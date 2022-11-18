ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean McDermott rules three Bills players out vs. Browns

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Buffalo Bills are out three starting defenders against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11.

When the Bills (6-3) host the Browns (3-6)… in Detroit… (due to snow relocation), the team will be without linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, cornerback Tre’Davious White, and defensive end Greg Rousseau.

Edmunds was injured in the Bills’ last contest against the Minnesota Vikings. He re-aggravated a groin issue. As potentially a sign that Edmunds would sit out, the team added former linebacker AJ Klein to the roster via the wavier wire on Thursday.

Rousseau has now missed multiple missed multiple games doe to an ankle injury. However, that is unsurprising considering his previous “week-to-week” designation.

White returned to practice from his season-ending ACL injury he suffered on Thanksgiving Day last season. If White plays in Buffalo’s next contest, it would be almost a year to the day after his original injury because the Bills’ next game is against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day 2022.

On the positive side of things, McDermott did not rule safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) out. He has missed multiple games in 2022 due to various injuries and could be slated to return.

The team will provide a full updated injury report on Friday afternoon. Bills Wire will provide updates when that information is made available.

