Agriculture Online
Wheat rises on strong demand, adverse weather
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chicago and European wheat futures rose on Friday as strong international demand and adverse weather in the southern hemisphere encouraged investors to look past a widely expected extension of a corridor for grain exports from Ukraine. Corn and soybeans also firmed as strong weekly U.S. exports and weather concerns in Argentina countered worries about Chinese demand over rising COVID-19 cases.
Agriculture Online
Argentina "analyzing" restoring special exchange rate for soybean producers - source
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Argentina is considering reinstating a special exchange rate for soybean producers in a bid to boost exports, a government source with knowledge of the plan told Reuters on Friday. "It is under analysis," the source said when asked about the possibility of providing a...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease on Chinese demand concerns, wheat firms
SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked lower on Monday, giving up some of the last session's gains on uncertainty about demand from top buyer China amid rising COVID-19 infections. Wheat rose for the first time in four sessions, although gains were limited by an extension of a...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybean futures climb on bargain buying, wheat turns lower
CHICAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Friday on bargain buying after a two-session slide and spillover strength from soy product futures including soymeal and soyoil, traders said. Wheat futures turned lower, retreating from early advances, with the benchmark December contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Argentina considers reinstating exchange rate for soybean sector -source
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Argentina is considering reinstating a special exchange rate for soybean producers in a bid to boost exports, a government source with knowledge of the plan told Reuters on Friday, as the country needs grains export dollars to replenish its reserves. "It is under analysis,"...
What Happens If the U.S. Runs Out of Diesel Fuel?
The Energy Information Administration said diesel fuel inventories in the U.S. were at their lowest level since 2008.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Invest For Kids: Buy This Leader In Renewable Fuels. At...
kitco.com
Gold/Silver: Buy the upcoming crash
After last week's rocket move higher in precious metals and other risk assets, this week proved to be the hangover we expected. The yield curve (2's/10's) crashed to new lows, thoroughly cementing that a brutal recession is coming this winter. The U.S. Dollar recovered and held the 200 DMA, while St. Louis Fed President Bullard extinguished all hopes of an early Fed pivot. He stated that interest rate hikes must get to the 5-7% range and what the Fed has done so far has had "only limited effects" on inflation.
Diesel fuels costs climb, reaching a new premium over gasoline
The cost of diesel fuel hit a record premium over the cost of gasoline as refinery outages and Russia's war on Ukraine limit supply and drive up prices ahead of winter. The national average for diesel fuel was $5.34 on Thursday, about $1.61 above the price of gasoline, according to Oil Price Information Service (OPIS).
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soy firms on bargain buying but posts weekly decline; wheat ends don
CHICAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Friday on bargain buying after a two-session slide, but still ended the week down about 1% on uncertainty about demand from China, traders said. Wheat futures turned lower, retreating from early advances, with the benchmark December contract on the Chicago...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle end higher on firm cash, speculative buying
CHICAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) hit the highest in nearly three weeks on Friday, supported by firm cash cattle markets and what appeared to be speculative buying, analysts said. Most-active CME February live cattle futures settled up 0.450 cent at 155.850...
Agriculture Online
China's October soybean imports from Brazil slide
BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from Brazil fell 15% in October from the same month last year, as high prices and a lack of crushing profits eroded appetite for purchases from the South American nation. Imports from the United States were flat from a year earlier, data...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-India wheat, rapeseed area up 15% on higher prices
(Adds details, analyst's quote) MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indian farmers have so far planted wheat and rapeseed on nearly 15% more area than a year ago, the latest data from the farm ministry showed, as planting of winter-sown crops accelerated. Higher wheat production in India, the world's second...
Crude Oil Plunges on Climbing COVID Cases in China, Global Recession Fears
Crude oil futures settled at their lowest levels since the end of September as concerns over a global recession and rising cases of COVID-19 in China weighed on the energy commodity. But market experts believe that oil is currently oversold, meaning that it could pare some of its losses in the coming sessions.
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Nov 23-29
MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Nov. 23-29 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt)
energyintel.com
Diamondback Strikes Again With $1.5B Acquisition
Diamondback Energy said Wednesday it would acquire the Permian Basin footprint of privately owned Lario Oil & Gas in a $1.5 billion deal, reinforcing its identity as a major consolidator in the region. The supermajor is expected to target the mature Jeanne d’Arc Basin off Newfoundland and Labrador. US...
msn.com
Dow Tumbles Over 200 Points Following Jobless Claims Data
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.70% to 33,318.50 while the NASDAQ fell 1.25% to 11,044.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.08% to 3,915.88. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples...
freightwaves.com
Used truck prices fall as OEM supply chain clears
The trend is clear. Used truck prices continue to fall across almost all years and models as new truck manufacturers gain an upper hand over supply chain disruptions. So, those who purchased a used truck at a sky-high price a few months ago could be feeling buyer’s remorse, especially as spot freight rates have tumbled with contract rates falling right behind them.
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, November 18, 2022
1. Grain, Soybean Futures Higher in Overnight Trading. Grains and soybeans were higher in overnight trading on dry weather in much of the U.S. southern Plains, though prices were pressured by the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Dry weather has prevailed in much of the southern Plains where...
