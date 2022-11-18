Read full article on original website
Russia Would Agree to Talks to End Ukraine War on These Conditions: Kremlin
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov signaled the Kremlin could be ready to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war so long as the West meets certain conditions. Lavrov's remarks come more than eight months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24. Although Moscow initially hoped for a quick victory, the invasion has revealed weaknesses in their military that blunted the Kremlin's gains. Furthermore, Ukraine received support from the West, bolstering defense efforts and allowing its military to launch a strong counteroffensives to reclaim occupied territory.
Ukraine war heading for ‘uncontrolled escalation’, says Russia
Russia’s defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, has told western counterparts that the war in Ukraine is heading for an “uncontrolled escalation” amid evidence that the Kremlin is weighing how to respond to yet another anticipated battlefield defeat around the key southern city of Kherson. With Russian troops setting...
Ukraine Warns Russia Getting Major Reinforcement on Front Lines
Ukraine expects to see the "main activity" of mobilized Russian soldiers in the ongoing war in about one and a half or two weeks, according to Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov. Hromov said during an online briefing Thursday that the Russian conscripts included in this "main activity" will probably work...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow says UK ‘too deep’ in war and claims special forces involved in drone attack
Russian ambassador to UK accuses Britain of being over-involved in war
Ukraine claims big gains in south, but fears retreating Russians will turn Kherson into ‘city of death’
Kyiv, Ukraine CNN — Ukraine’s military said it had retaken swathes of territory in Kherson on Thursday after Moscow ordered a partial withdrawal from the area, though officials in Kyiv warned that retreating Russian soldiers could turn the regional capital into a “city of death” on their way out.
Poland Calls Missile That Killed 2 ‘Russian-Made'; Biden Says It's ‘Unlikely' It Was Fired From Russia
The Polish government said a Russian-made missile killed two of its citizens Tuesday near the border with Ukraine, but U.S. President Joe Biden said that it was “unlikely” that it was launched from Russia. Polish leaders convened an emergency security and defense meeting and agreed to increase its...
How the Poland missile strike could change Putin's war in Ukraine
Russia may not have fired the missile that landed in NATO territory but was ultimately responsible for the deadly blast, Western officials and analysts said Wednesday — suggesting that it will likely add to pressure on Ukraine’s allies to send new military aid at a crucial phase in the war.
Zelensky says Ukraine ‘preparing good news’ in fight against Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said there would soon be “good news” for Ukraine as heavy fighting with Russia continues in the southern and eastern regions of the country. Zelensky said in an address that Ukrainian forces were holding the line and pushing back against Russian troops...
Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘has proof’ of UK involvement in Black Sea drone strike
Moscow has claimed it will publish proof that British specialist troops were involved in a drone attack over the weekend on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. It comes as the Ministry of Defence dismissed Russia’s allegation as an “invented story” which says “more about arguments going on inside the Russian government than it does about the West”.
Vladimir Putin has proposed measures to revoke the passports of naturalised Russian citizens who criticise the war in Ukraine.Loss of citizenship has also been threatened for those who spread “fake news”, criticise the army or call into question Russia’s annexation of large parts of Ukraine.Kremlin-owned Ria Novosti news agency reported that the president ordered several new restrictions on the rights of acquired citizenship through amendments to a citizenship bill making its way through the state Duma.The measures appear aimed at the likely thousands of Ukrainians who have obtained Russian passports since February, when Mr Putin ordered his troops to...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian booby traps turning Kherson into ‘city of death’, says Ukraine official
Adviser to head of the office of Ukraine’s president says Russian military have mined apartments and sewers and plan to reduce Kherson to ruins
A missile struck NATO ally Poland and killed 2 people as Putin's forces barraged Ukraine
Poland's prime minister has called an emergency defense committee meeting, the government said.
‘Rough years’ ahead as Russia threatens Europe, says Germany
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has plunged Europe into an era of insecurity, Germany said on Friday a day after Vladimir Putin predicted a “dangerous” decade ahead.German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the 24 February invasion had ended “old dreams” of a united continent.“It has plunged us into another time, into an insecurity we thought we had overcome: a time marked by war, violence and flight, by concerns about the expansion of war into a wildfire in Europe,” said the president, who is from a wing of Germany’s Social Democrats that long argued for closer economic ties to Moscow.“Harder years, rough...
Russia Fires Mock Nuclear Warhead at Ukraine—Kyiv
Russia pummelled Ukraine on Thursday with a wave of missile strikes on cities including Kyiv, Dnipro, and the Odesa and Kharkiv oblasts.
Ukraine news LATEST: Putin’s fanatical troops ready ‘for heavy battle’ as desperate Kremlin to defend occupied Kherson
RUSSIAN forces are digging in for the "heaviest of battles" in occupied territory as the Kremlin looks to defend the largest city under its control in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin's ailing forces in the region have been driven back in recent weeks and risk being trapped on the west bank of the Dnipro River where the city of Kherson lies -which has been under occupation since the early days of the Ukraine war.
Russia abandoned its plan to block food exports leaving Ukraine after ships ignored Putin and kept sailing anyway
Russia pulled out of its grain export deal with Ukraine over the weekend. But it made a sudden U-turn on Wednesday and said it would resume operations. The grain export deal, brokered by Turkey and the UN, is vital to the global food supply. Russia abandoned its plan to block...
NATO, US, EU All Say Missiles That Hit Poland Came From Ukraine, Not Russia
Oops. Everyone was a little quick on the trigger Tuesday night when making statements about the missile fire that killed two people in a Polish village three miles from its border with Ukraine. Now, officials from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the United States say it is “likely”...
Italy open to supplying air defence systems to Ukraine - official
ROME, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Italian government is readying a new arms package for Ukraine including air defence systems, a governing coalition official said on Tuesday. Western nations have been delivering more air defence hardware to Ukraine since President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last month asked the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations for help to stop Russian missiles raining down on Ukrainian cities.
Famed Russian analyst who blasted Putin for Kherson retreat denies rift; Ukrainians dance in Kherson: Live updates
A Russian ultranationalist on Sunday walked back sharp criticism of President Vladimir Putin after issuing a dark warning for the Kremlin decision to withdraw troops from Kherson. Political analyst Alexander Dugin, a vigorous supporter of Russia's invasion, in recent days had openly criticized Putin for failing to defend "Russian cities"...
Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days
Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two days, and Kherson residents welcomed home Ukrainian soldiers. 0 seconds of 1 minute, 5 seconds, Volume 90%. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in...
