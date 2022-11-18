Read full article on original website
NY gov signs novel law that limits cryptomining, for now
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York is tapping the brakes on the spread of cryptocurrency mining. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a first-in-the-nation law Tuesday. The measure sets a two-year pause moratorium on new and renewed air permits for fossil fuel power plants used for energy-intensive “proof-of-work” cryptocurrency mining. That’s a term for the computational process that records and secures transactions in bitcoin and similar forms of digital money. Environmentalists said the state was undermining its climate goals by letting cryptomining operations run their own natural gas-burning power plants. Cryptocurrency advocates argued that the measure would crimp New York’s economic development and singled out crypto while not addressing other fossil fuel use.
State: New York’s first pot crop jeopardized by court fight
Albany, N.Y. (AP) — New York officials are warning a judge that a court fight over licensing rules for marijuana dispensaries could wind up hurting small farms that just harvested their first cannabis crop. New York on Monday issued its first 36 licenses for dispensaries. The state has had to delay plans to authorize scores more because of a legal battle over licensing criteria. In a court filing Tuesday, the state asked a judge to loosen an injunction preventing licenses from being issued in some parts of the state. They said marijuana farms could lose millions of dollars if they don’t have an outlet for this year’s harvest.
HIV-positive heart donor’s family, recipient meet
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who got a new lease on life after a ground-breaking heart transplant between an HIV-positive donor and recipient got to meet the family of the woman who gave it to her. Miriam Nieves, 62, on Tuesday eagerly hugged the mother and sisters of Brittany Newton, a 30-year old Louisiana woman whose heart she received earlier this year in what doctors at Montefiore Medical Center say was the first heart transplant from an HIV-positive donor to an HIV-positive recipient. The transplant happened in April. In order to find a match, doctors at the hospital expanded their search to include HIV-positive donors.
Former Kentucky governor and businessman John Y. Brown dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — John Y. Brown Jr., who became Kentucky’s governor after building empires in business and sports, has died. He was 88. Brown had been a leading Democratic fundraiser by the time he made his own run for public office. He also acquired an international reputation as a master salesman. Kentucky Fried Chicken was a string of small-town restaurants before he turned it into a global enterprise. He also owned three professional basketball teams, including the Boston Celtics. While governor, Brown offered his credo one day in a news conference at his office in the Capitol at Frankfort: “Let me be free; let me be myself. I am different.” He served as governor from 1979-1983.
Plea hearing scheduled in ‘Gasland’ drilling pollution case
MONTROSE, Pa. (AP) — A plea hearing has been scheduled for next week in the case of a natural gas driller facing felony charges in Pennsylvania over allegations it polluted a small community’s drinking water. Houston-based Coterra Energy Inc. will appear in Susquehanna County Court on Tuesday. That’s according to online court records. Coterra’s corporate predecessor, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., was charged with drilling faulty gas wells that leaked flammable methane into residential water supplies in Dimock and surrounding communities. Dimock drew national notoriety after residents were filmed lighting their tap water on fire in the 2010 documentary “Gasland.”
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
Police in Oklahoma say the suspect in the killings of four people at a marijuana farm has been arrested in South Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says in an evening post on Facebook that Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident Tuesday afternoon by officers with the Miami Beach Police Department. It adds that the arrest came “after a car tag reader flagged vehicle he was driving,” and says he was taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center. Police say the man will be charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill and will face extradition to Oklahoma.
Oregon public defender shortage: nearly 300 cases dismissed
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Courts in Oregon’s Multnomah County, home to Portland, have dismissed nearly 300 cases this year, including felonies, due to a shortage of public defenders. Mike Schmidt, the county’s top prosecutor, calls the shortage “an urgent threat to public safety” and released a tally showing that more than 700 low-income defendants lack legal representation. Oregon’s public defender system has shown cracks for years but worsened during the pandemic. The state has been sued twice this year for failing to provide public defenders in a timely manner. While the original lawsuit was dismissed, a similar second suit was filed last month.
Teenage driver charged in crash of stolen car that killed 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A 16-year-old accused of driving a stolen Kia involved in a high-speed crash that killed four passengers is facing charges. The driver, whose name has not been released, appeared in Erie County Court in Buffalo Tuesday on charges of manslaughter, assault and possession of stolen property. He was released under supervision with an ankle monitor. A total of six teenagers were in the Kia Sportage that crashed on a Buffalo expressway last month. The car had been reported stolen the previous night. Police say the teens may have been participating in a TikTok challenge that encouraged people to steal Kia cars using cellphone chargers.
Ex-Tennessee lawmaker pleads guilty to campaign cash scheme
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state senator accused of violating federal campaign finance laws has pleaded guilty to two charges after initially calling the case against him a political witch hunt. Former Republican state Sen. Brian Kelsey previously pleaded not guilty, but changed his plea Tuesday in front of a federal judge in the case related to his failed 2016 congressional campaign. The move came after his co-defendant, Nashville social club owner Joshua Smith, pleaded guilty last month to one count under a deal that requires him to “cooperate fully and truthfully” with federal authorities. In October 2021, a federal grand jury in Nashville indicted Kelsey and Smith, who owns The Standard club, on several counts each.
