up a sweet treat from the bake sale and check out the Old Fort merchandise. Warm up by the fire as we deck the halls. History and the holidays come to life at the Old Fort!
WANE-TV
18th annual ‘Christmas on Broadway’ returns to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A sign that Christmas is near, the 18th annual “Christmas on Broadway” event returned to Fort Wayne Friday. A 35-foot-tall Colorado Blue Spruce tree was lit up with over 40,000 lights as part of the festivities. The tree is located right outside...
WOWO News
Early morning standoff ends with arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Officers arrested a man after a standoff with police early Sunday morning. It started around 2:36 AM when Fort Wayne dispatch received a call from a woman saying she was in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend who had been drinking. She indicated that 30 minutes prior to the call, her boyfriend threatened to shoot her. Her boyfriend then went outside of the residence and shot his gun, went back inside the residence, and hit her. The woman went to a gas station that was close by and called the police.
Longtime local meteorologist is retiring
Michael Lewis has reached many people and left a lasting legacy at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.
Experience International Fare Without Leaving Indiana
Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne invites the campus and community to get a taste of international cooking through the Special Cuisines program. Culinary students take turns preparing and serving themed meals for class credit in a project-based learning experience. The students rotate through various positions in the kitchen and dining room, creating a full-service restaurant atmosphere.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne woman convicted of killing boyfriend with sharp comb
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA and AP) — A Fort Wayne woman has been convicted of killing her boyfriend, who was stabbed to death last year with the sharp metal point of a comb. An Allen County jury deliberated for about an hour Thursday night before convicting Sierra M. Hernandez, 27, of one count of murder, The Journal Gazette reported.
Comments / 0