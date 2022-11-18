Read full article on original website
CNET
Solar Cheat Sheet: Your Complete Guide to Getting Solar Panels at Home
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you're thinking of going solar, you're likely encountering equipment and policies you haven't had to think about before. It's pretty easy to take your electricity for granted, except for the few times it goes out. Luckily, with a trustworthy solar installer, going solar is pretty easy even for a nonexpert.
Engineers designed a new nanoscale 3D printing material that can be printed at a speed of 100 mm/s
A new nanoscale 3D printing material developed by Stanford University engineers may provide superior structural protection for satellites, drones, and microelectronics. An improved lightweight, a protective lattice that can absorb twice as much energy as previous materials of a similar density has been developed by engineers for nanoscale 3D printing.
mytotalretail.com
Securing Retail Facings for Your Products as Competition for Space Heats Up
A couple of years ago, retail store shelves were mostly empty. Today, as manufacturers, we face a much different problem: shelf space for household consumables is shrinking. To make their brick-and-mortar locations more appealing, retail outlets continue to expand the footprint of prepared foods, fresh offerings, and other ancillary offerings designed to deliver convenience, value and excitement to their shoppers. They're adding in sushi bars and coffee shops at the expense of tried-and-true products to attract back the shoppers who tried out meal delivery kits during the pandemic.
salestechstar.com
Entytle & Documoto Partner to Help Equipment Manufacturers Connect “Data to Drawings”, Simplifying Parts Sales Workflows
Integration of Documoto’s Content Solutions into Entytle’s Installed Base Platform to make it easier to sell more parts. Entytle, Inc., and Documoto today announced a strategic partnership to help Industrial OEMs streamline aftermarket workflows that require comprehensive customer and technical data that is dispersed across multiple systems. One...
aiexpress.io
Bentley Systems launches ‘phase 2’ of the infrastructure metaverse
Bentley Programs, the infrastructure engineering software program large, launched section 2 of the infrastructure metaverse at its Year in Infrastructure convention in London. This new section contains many enhancements supposed to bridge gaps between knowledge processes in data expertise (IT), operational expertise (OT) and engineering expertise (ET). It additionally considerably improves the handoff throughout infrastructure initiatives’ design, building and operation workflows.
consumergoods.com
Kao Automate Return-Order Process to Keep Up With Growing E-commerce Demands
Chemical and cosmetics company Kao has revamped their online sales, logistics and return-order processes with a view to keeping up with rising e-commerce demand. Kao recruited the help of management and technology consultancy BearingPoint to navigate the return-order tasks upgrade. The COVID-19 pandemic led a surge in online purchasing and fast-tracked the need for more robust e-commerce processes, particularly in the fast-moving consumer goods market, the company said.
TechRadar
Meta is making a small but mighty upgrade to its data centers
Meta has launched (opens in new tab) a new network timing protocol for its data centers, dubbed the Precision Time Protocol (PTP), which it claims will improve accuracy and precision across its networks. The tech giant has previously used the older industry standard Network Time Protocol (NTP) to govern use...
salestechstar.com
Creatio to Launch a Platform Update Introducing Composable Architecture with a Brand-new Freedom UI
The company will be unveiling the revolutionary composable approach to no-code app design and an updated Freedom UI during an upcoming virtual event. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced an upcoming 8.0.6 platform release. The new version of Creatio’s platform will feature an updated composable architecture that will enable organizations to automate workflows and create apps faster than ever before. The key innovations will be presented during a virtual event on December 13, 2022 at 10 am EDT.
industrytoday.com
Silberline to Reduce its Carbon Footprint
Fenton Packaging Solutions began its cooperation with US-based aluminium effect pigments manufacturer Silberline three years ago. The challenge was to make the packaging of pigments more sustainable and seek a carbon footprint reduction. “We had been freighting empty, nestable, stackable, 6-gallon steel pails for our European pigments operations from a...
northernarchitecture.us
Basic Processes
Welding is the process of joining materials (usually metals) by heating them to suitable temperatures such that the materials coalesce into one material. There may or may not be pressure, and there may or may not be filler material applied. Arc welding is the general term for the many processes that use electrical energy in the form of an electric arc to generate the heat necessary for welding.
furninfo.com
Spaldin Introduces Möebius One, the First North American Fully Circular Economy Mattress in a Box
Spaldin®, a pioneer in the use of sustainable and fully certified safe materials, recently announced the introduction of Möebius® One, a new fully circular mattress in a box, to the North America market at the ISPA sustainability market. “Since we introduced our “greentech” collection back in 2008,"...
This Digital Tape Measure Made Time Magazine’s Best Innovations of 2022 List—Here’s Why
Time Magazine unveiled its anticipated Best New Inventions of 2022 list, its annual roundup of 200 innovative products and ideas that hit the market in the last year. The list features many invention categories, including virtual reality, health care, robotics and style. With such interesting innovations across several sectors, most people would never expect a digital tape measure to make it, but the T1 Tomahawk Digital Tape Measure did.
Woonsocket Call
Partners Kitchen LLC Buoyantly Announces Its Grand Opening Offering Innovative And High-Quality Cooking Essentials To Assist Customers In Upgrading Their Kitchen
The company has recently declared its grand opening in the USA offering high-end cooking essentials. Partners Kitchen LLC founders share the love of cooking recipes, making the process fun. The company is pleased to announce its grand opening in the USA to share the recipes with people having a zeal for cooking. The company offers a wide range of cookware products to help people upgrade their kitchens.
marktechpost.com
OneFormer: An Universal Image Segmentation Framework That Unifies Segmentation With A Multi-Task Train-Once Design
Pixels are divided into many segments during the process of image segmentation. Such categorization may be instance-based or semantic (e.g., road, sky, building). A unique research effort was put into these two segmentation tasks in earlier segmentation systems, which used specialized structures. In a recent attempt to combine semantic and instance segmentation, Kirillov et al. suggested panoptic segmentation, with pixels sorted into discrete segments for objects with well-defined shapes and an amorphous segment for amorphous background areas. However, rather than bringing together the earlier projects, this endeavor produced unique, specialized panoptic structures (see Figure 1a).
salestechstar.com
Dobot Launches Nova Collaborative Robots for Retail Automation
Labor shortages and rising costs around the world are two major headwinds to the retail and service sectors, opening up new opportunities of automation transformation. To better capture this newfound demand, Dobot has developed the Nova Series of collaborative robots designed specifically for retail customers to handle tasks such as making coffee, cocktail, ice cream, noodles, fried chicken, and even physical therapy.
techaiapp.com
Electronic/photonic chip sandwich pushes boundaries of computing and data transmission efficiency
Engineers at Caltech and the University of Southampton in England have collaboratively designed an electronics chip integrated with a photonics chip (which uses light to transfer data)—creating a cohesive final product capable of transmitting information at ultrahigh speed while generating minimal heat. Though the two-chip sandwich is unlikely to...
mytotalretail.com
The Home Depot Launches Job Network to Empower Skilled Tradespeople
In episode 376 of Total Retail Talks, Editor-in-Chief Joe Keenan interviews Jenna Arca, director of workforce development at The Home Depot, the largest home improvement retailer in the United States. Arca discusses the launch of The Home Depot's Path to Pro job-seeker marketplace for skilled tradespeople and hiring trade professionals (0:47), the origin of the job network initiative (1:13), and how the retailer is collecting customer feedback about the program (2:11).
Black Friday 2022: Save up to $1,099 on our favorite portable solar power products
Bluetti offers expandable, flexible, high-capacity portable solar power. Save up to $1,099 during its Black Friday sales event.
