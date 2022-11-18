Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Argentina considers reinstating exchange rate for soybean sector -source
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Argentina is considering reinstating a special exchange rate for soybean producers in a bid to boost exports, a government source with knowledge of the plan told Reuters on Friday, as the country needs grains export dollars to replenish its reserves. "It is under analysis,"...
marketplace.org
The prices of industrial metals are surging. That’s probably good news for the world economy.
In another hint that inflation may finally be easing, the producer price index for October — which is how much businesses pay for the goods and services they buy so they can do business — increased by just two-tenths of a percentage point. That’s less than forecasters were expecting.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybean futures climb on bargain buying, wheat turns lower
CHICAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Friday on bargain buying after a two-session slide and spillover strength from soy product futures including soymeal and soyoil, traders said. Wheat futures turned lower, retreating from early advances, with the benchmark December contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soy firms on bargain buying but posts weekly decline; wheat ends don
CHICAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Friday on bargain buying after a two-session slide, but still ended the week down about 1% on uncertainty about demand from China, traders said. Wheat futures turned lower, retreating from early advances, with the benchmark December contract on the Chicago...
Oil prices could drop to the $70 range after this winter as current levels are unsustainable, OPEC+ member says
Oil prices could drop to around $70 a barrel after this winter, according to Oman energy minister Salim al-Aufi. "We don't believe that the current prices are sustainable comfortably," the OPEC+ member told Reuters. He added prices would be determined after the OPEC meeting in December, where the cartel could...
China's richest people lost about $13 billion in just one day due to a market sell-off after President Xi Jinping secured a third term
The 13 richest people in China lost $12.7 billion on Monday alone, per Bloomberg. Their losses were due to a massive market sell-off over President Xi Jinping's third term in office. Investors fear the economic fallout from Xi's Covid-zero stance and 'common prosperity' agenda. The richest people in China lost...
freightwaves.com
US imports from China falling faster than from other countries
America and China remain intimately intertwined via trade despite worsening tensions over Taiwan and the Russia-Ukraine war. More than a third of all U.S. containerized imports arrive from China. More than a sixth of China’s export value derives from U.S. purchases. But there are growing signs of at least...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle end higher on firm cash, speculative buying
CHICAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) hit the highest in nearly three weeks on Friday, supported by firm cash cattle markets and what appeared to be speculative buying, analysts said. Most-active CME February live cattle futures settled up 0.450 cent at 155.850...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease on Chinese demand concerns, wheat firms
SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked down on Monday, giving up some of the last session's gains on uncertainty about demand from top buyer China amid rising COVID-19 infections. Wheat rose for the first time in four sessions, although gains were limited by an extension of a...
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat down with extension of the Black Sea export deal
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices fell last week amid an extension of the Black Sea deal allowing Ukrainian grain shipments, analysts said on Monday. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in December were at $314 a tonne free on board (FOB) on Friday evening, down $3.5 from a week earlier, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia's grain exports at 1.03 million tonnes last week were unchanged from the previous week, another consultancy, Sovecon said, citing port data. Russia's agriculture ministry has already bought 1.74 million tonnes of grain from the domestic market for the state stockpile in the current July-June season, Sovecon added. Farmers have planted winter grains on 17.6 million hectares, compared with 18.3 million hectares around the same date a year earlier, the consultancy said. Weather conditions remain friendly for winter wheat, it added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,700 rbls/t -125 rbls wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 21,550 rbls/t +500 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 73,750 rbls/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 30,375 rbls/t +75 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,260/t -$40 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,200/t -$50 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $758.4/t -$9 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Nov. 17: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Sunseeds Crop, mln tonnes 154.0 105.2 24.5 9.3 12.8 Crop, as of same 124.0 78.5 18.9 14.2 15.2 date in 2021 Yield, 3.38 3.60 3.09 5.88 1.80 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.75 2.82 2.40 5.45 1.60 date in 2021 Harvested area, 45.6 29.2 7.9 1.6 7.1 mln hectares Harvested area, 45.0 27.8 7.9 2.6 9.5 as of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish detailed harvesting data for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Nick Macfie)
Agriculture Online
Discounts lift Russia's fertilizer exports, becomes top supplier to India- sources
MUMBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Russia for the first time became the biggest fertilizer supplier to India in the first half of the 2022/23 fiscal year by offering discounts over prevailing global prices, cornering more than a fifth of the market share, government and industry sources said. India's fertilizer imports...
US stocks slump as Fed officials see more rate hikes in the pipeline to tame inflation
US stocks fell Thursday as central bank officials dampened hopes for a so-called Fed pivot. Fed regional presidents James Bullard and Esther George see more rate hikes in store to cool inflation. Earnings from Macy's and Kohl's as well as economic data were also in focus during the session. US...
Agriculture Online
China ships more rice, sugar and plastic bags to N. Korea as exports surge in Oct
BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - China's exports to North Korea surged in 46.3% October from a month earlier, with foodstuffs including rice and sugar among the main items, though it shipped less COVID-related items except for rubber gloves, Chinese customs data showed on Sunday. Totaling $132.43 million in October, China's...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso gains on weaker USD, c.bank policy tightening
Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso notched its first gain in four days against the U.S. dollar on Friday, helped by a weaker U.S. currency and a central bank rate increase that matched the Federal Reserve. The peso PHP= rose 0.2%, recouping some of this week's losses. Stocks in...
Agriculture Online
Expect tighter supply of cattle in 2023, analyst says
Though cattle marketing numbers were heavier than expected late summer and fall, expect that beef production and the number of cattle marketed will be lower in the year ahead. Why? The quick answer: higher input costs and drought conditions in key cattle-producing states will mean less inventory in the months ahead.
Agriculture Online
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Ecuador indigenous community rejects mining on their land after court ruling
Argentina mulls reinstating soybean exchange rate -source. U.S. sanctions target Russian involvement in Guatemalan mining. Nov 18 (Reuters) - The latest in Latin American politics today:. Ecuador indigenous community rejects mining on their land after court ruling. Ecuador's Shuar Arutam indigenous people said they will not allow mining on their...
A return to $100 oil?
Despite a contentious production cut, it remains to be seen if the drop in oil prices over the past few months will prove to be temporary or if prices will return to earlier 2022 levels.
Agriculture Online
Large part of Ukrainian corn crop may stay in fields over winter
KYIV, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Significant areas of Ukraine's corn crop may be left to overwinter in the fields due to difficulties with harvesting and fuel shortages, analyst APK-Inform said on Sunday. Corn can potentially be harvested in winter or early spring, but previously only very small areas of the...
ECB must raise rates decisively; let bonds expire from start of 2023, Nagel says
FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank must continue to raise interest rates decisively and should start letting its oversized holding of government debt expire from the start of 2023, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said on Friday.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-UN hopes Russian fertiliser cargo can show the way to ease port backlog
(Recasts headline, adds bullets, adds details on sanctions, shipments) GENEVA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A shipment next week of Russian fertiliser exports to Malawi could set an example and help to ease a 300,000-tonne backlog in European ports, a U.N. official said on Friday as the body addresses Russian concerns that threaten a Black Sea grains export deal.
