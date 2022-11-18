ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
614now.com

This Columbus bar is hosting an all Taylor Swift dance party

If you’re feeling particularly 22 next month, we have just the thing for you. Ace of Cups will be hosting Swiftmas, an energetic dance party featuring music exclusively from Taylor Swift. Swiftmas, an 18 and up event, will take place on Dec. 2 at 8 p.m,, and admission will...
